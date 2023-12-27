Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DBJP: A Riskier Outlook For The Hedged Japan Playbook

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • Going long Japanese equities and short the yen has proven to be a winning trade.
  • There's a new regime in place, however, and the winds may not be as favorable to a hedged Japan equity strategy over the next decade.
  • Valuations also screen richly after a standout 2023, potentially limiting future equity upside and in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF.

Tokyo Sky tree with Sakura

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

As strong a year as 2023 has been for Japanese large-cap exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, hedged versions like the low-cost Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) have performed even better. To some extent, the

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.53K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBJP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DBJP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBJP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.