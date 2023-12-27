Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: Too Loved In 2023

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ has underperformed the S&P 500 due to investors overpaying for core dividend stocks.
  • Top holdings in the portfolio, including tech stocks and soda companies, have limited growth and inflated valuations, leading to subdued performance.
  • The SCHD ETF dividend yield has rebounded to around 3.5%, improving the odds of better returns in 2024.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Red paper heart broken

Marta Nogueira/iStock via Getty Images

As with any investment vehicle, once the product becomes overly loved the returns slow down. The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™ (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a prime example of an over-loved investment idea that

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.29K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Rleaton
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Comments (1.69K)
Not sure I agree with this one.

It's quite likely that investors will start to flee towards yield as interest rates drop and tech valuations stretch
Compound Interest Dave profile picture
Compound Interest Dave
Yesterday, 8:31 PM
Comments (21)
I agree SCHD is elevated and not a time to buy.
This article is going to make a few SCHD fans upset - LOL!Ive never been a fan of the DRIP concept for a stock that pays a divvy every 3 months. Place the div payout in cash and wait until the stock drops to a lower point in the 3 month period. Then buy. Buy low, sell high applies to dividend stocks also.
I'm a fixed income investor that adds postions on my dividend stocks ONLY when the price drops down. I never pay top dollar. Maximize capital gains on share price and dividend.
BrandanS profile picture
BrandanS
Yesterday, 8:30 PM
Comments (718)
The ETF is both underperforming and overly bought? Interesting take. Any alternatives you see potential in?
D
Dividend Digging Armadillo
Yesterday, 8:11 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Stone Fox,

Thanks for the timely cautionary analysis. One has looked at SCHD but never nibbled or bitten. More cautionary articles on SA are warranted, rather than BUY, BUY, even at pricy valuations. Just saying.

Dividend Diggjng Armadillo
Baja Oklahoma
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.