Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Option Care Health Is Delivering The Future Of Healthcare At Home

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
184 Followers

Summary

  • Option Care Health gives investors exposure to two healthcare megatrends: (i) the shift to healthcare delivery in the home; and (ii) the development of specialty pharmaceuticals.
  • I believe OPCH holds a competitive moat, not only as the largest infusion provider in the US, but also due to its business model (predictable revenue and sticky client/customer base).
  • I explain the street is highly conservative and project a ~150bps upside to FY24E EBITDA, and apply a ~15x multiple to that projection to arrive at my $38 2024 PT.
Young female refugee with son looking at clinician making notes in document

shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

I’m drawn to Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) in 2024, the leading home infusion provider in the US. There are two pivotal healthcare mega-trends that OPCH is capitalizing on: i. the cost-effective shift to home-based healthcare delivery and ii. the rapid rise of specialty medicines. With

This article was written by

Adrian Nunez profile picture
Adrian Nunez
184 Followers
Just here to give my research-oriented opinion on under-followed stocks with a greater focus on thematic sectors such as gene-editing, fintech, and eVTOLs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OPCH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JK@ATX
Today, 3:11 PM
Comments (41)
This would be an interesting takeover target in the next two years for one of the insurers. Isn't Elevance/Carelon growing service like this?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OPCH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPCH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OPCH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.