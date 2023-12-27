BalkansCat

Investment Thesis

At $144 a share, nearly 61% down from its all-time high (ATH) of $374, Estée Lauder (NYSE:EL) might seem like a tempting bargain. The dramatic pullback might lead some investors to believe the worst is over. However, the potential for further risk remains significant, and it's worth reiterating that caution is still warranted.

Undeniably, Estée Lauder holds a substantial market share in the global beauty industry, boasting over 22 brands across skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare. Numbers show that EL is the third-largest player in the beauty industry based on sales, boasting a huge global presence, especially in the Asian skincare market, thanks to the company's expanding brand portfolio and strong brand recognition.

EL Brands (Google)

Despite its considerable brand awareness, Estée Lauder has faced recent challenges. Shrinking margins, rising debt, and slowing sales have fueled investor anxiety and contributed to the significant stock price decline.

Even at its current market cap of $51.7 billion and a hefty 62x forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) based on fiscal year 2024 estimates, further downside risk seems likely. However, a longer-term perspective offers a glimmer of hope. Both management and analysts express optimism for 2025 and 2026, potentially making the current valuation more reasonable and the stock potentially interesting.

EL Analyst Estimates and FWD P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Following their disappointing Q1 earnings call, during which net sales declined 10% year-over-year and full-year guidance was revised downward, management acknowledged the current challenges but stated...

Given the slower-than-expected pace of recovery, the Company accelerated and expanded its profit recovery plan to preserve the Company's expectation to progressively rebuild its profit margins in fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The plan is anticipated to be substantially in place in the beginning of calendar 2024 to enable the realization of expected benefits in fiscal years 2025 and 2026, the majority of which are expected to benefit fiscal 2025 operating profitability. This plan is designed to target specific areas of the Company's business to improve gross margin and lower certain operating expenses over the next two fiscal years, while further investing in key consumer-facing activities. For example, the Company intends to further reduce obsolescence and streamline overhead costs through enhancements to its global and local processes. The Company expects to drive $800 million to $1 billion of incremental operating profit through the initiatives under this plan. The Company remains optimistic about the prospects and future growth opportunities in global prestige beauty, the re-activation of its multiple engines of growth and the continued investment in its strong brand equity, and believes it is well-positioned to drive diversified growth across its portfolio.

Personally, I'm open to taking a small position in ELF. Those who know me are aware of my interest in opportunities in the makeup and skincare industry. After all, I've written about my love for ULTA, whose stores were buzzing this holiday season, and I'm a fan of Elf Beauty (ELF) as well.

EL 5 Year Chart (Koy Fin)

Estée Lauder's five-year chart paints a picture of stagnation. The recent pullback can be partly attributed to a correction after pandemic-fueled growth was pulled forward. While the stock appears expensive in the short term, particularly with shrinking margins, a longer-term perspective reveals a potentially reasonable valuation.

However, EL's long-term success hinges on its ability to continuously develop winning brands against increasingly potent competitors in a social media-dominated landscape.

Despite the uncertainty, I see merit in cautiously entering a small position at current levels. The stock has exhibited signs of a bottoming range between $100 and $120. Now hovering at $140, EL faces a pivotal moment: either ascend towards its previous highs in the $160s or retest the $120 support level.

My proposed strategy is to start with a 25-50% position. If the price dips, you can accumulate more shares. Conversely, if it rallies, you've already secured partial participation and can allocate the remaining capital elsewhere with potentially better risk-reward profiles.

Fundamentals

Estée Lauder's current fundamentals raise significant concerns. Gross profit, operating income, and net income all fall well below the company's 5-year average range. Intense competition, declining sales, and rising costs have squeezed margins, leading to a noticeable drop in cash flow and free cash flow (FCF).

FCF has plummeted from a high of $2.9 billion in 2021, yielding a robust 5.8%, to its current level of $728 million, translating to a meager 1.42% yield. While Estée Lauder's past performance as a future cash cow undoubtedly fuels investors' hopes, the question remains: how long can these hopes be sustained as competitors steadily capture market share?

