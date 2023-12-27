Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Information Services Group: Competition Will Limit Any Progress

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Despite rapid technological development, III has struggled with growth, only achieving a CAGR of 4%. We believe the business struggles with competition relative to its much larger peers.
  • III is positioned to succeed but is lacking scale and expertise required to outperform. The industry is highly attractive but we see limited reason for clients to choose III.
  • Its mild growth and competitive position have limited margin appreciation, further compounding its weakness. When compared to its peers, the company significantly underperforms.
  • Recent performance has been strong, as macroeconomic tailwinds are not sufficient to offset the broader industry strength. We expect healthy growth to continue, although III’s ability to partake will be limited.
  • III’s valuation does suggest upside, particularly with an NTM FCF yield of ~12%, but we are not convinced. Buying a subpar business at a time when equities are depressed is not preferable.
SEMINAR coding talking

Laurence Dutton

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • III operates in a highly lucrative industry that is growing well and appears well-positioned for long-term success. This said, the company has struggled to gain a material footing, with poor/volatile growth, limited margin gains, and minimal commercial development. It

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About III Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on III

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
III
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.