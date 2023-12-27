Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TSLY: Fundamentally Not A Tesla 'Income Strategy' But A Speculative Instrument

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.05K Followers

Summary

  • Many ultra-high-yielding option strategy funds pay high distribution rates but are tremendously riskier than basic dividend investing.
  • YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF, a Tesla-centered call option fund, has a high distribution rate of ~75% but has decayed in value compared to Tesla stock, even after dividends.
  • As the TSLY ETF does, selling call options can limit volatility but will often result in capital decay over time.
  • TSLY carries risk due to its strategy and the extreme overvaluation of Tesla, as seen in its low sales growth and high valuation.
  • TSLY is not an "income strategy" from a technical standpoint, given that its distributions are almost entirely capital returns.

Damaged Tesla Model 3

shaunl

Over recent years, many investors have been attracted to ultra-high-yielding option strategy funds. Virtually all these funds pay very high distribution rates, not to be confused with true "dividends." To some extent, these strategies have been popularized amongst retired

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15.05K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
Robert in Vancouver
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (648)
TSLY pays out most of the profit earned each month from trading options on Tesla. That's not return of capital as described in this article.

TSLY has had numerous bearish articles written about it since inception. Other Yieldmax ETF's that work exactly the same as TSLY have held their value or gone up because they are trading based on underlying value that hasn't been crushed by negative articles.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TSLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.