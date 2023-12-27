Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Top 3 EV Stocks For 2024

Dec. 27, 2023 12:27 PM ETTSLA, BYDDY, BYDDF, LI, RIVN1 Comment
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EVs make up a small minority of overall vehicle sales, but the segment continues to grow in major markets.
  • BYD, Li Auto, and Rivian are my top three EV picks for the upcoming year based on growth, valuation, and execution.
  • BYD is the largest EV manufacturer in the world, Li Auto has experienced drastic sales growth, and Rivian has strong execution and compelling growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Modern technology UI control information display, car fueling station connected power cable, plug-in charging power for electric vehicles, and alternative sustainable eco energy

choochart choochaikupt

Article Thesis

While the hype around electric vehicle manufacturers has ended, the market outlook for this segment of the overall automobile market is still very positive. There are many businesses in this space that will have a hard time surviving, but

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.76K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

t
truckster
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (788)
Investing in Chinese companies entails above average risk: how does one trust Chinese financial statements? One does not "own" shares of Chinese companies but rather shares in an overseas trust set up by the Chinese government. Because of this, I believe investing in LI or BYDDY is more in the realm of speculation than investing, which leads to a poorer risk/reward proposition than say TSLA or ON.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA--
Tesla, Inc.
BYDDY--
BYD Company Limited
BYDDF--
BYD Company Limited
LI--
Li Auto Inc.
RIVN--
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.