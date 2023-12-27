Verily Volatility: SVIX The Short Idea For 2024?

Klaus Vedfelt

2024 promises to be an interesting year in financial markets. Just the other day, it seems the Fed has pivoted to a more dovish policy stance. 2024 is also the U.S. presidential election year, which always introduces a myriad of incentives to keep things steady. Incidentally, the world is becoming more and more unstable in my view. I would not be surprised if China made some kind of move on Taiwan, or if violent conflicts break out in Africa.

It's for this reason that I think betting against short volatility funds using options could be a high-upside trade in 2024. The VIX is at multi-year lows and investors are entering into a more risk-on appetite, all while significant uncertainty lurks under the surface. Note that the contents of this article are for sophisticated investors who understand the nuances of options and volatility.

What's very interesting is that the short volatility trade has been incredibly profitable this year. Here are the charts of the -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX) and the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) next to the S&P 500.

SVXY, SVIX, SPX (Seeking Alpha)

SVXY is a pretty well-known short VIX ETF that runs a -0.5x exposure to VIX futures. SVIX is a more recently launched fund that maintains a -1x exposure. This is why SVIX has performed roughly twice as well as SVXY - it takes on twice the exposure.

Now, both have outperformed the S&P 500 because this year has been particularly great for stocks and particularly bad for the long volatility crowd. Shorting VIX futures, like selling SPX straddles, can be immensely profitable during these times. The VIX recently hit lows not seen since before the COVID-19 market crash in 2020.

History Lesson: Why SVIX is Dangerous

SVXY used to be a -1x VIX futures fund just like SVIX is right now. There also used to be the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX, with a ticker XIV, which was a -1x VIX futures fund as well. In early 2018, the S&P 500 suddenly dropped over 10% in a little over a week's time.

SPX (Yahoo)

The speed of this drop was what caught a lot of people off guard. Something like this of course has ramifications in the SPX options markets. Since the VIX is based on SPX option prices, it went through a parabolic but short-lived increase. As you can see from these weekly bars, the VIX actually hit a high of 50 from the 20s before going back down below 20.

VIX (Yahoo)

What happens when you have -1x exposure to something that very quickly undergoes more than a 100% increase? The answer is that your position is underwater. SVIX resets its exposure each day, however, meaning a 100% VIX move would have to occur on a single day for SVIX to reach 0. However, very large drawdowns should occur if VIX doubles over a period of time.

Well, this is precisely what happened to XIV. It was liquidated and shut down. XIV no longer exists. What happened to SVXY? It suffered an over 90% drawdown but managed to survive. At the top it was almost at $560 per share. Weeks later shares were changing hands at around $40.

SVXY (Yahoo)

ProShares also decided to cut SVXY's leverage to -0.5x. This was a high-profile event, with some analysts calling it "unprecedented." Today, SVXY is still tracking -0.5x of the VIX futures. For a while, it was the only purely short VIX fund on the market.

SVIX launched in 2022 as a -1x VIX futures fund, which is the same model as the now-defunct XIV and the older version of SVXY which barely survived. Because volatility has been falling, markets have been rallying, and the Fed has been loosening, SVXY and even more so SVIX have been great investments all year. Be wary. This is a disaster waiting to happen because it has already happened before.

Short Volatility As An Investment Strategy

Generally when you short volatility you want to have robust stop losses in place to get out of the trade in case it moves against you. Volatility is especially volatile as a tradable instrument, and it tends to have more motion to the upside. Volatility tends to unexpectedly spike up - it doesn't usually drop down below a certain point. So prudently shorting volatility involves stop losses.

SVIX has none of these safeguards. It simply rolls profits back into the fund (the fund doesn't pay a distribution). Much of the value accrual from these short volatility strategies comes from the positive roll yield of futures. Because VIX futures generally trade in contango, rolling your short position into the next month means that you are selling higher and buying back lower. This is generally the case, but not always. Sometimes the VIX can spike to many multiples above the price at which you sold the contracts. If your entire account's exposure is -1x, then this means you will be wiped out.

