MCHI: China's Economy Could Be Facing Long-Term Structural Decline

niphon

ETF Overview

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) invests in about 680 Chinese stocks. Its valuation appears to be inexpensive. However, the country’s economy is not looking good. In the near-term, China’s composite PMI is showing signs of weakness. In the long-term, the country’s housing market bubble is bursting. Together with a declining population, it will be very difficult for the economy to regain growth. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek other emerging markets to invest in instead.

YCharts

Fund Analysis

MCHI has not performed well since 2021

MCHI had a spectacular year in 2020. Monetary policy was very favorable in 2020 as many countries and major central banks in the world turned on the taps to combat against Covid. Therefore, capital flooded into many stock markets and China was no exception. However, this strong performance did not last long. Following a series of missteps in its policies, China’s economic growth momentum has weakened considerably. As a result, MCHI has since declined by nearly 60% from the peak reached in early 2021.

YCharts

Expense ratio

Investors considering investing in MCHI need to beware of its high expense ratio. Its expense ratio of 0.58% has negatively impacted its total performance in the long run. As can be seen from the chart below, MCHI’s total return of 4.57% trailed its benchmark’s 5.24%. In the past 10 years, MCHI’s total return of 11.48% also trailed the benchmark’s 18%.

iShares Website

China's stock market is inexpensive

Since MCHI’s portfolio includes about 680 Chinese stocks, it would be an arduous task to evaluate each stock in its portfolio to see whether MCHI is expensive or not. One good method to evaluate MCHI’s valuation is to evaluate the broader market. Investment guru Warren Buffett's method is a good one to use. According to Warren Buffett, one can evaluate whether a country's stock market is expensive or not by checking the total market capitalization of the country's stock market to its GDP ratio. If this ratio is within the range of 75% to 90%, the market valuation is fair. Any value above 90% or below 75% means that the stock market valuation is either expensive or cheap. Using this indicator, China’s total market cap to GDP ratio is currently about 55%. Therefore, MCHI’s valuation appears to be modestly inexpensive.

PMI remains quite weak

MCHI’s inexpensive valuation perhaps reflects the weakening prospect of China’s economy. Let us now look at an important forward indicator, China’s composite PMI data. As can be seen from the chart below, China’s composite PMI has gradually declined from 55 earlier in 2023 to only 51.6 in November 2023. This reading of 51.6 is closer to the neutral line of 50. For reader’s information, a reading below 50 indicates an economic contraction. In contrast, a reading above 50 means that the economy is in expansion mode. Therefore, it appears that China’s economy is still struggling in the near-term.

Trading Economics

China's economy is facing serious headwinds in the long run

Investors wishing to own MCHI in the long run need to be aware that the high economic growth rate that China has enjoyed in the past few decades is likely not going to repeat again. Besides the tension between the U.S. and China, there are two primary headwinds:

1) Declining population

China’s population is aging and declining. In fact, according to a report by Pew Research, China’s population is likely to fall below a billion people before 2100. Although China has relaxed its one-child policy, to reverse the population declining trend will take many years. Therefore, China's population may continue to decline in the next few decades. A declining population means that it will be difficult to grow the country's GDP.

Pew Research

2) China’s housing market bubble is bursting

Below is a chart that shows the housing starts in China since 1990. As can be seen from the chart below, housing starts in China peaked in 2020 and has since declined considerably due to weak demand. As a result, many large real estate developers in China are struggling to survive. In fact, one of its largest developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in August 2023. According to an article by Time Magazine, China’s property developers collectively owe more than $390 billion to various suppliers. Since housing sector represents about 30% of the country’s national GDP, and nearly 80% of household wealth, China's housing market bubble burst will negatively impact the country's economy. It appears that China is following the same path that Japan has been through in the late 1980s. For reader’s information, Japan spent about 3 decades to fix its household and corporate balance sheets. We think China's problem is even more severe than Japan because at the time of Japan's bubble burst, Japan's population was still growing. In contrast, China's population is already in a decline.

Trading Economics

Investor Takeaway

Although MCHI’s valuation appears reasonable based on the Buffett Indicator, we think it is premature to invest as China’s economic growth momentum is losing steam quickly and that it also faces long-term structural issues. Therefore, we think investors should seek other alternatives instead.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.