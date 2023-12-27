tadamichi

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a BDC with a market cap of ~$480 million and a focus towards mid-cap businesses just as virtually every publicly traded BDC out there.

While the overall characteristics and areas of focus for GAIN are rather similar to any average BDC name, there are two distinct aspects, which differentiates the underlying risk and return profile:

Most of the businesses in which GAIN invests are considered market leaders operating in stable industries. Also, these businesses tend to have already profitable operations, which provides another layer of safety in GAIN's structure. As opposed to a general BDC sector, GAIN is quite skewed towards equity-type investments, which theoretically introduces higher risks.

Let's now take a look at how these aspects have impacted GAIN's portfolio.

As of the latest quarterly report, ~ 67% of the total investments are placed in debt-like investments from which a relatively notable chunk is comprised of secured second lien debt. So, only about 55% of the AUM is in the first lien segment, which could easily be considered as one of the lowest percentages in the industry.

The equity component explains, in turn, ~33% of the total exposure, which again is one of the highest numbers that we will see within the BDC space.

Yet, the caveat here is that the lion's share of this 33% is associated with preferred equity capital, which has completely different characteristics compared to the pure play equity. Preferred equity delivers fixed payments that have to be serviced first before any dividends just as the first or second lien loans. The only difference is that preferreds are located below loans in the capital structure, meaning that preferred stockholders will get their cash flows only after the loan or bond holders are fully serviced.

In terms of the industry exposure, GAIN is truly well-positioned. If we adjust for the "diversified/conglomerate services" the remaining portfolio is very diversified across the board. The most important element in this context is, however, that all of these industries embody straightforward business models, which typically have a sound cash flow generation.

Another crucial factor to take into account is the leverage position. As of now, GAIN carries a debt to equity level at 73.6%, which is the third lowest in the entire BDC universe, which consists of 28 players (the BDC sector average is 117%).

On top of this, the debt maturity profile is almost perfectly structured with the first maturities falling due in 2026. Adjusted for the May 1, 2026 notes, the next maturity date kicks in only in 2028. The greatest nuance here is that all of these borrowings are based on fixed interest rates at very favourable levels.

Granted, the most recent borrowing, which took place in May 2023 carries a bit more aggressive interest rate, but the outstanding amount is below 20% of the total debt portfolio and in the scenario of falling SOFR it could be easily refinanced.

Thesis

In light of the aforementioned, we can make the following conclusions:

GAIN's financial profile is very well structured both from the indebtedness perspective and the underlying debt composition. What this does is it reduces the potential impact from non-accrual investments (at least relative to the BDC sector average) and at the same time allows GAIN to keep capturing very attractive spreads between the cost of capital and the portfolio yield, which currently stands at 14.6%. The industry mix injects an additional layer of safety as almost all of the businesses operate in unambiguous industries, and are already established with positive cash flow generation. While the overall equity exposure is indeed high, if we peel back the onion a bit, we notice that actually the largest chunk of these allocations are placed in preferred instruments, which offer rather similar risk and return factors as plain vanilla loan or bond investments (especially in the context of established businesses).

An additional positive aspect to consider is the fact that 100% of the loan investments are based on variable rate financing, which allows GAIN to capture the prevailing benefits of a higher interest rate environment.

Now, if we look at the recent performance of GAIN and compare it to the BDC index, it's easy to see how GAIN has consistently managed to register alpha performance.

As a result of this, currently there is a bit of a premium above GAIN's NAV value - at around 13%.

With that being said, I still believe that GAIN is in a position to deliver alpha performance going forward. In other words, it is worth assuming the price to NAV premium when the currently offered dividend of ~10% is well covered (see in the table above) and the risk profile is so prudent across the board.

The bottom line

GAIN carries one of the most defensive structures in the BDC sector. It has no material exposure to speculative businesses and is not overleveraged, which is critical against the backdrop of looming recessionary risks. In fact, it is the complete opposite: GAIN has one of the lowest leverage profiles coupled with very favorable debt portfolio (i.e., locked in fixed rates at below market level interest rates for a notable period in the future). Moreover, GAIN's financial profile is further strengthened by a heavy focus towards well-established businesses with solid cash generation levels.

In a nutshell, the current yield of 10% and the total return prospects seem very attractive and stable despite a slight premium to NAV and potential struggles that could stem from a slowing economy. It is a clear buy.