Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gladstone Investment: Why This Monthly 10% Yielder Is A Buy

Dec. 27, 2023 3:51 PM ETGladstone Investment (GAIN)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • Gladstone Investment is a BDC with a focus on mid-cap businesses, but stands out with its investment in market-leading, profitable companies.
  • Another deviation from the norm is GAIN's exposure to non-debt like investments, which comprise ~33% of its total portfolio. Yet, most of this is in safe preferred stocks.
  • On top of this, GAIN has one of the best leverage profiles in the BDC sector - in terms of debt to equity level and the underlying structure of assumed borrowings.
  • GAIN is a clear buy with its ~10% yield backed by a robust portfolio and a notable margin of safety, which come in handy in the context of looming recessionary risks.
Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a BDC with a market cap of ~$480 million and a focus towards mid-cap businesses just as virtually every publicly traded BDC out there.

While the overall characteristics and areas of focus for GAIN are rather

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.85K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

pm2000 profile picture
pm2000
Today, 3:59 PM
Comments (195)
100% agree
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GAIN Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GAIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GAIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.