EL FCF (KoyFin)

Though free cash flow has declined while debt has increased, Estée Lauder's liquidity risk remains manageable. The majority of their debt is long-term, and with adequate cash on hand and a respectable 4x interest coverage ratio (EBIT/interest expense), bankruptcy isn't a near-term worry. However, the declining interest coverage ratio, caused by rising interest rates and falling margins, may be a cause for concern if they continue. Until financial metrics improve, the stock will likely struggle to see significant multiple expansion or sustained upward movement.

EL Total Debt (KoyFin)

Management has walked a tightrope, balancing capital return with investments in future growth. Over the past decade, they've diligently reduced the share count by 7.5%, from 387 million to 357 million. However, the recent uptick in share count reflects their pursuit of funding for growth initiatives.

This brings us to the crux of the matter: capital allocation. Protecting the cherished dividend, boasting a multi-year consecutive streak, remains paramount. But the 120% payout ratio raises concerns. A 21% growth rate in the past three years might have been hasty. Nevertheless, if margins rebound, the dividend is likely safe. I anticipate a minimal increase this fiscal year to maintain the streak, but further hikes exceeding 5% seem unlikely. Dividend news could trigger significant gaps in either direction.

Ultimately, Estée Lauder's trajectory hinges on improved margins and recovering the lost $1 billion in operating income. Positive developments in guidance or demand could translate to increased cash flow and propel the stock upwards. Conversely, stagnation in these areas will likely lead to further decline.

Price Targets

While a short-term outlook on Estée Lauder is vital, correctly valuing the stock requires a longer-term perspective, as the market always looks ahead. By blending the company's historical valuations, realistic trading ranges, and analyst estimates for the next two fiscal years, we can construct bull, base, and bear case price targets.

Based on FY24 estimates, EL doesn't offer a compelling near-term picture. Contracting sales and earnings make its current 62x forward price-to-earnings (P/E) difficult to justify with minimal growth expected. Taking a closer look at the numbers (listed below), I see EL still trading at a 6% premium even after this year's earnings pullback has started to be priced in.

EL NTM Price Target Scenarios (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

While I see potential in Estée Lauder's long-term prospects, the current valuation at $140 offers limited upside. Therefore, I recommend holding the stock until a more compelling entry point emerges, such as a dip below $120.

Looking further ahead, if Estée Lauder can regain its previous peak margins and cash flow levels, investors could be handsomely rewarded. With a forward P/E of 27x based on 2026 estimates, the stock wouldn't be considered expensive on a long-term basis. Additionally, the average 2025 EPS estimate of $4.15, translating to a P/E of 45x, suggests about a 30% potential upside to $187.

EL 2025 Price Target Scenario (Author Calculations Based on Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

My confidence in Estée Lauder hinges on two key factors: successful execution by management and a rebound in demand, particularly in Asia. If both materialize, I expect the stock to trade significantly higher in six months. By mid-2024, investors and analysts will likely shift their focus from the declining 2024 figures to the potential of 2025. Should Estée Lauder revitalize growth and margins during this timeframe, the stock could regain momentum. Until then, I maintain a neutral stance and will continue to monitor the company's progress closely.

Conclusion

Estée Lauder boasts a portfolio of award-winning brands and extensive industry experience, positioning them as a potential contender for the title of one of the world's biggest brand owners. However, the question remains: can they fend off intense competition and maintain their leadership position?

Rising inflation, interest rates, and formidable competitors have taken a toll on Estée Lauder's margins and cash flow. Until the company demonstrates its ability to reverse this trend, a full commitment to the stock is difficult to justify. While the balance sheet remains intact, it heavily relies on a resurgence in cash flow. Placing faith in their turnaround plan is reasonable for some investors, but without concrete evidence of margin stabilization, a cautious approach is warranted.

For those interested in Estée Lauder's brands or the potential value reflected in its forward valuation, a gradual entry strategy is advisable until clear signs of margin improvement emerge. My recent "Hold" rating for ELF at $126, followed by its subsequent run-up to the $140s, demonstrates the potential for movement in this sector. Whether this week's "Hold" rating for Estée Lauder sees a similar ascent back toward the $160s remains to be seen.