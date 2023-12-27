Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Boeing: Shares Are Rising Faster Than Fundamentals Warrant

Dec. 27, 2023 11:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA) StockGE4 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Boeing's recovery is underway, but the stock may be overpriced and not an attractive opportunity for investors.
  • The aviation industry is rebounding, with passenger numbers expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by 2024.
  • Boeing's Global Services segment is a bright spot, showing revenue and profit growth, but competition and cost control remain challenges.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter

Conceptually speaking, I am a huge fan of the aviation industry. Truth be told, I have only flown a handful of times in my life. Flying is still a bit scary to me, even at the age of 34. But I find it to be

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.55K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (7.31K)
I agree with you that there are prospects better than BA.
I am content to invest in the aerospace/defense sector now through large positions in RTX and LHX.

Outside the sector, I am salivating over the delicious desserts that AVGO, which I recently digested, will drop by over $100 per share in January and that I can begin to re-accumulate and ingest AVGO at that time and price for a long term hold as a core part of our main portfolio.
i
iubryan1971
Today, 11:54 AM
Comments (438)
Price ahead of fundamentals seems to be the case for a lot of stocks recently!
r
rockjcp
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (8.4K)
Key is Deliveries and FCF short term. Orders say higher!
b
bturley
Today, 11:45 AM
Comments (238)
Why not split your airplane builder stocks between Boeing and Airbus? May feel more comfortable!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.