Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sea Limited: No Love

Dec. 27, 2023 3:39 PM ETSea Limited (SE) Stock1 Comment
Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Sea's growth story is far from over.
  • Profitability turned negative in Q3 - this was intentional.
  • Analyst estimates are too low.
  • Sea is trading at its cheapest valuation multiple ever.
  • Investors loved it at $300. Shouldn't they love it even more at $40?

Orange podium with heart balloon and gift box special surprise sale shopping promotion mockup background 3D illustration empty display scene presentation for product placement

Saranya Yuenyong

Introduction

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is a Singaporean-based tech conglomerate that operates three high-quality companies in three secular markets:

  • Garena - a global game developer and publisher of mobile and PC games including Free Fire, Arena of Valor, and Call of Duty

This article was written by

Riyado Sofian profile picture
Riyado Sofian
3.12K Followers
My goal is to help you find the companies of tomorrow.I am a long-term growth investor in search of innovative companies that make the world a better place. My investment strategy revolves around finding what I call "divergent stocks" — disruptive companies that have strong fundamentals and long growth runways, but depressing prices.You can find me on YouTube as well:https://www.youtube.com/@riyadosofian

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

s
sosaucy408
Today, 3:57 PM
Comments (1)
I believe in SE but I sold it and all my China stocks as their stocks are flat, at best, right now while the rest of the market is booming. I plan on buying back in. No one can deny the bargain price, the value is attractive. It's a long term play.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.