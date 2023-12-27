dk1234/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Lz Technology Holdings

Lz Technology Holdings Limited (LZMH) has filed to raise $60 million in an IPO of its Class B ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides building access, advertising information systems and online marketing services in China.

Top line revenue growth has accelerated, and the firm is slightly profitable.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Lz Technology Overview

Huzhou City, China-based Lz Technology Holdings was founded to provide a range of technology services to consumers in the PRC.

Management is headed by founder and Chairman Mr. Andon Zhang, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2014 as Lianzhang Portal and was previously a senior officer in various related industry associations and has a bachelor's degree in Automatic Control from Southeast University in 1983.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Out-of-Home Advertising

Online Business Promotion

Smart Community Access.

Most of the company's revenue is generated by its out-of-home advertising and online business promotion activities.

As of June 30, 2023, Lz has booked fair market value investment of $25 million from the founder and related affiliates.

Lz Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers in the out-of-home advertising and online business promotion fields through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

The company's out-of-home advertising monitors are in approximately 120 cities throughout China, including Tier 1 cities, and are typically located inside residential buildings and other public facilities such as transportation hubs, hotels and event venues.

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 4.4% 2022 13.5% 2021 12.4% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling & Marketing expense, rose sharply to 17.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 17.5 2022 3.7 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Lz’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by The Business Research Company, the global market for out-of-home advertising reached an estimated $31.2 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $44 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.9% from 2024 to 2027.

The main driver for this expected growth is a growing urban population as large numbers of people continue to migrate from rural areas to urban zones.

Also, China has seen a very strong trend of people moving to more urban areas, so the country is likely to be a fast-growing region for out-of-home advertising opportunities.

The graphic below illustrates the programmatic digital-out-of-home advertising market in China.

Hivestack

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Shenzhen Ban Life Technology Co.

Guangzhou Heli Zhengtong Information Technology Co.

Shenzhen Qinlin Technology Co.

Hivestack

Focus Media

XinChao Media

QianQian HuiShengHuo

LianLian Zhoubianyou.

Lz Technology Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating top line revenue growth

Increasing gross profit but reduced gross margin

A swing to operating profit

Uneven cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 26,242,000 344.3% 2022 $ 22,472,000 98.1% 2021 $ 11,346,300 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 2,410,000 151.3% 2022 $ 2,738,000 77.5% 2021 $ 1,542,660 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 9.18% -7.1% 2022 12.18% -10.4% 2021 13.60% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 54,000 0.2% 2022 $ (3,031,000) -13.5% 2021 $ (2,004,940) -17.7% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ 170,000 0.6% 2022 $ (1,881,000) -8.4% 2021 $ (6,308,400) -55.6% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2023 $ (455,000) 2022 $ 341,000 2021 $ (6,366,640) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of June 30, 2023, Lz had $2.5 million in cash and $27.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($1.3 million).

Lz Technology Holdings Limited IPO Details

Lz intends to raise $60 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class B ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s market capitalization would likely be approximately $268 million, assuming a 6.26x multiple (Per NYU Stern basket) times its trailing twelve-month revenue of $42.8 million.

Class B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and the Class A shareholder, the company founder and affiliates, will have ten votes per share immediately post-IPO.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

Management says the firm qualifies as an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund research and development efforts related to our capabilities for advertisement placement across various channels; to fund research and development efforts related to access control monitors and IoT technology; to fund international expansions; to fund strategic acquisitions or investment in complementary businesses or assets within, or similar to, our existing business. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not identified any specific projects to be undertaken or businesses and/or assets to be acquired or invested; to fund marketing efforts for recruiting merchant clients; and to fund working capital and general corporate purposes. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said it is not aware of any material legal proceedings or claims against the firm.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Commentary About Lz’s IPO

LZMH is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its expansion and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have generated increasing topline revenue growth, growing gross profit but reduced gross margin, a swing to operating profit and variable cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($1.3 million).

Selling & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped substantially as revenue has increased; its Selling & Marketing efficiency multiple increased sharply to 17.5x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment into the firm's growth and working capital needs.

LZMH’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for out-of-home advertising is large and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years as more people move to urban areas in major global regions, including China.

Like other companies with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company’s outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm’s auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective Lz Technology Holdings Ltd. investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

The Chinese government may intervene in the company's business operations or industry at any time and without warning and has a recent history of doing so in certain industries.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. have been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management’s priorities.

When we learn more about the IPO from Lz Technology Holdings Ltd. management, including its pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.