Thus, SVIX and SVXY allow for stellar compounding during times of tranquility and a possibly complete wipeout when those times come to an abrupt end. Because SVIX has twice the exposure of SVXY, it is twice as vulnerable to these events, but also twice as lucrative when times are good.

SVXY doesn't make this a secret too. It literally says on the website that investors should monitor their position daily. If this is the -0.5x fund, then more caution is advised for the -1x fund with twice the exposure.

SVXY (Proshares)

If you are using SVIX as a long-term holding, you need to have aggressive stop losses and asymmetric hedges in place for when a blow-up happens. This could look like putting money into OTM VIX calls or having a trailing trigger-buy order for VIX futures when they hit a certain point. It could also be getting protective puts for your long SVIX position. (This approach is identical to replacing everything with a long call on SVIX at the same strike price as your put.)

What Might Cause A VIX Spike?

Think of this section as the most speculative part of the article. I'm listing things for you to consider. Personally, I believe that markets move rather independently from real-world events. And the truly consequential real-world events - the black swans as they have been called - are not things I would be able to put on a list before the fact.

The first thing on my mind is that the world is becoming increasingly violent and unpredictable. None of these have materialized into serious market moves yet. For example, neither the Russian invasion of Ukraine nor the more recent Middle East conflicts have led to any seriously defined market moves. That said, I think if conflict were to break out over China and Taiwan, the impact of a major disruption to semiconductors and from subsequent trade impacts with an economy like China's would be consequential to markets.

The second thing is that I'm not sure about the stability of the banking system. The Fed effectively orchestrated a soft-bailout with the BTFP earlier this year. If rates fall in 2024, I can see how the original issues may be addressed (the original problem was that the long-duration "risk-free" treasuries on the bank balance sheets actually got destroyed by rising rates - BTFP effectively backstopped these unrealized losses so banks could remain solvent) and the issue mostly avoided. However, these interventions tend to have unforeseen consequences which pop up later. From the lens of the Austrian School, interventions always lead to distorted incentives and that adds to latent tail risk. Again, I have no prediction as to what it is, just an assertion that such bailouts always distort economic incentives, and such distortions always affect more than what the original policy intended to affect.

The third thing is that I do not see inflation going away, even though the Fed and many commentators are seemingly claiming victory over it. I see inflation staying persistently above the 2% mandate simply because every dollar is literally debt and the debt will compound to obscene levels now that rates are much higher than before and that there is no stop to government deficit spending. This is not something that the US can get out of without either defaulting or radically cutting government spending. Either move would have a tremendous impact on financial markets (likely resulting in a VIX well over 50). Without these moves, the persistence of inflation will reduce real returns going forward. Unpredictable inflation leaves the door open to many other events that could shock the markets, and so I view the present low VIX as something akin to the calm of being in the eye of a hurricane.

There is also the elephant in the room of the declining role of the US dollar. This is a megatrend that will not go away. When the Fed implied that rate cuts were in store for 2024, we all saw how quickly financial assets jumped in value. Here's the thing: that's not (JUST) assets gaining value, it is also the currency losing value. I watch the euro very closely and it was up about as much as stocks - this means that SPY in euro terms hardly moved when the news of a dovish Fed came through! That tells me that the anticipation of lower borrowing costs is not exactly stronger than the anticipation of a debasing dollar. This is a nuanced point that is important to understand. Without a stable unit of account, all kinds of weird things can happen, and that is the perfect recipe for abnormally high VIX levels. I think the dollar will remain king for a long time, but intermittent cracks have and will continue to show. Short volatility is not where you want to be when those cracks break out.

The Trade

My suggestion is to use OTM puts on SVIX to bet on a significant drawdown at some point in 2024. I suggest against selling the shares short because it could still go up for a while. Buying puts caps on your loss at the premium. This trade should not occupy a large portion of your portfolio.

