KKR Real Estate Finance (NYSE:KREF) is swapping hands at a 14% discount to book value per share of $16.29 as of the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter. This discount has tightened materially from 28% since I last covered the mortgage REIT whose most recent quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share was left unchanged sequentially for what's currently a 12.2% forward dividend yield. A move of the common shares to trade back in line with book value will be made difficult by continued uncertainty around CECL reserves and the mREIT not covering its quarterly dividend. KREF's third-quarter distributable earnings of $0.25 per share meant a coverage ratio of just 58%, with the difference essentially supported by book value.

Distributable earnings was disrupted by a $0.22 per share realized loan write-off, adjusting this out would have seen this metric come in at $0.47 per share to fully cover the quarterly distribution. However, the direction of book value since 2022 infers more near-term downside with book value per share declining for six consecutive quarters. The specter of a continued decline will likely keep the discount from closing even as 2024 offers a material step change in current macroeconomic conditions. There will likely be interest rate cuts set within the ever-pertinent shadow of a recession and an election.

Credit Quality, Office Exposure, And Book Value

KREF's loan portfolio at $7.87 billion at the end of the third quarter grew by $144 million year-over-year with its office allocation at 25% down 100 basis points from the prior second quarter. There was around $165 million of new loan originations set against repayments of $152 million and a $15 million loan write-off that drove the direction of the loan portfolio during the third quarter. There have been two consecutive quarters of the loan portfolio dipping sequentially, repayments outpaced originations during the second quarter with the decline in the third quarter driven by a $15 million subordinated note write-down on a restructured office loan.

KREF collected 96% of interest payments due on its portfolio as the average risk rating of its loans at 3.2 at the end of the third quarter remained unchanged sequentially. The weighted average loan to value at 65% also remained flat versus the second quarter. However, the year-over-year comps are less favorable. KREF was collecting 100% of interest payments due a year ago with its loan portfolio with a lower 3.1 risk rating. How will this shift in the next year?

According to the CME's FedWatch Tool, the Fed should have cut interest rates by roughly 150 basis points from 3.75% to 4.00%. KREF's loan portfolio is 99% floating rate and will track this lower with the mREIT likely to see a $0.21 per share decline in annual net interest income per share on the back of the Fed meeting current market expectations next year. Third-quarter net interest income at $44.6 million did decline by 5.7% over its year-ago comp. Hence, KREF could find itself facing pressure on three fronts next year; lower interest payment collections, a lower Fed funds rate, and write-off on loans currently rated 5. These highest-risk loans formed 7% of KREF's portfolio at the end of the third quarter.

2024 Offers New Risks

Office vacancy rates continue to rise across the US and the situation could worsen. Class B office properties which comprised 6% of KREF's office loan portfolio are more at risk as leases come up for renewals and companies either downsize or move to more modern office properties. KREF had 74% occupancy across its loan portfolio at the end of the third quarter. This came with a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.7 years and a somewhat prudent 61% weighted average loan-to-value ratio. This means lower exposure to any potential decline in the equity value of the underlying property.

The broader office situation is serious. The third largest tower in Los Angeles, AON Center, recently sold for 45% below its 2014 sale price with markdowns as large as 50% in San Francisco. Hence, we could see KREF see more pressure on its book value as this story is being mirrored across the US. Multifamily remains KREF's largest segment with a median year built of 2015, weighted average rent increases of 4.1% year-over-year during the third quarter, and a weighted average occupancy of 91%. Critically, KREF's double-digit discount and dividend yield make it a decent investment going into 2024 even as book value is likely set to realize further disruption. I have no position here though but this is a hold for existing investors.