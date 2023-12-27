Bet_Noire

Stocks entered a new bull market back in October, and have done pretty much nothing but go up since then. In early September, I published a bullish piece on the technology sector via the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), while we were still in the midst of the downtrend. Since then, right on cue, tech stocks are flying again.

The XLK is up more than 11% since then, beating the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by about 5% over that period of time. That's nice, and it shows how being in the right sectors at the right time can have enormous impacts on your investment returns. Right now, however, I see cause for caution in the short term, followed by more tech sector outperformance in 2024. I believe tech remains a strong buy long-term, but I also think right now deserves some caution given current conditions. Permit me to explain.

Conditions ripe for a pullback

Let me say one more time that I think tech stocks are going to outperform the S&P 500 in 2024, just to make sure we're all clear that my long-term view hasn't changed. However, the short-term outlook looks fairly treacherous at the moment, so some patience may pay off via a better entry price if you're looking to get long.

I've annotated a few things here, but basically, I see the current setup as extremely similar to that of what we saw last July. You'll recall that local top produced a ~10% decline in tech stocks before they found their footing again to bounce. I'm not suggesting we're going to see another 10% decline, because I don't think we will. I am suggesting, however, that we are in desperate need of a pullback and conditions are perfect for such an occurrence.

The setup is similar to July in that we have: 1) a higher high in price, 2) a big negative divergence in the PPO, and 3) the bullish percent index on the tech sector is unsustainably high. A higher high in price and a lower high in the PPO - a negative divergence - simply means momentum is not confirming the price high. That generally portends a trend change, but is no guarantee, of course. The BPI reading of 84 is extreme in every sense of the word, in the same way that the reading of 20 back in October was unsustainably low. Again, this generally portends a trend change, as just about everyone is on the same side of the trade.

This setup calls for caution, and I've drawn in some possibilities in terms of momentum declining, the BPI falling back to more normalized levels, and the ETF itself pulling back. The 50-day simple moving average is the first logical point of defense for the bulls on a pullback, and it's only about $14 below the current price, but rising every day. The 20-day exponential moving average is only $4 below the current price, but given the extreme nature of the current setup described above, I fear the 20-day EMA may not contain weakness this time. We shall see.

Finally, seasonality is the friend of tech stocks for the next three months.

In the past five years from January through March, the XLK has outperformed the S&P 500 in three of them and has produced average returns that were 3.9% higher on an absolute basis, or 15.6% annualized. Again, not a guarantee, but it certainly puts the odds in our favor in terms of tech continuing to outperform.

We can see that tech stocks have beaten the S&P 500 by about 20% this year, which is terrific. But in the past six weeks or so, there's been no outperformance.

December is a relatively weak month for tech stocks, and that has occurred right on cue this year.

Component analysis suggests caution, then new highs

As we know, over 44% of XLK is comprised of just two stocks: Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). It behooves us, then, to understand the outlook for both in terms of trading the XLK itself. Let's start with Microsoft.

The stock hit a new high in late November but has pulled back into December. That was expected given the extremely overbought nature of the PPO at the time the high was made, but the great news is that the PPO has reset itself, and is already turning higher. With the rising 20-day EMA having held as support, I see it as only a matter of time before Microsoft breaks out to a new high.

Apple's outlook is slightly murkier, given it recently put in a double top, coinciding with a negative divergence on the PPO.

The 20-day EMA has thus far held, but the bulls need to move the stock higher quickly if they are to keep that support level intact. The PPO is on the move down at the moment, so while I have zero doubt Apple will make new highs in 2024, the short-term outlook is far less bullish than that of Microsoft. It may be Apple that sets off the pullback in the XLK I was looking for above; we shall see.

Short-term caution, long-term giddy up

I'm quite pleased with my XLK call from ~3.5 months ago, as the ETF has nearly doubled the returns of the S&P 500 since. I believe we'll see more outperformance in 2024, but I'm quite concerned with the current setup, and I am personally not chasing tech right now.

It is my opinion that we are likely to see some kind of minor pullback and consolidation into support before we can run higher. Sentiment is far too stretched to the bullish side, and momentum is in no way confirming this up-move in price. With those conditions in place, I'm keeping my strong buy rating for Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF, but I'm also suggesting investors consider taking profits and waiting for a better entry price to ride the next up move.