SVIX puts that expire in January 2025 with a strike price of 15 costing around $2.00 per contract. The mid-price is $1.65. In a 90% loss from current levels, these options will pay $12 - $14. Basically 1:6, 1:7 odds and better. A complete 100% loss is a bigger payoff.

SVIX Options (TastyTrade)

Because the term of these options is roughly a year, you are basically betting that SVIX would have a -90% event in 1 year out of 6-8 random years. This bet does not seem outlandish to me. If we believe a significant drawdown can be caused by an over 100% surge in the VIX over the course of 1-3 weeks, then we see that this hasn't happened infrequently in the past. In the last 20 years, there have been 4-5 such events, one of which was responsible for wiping out XIV and putting SVXY through a 90% drawdown. The odds seem closer to 1:4 or 1:5 - that we'd expect one every 4-5 years. The puts are expecting one every 6-8 years - which are significantly better odds for the long side. Usually, the VIX does not stay at the current ~12 levels for long. The event that wiped out XIV happened just three months after the VIX was lingering below 10.

VIX (Google)

Also, just keep in mind that these are all napkin math that lean more conservative. Notice that the exact days until expiry is more than a year - it is in fact about 13 months. Also notice that we are using $2.00, which is much closer to the ask.

If there were short volatility funds with even more exposure - such as a -2x fund for example - then this thesis would be even more applicable to that product. Such a hypothetical fund would be even more susceptible to getting wiped out, just as SVIX is more susceptible than SVXY.

Risks To This Trade

One big risk is that the fund managers of SVIX can change the fund to a lower leverage. SVXY did this in the past, though it took an existential event to get them to do this. If SVIX managers cut the leverage in half, that would instantly half the implied volatility of SVIX options, which would collapse the value of options. Good for shorts, bad for longs. If there was some kind of share split or reverse split, options will normally split too. But a change in the prospectus of the fund will probably just be an exogenous event that the option trader will have to deal with. You can almost think of this as a form of counterparty risk - someone can change the rules on you. It won't be frictionless and it probably won't even happen, but it is a consequential risk to keep in mind before you do this trade.

The next risk is market-related. We might actually be entering a time of structurally lower volatility. The VIX may continue to decrease, and might even go below 11 or 10. If this plays out, then shorting SVIX will be the wrong move in hindsight. This is why I recommend using puts, where the loss is capped at the premium.

A low volatility environment is not exactly far-fetched. Election years tend to be better for markets. Lower interest rates push up asset prices, which suppresses volatility. If there is a soft landing, then there may be no VIX spike for a long time. Personally, I am not as optimistic. I see the yield curve starting to un-invert and it is usually after a return to normal that the drama predicted by an inversion starts.

Another scenario is one in which the market is choppy or flat. It might even be downward trending but very orderly in the trend. Without any sudden moves, it is unlikely for this SVIX short thesis to play out as expected.

The final thing to note is that SVIX resets daily. A drawn-out 100% increase in the VIX should not wipe out SVIX. Imagine if the VIX went up 50% for two days in a row. This would amount to a 125% increase from the start of the first day to the end of the second day. However, SVIX would have reset at the end of each day. SVIX would have lost 50% on the first day and then lost 50% after that. This would amount to a 75% drawdown only. But this is also very unpredictable, because VIX futures can behave much differently from the spot VIX, and all kinds of issues can happen during rebalancing in such a volatile time. Overall these are uncertain parameters that a trader should be aware of.

Conclusion

This article introduces a speculative bearish bet on SVIX. The payoff is huge if a wildly volatile event happens in 2024. The nature of SVIX is inherently sensitive to extreme volatility. The fate of its predecessor, XIV, is evidence enough. The puts are cheap compared to what they could pay off. 2024 looks to be a smooth year with a dovish Fed, an election year, and overall optimism around a soft landing successfully achieved. But looks can be deceiving and SVIX puts are a way to profit immensely if this outlook turns out wrong.