Jeremy Poland

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares fell sharply on the news of a coup in Gabon. But the business of the company is primarily offshore and, therefore, largely affected by the government change. Furthermore, the company has significant business in Canada and Egypt to offset any increasing risk of doing business in Gabon. The production of oil and gas in Gabon provides badly needed foreign currency. The new leaders appear to wisely realize that they cannot run this business themselves. Therefore, Vaalco Energy really suffered no ill effects from the government change. It appears to be business as usual, with the stock price making up the loss.

The company has long-term plans to continue to diversify into at least one more country in the near future. That will further reduce the risk of any unrest in any one area. The operations on the Atlantic side of Africa have been an area of coups for some time. This definitely elevates the business risk. But the offshore business lowers the business risk as any unrest likely remains onshore. Therefore, the business itself is relatively undisturbed.

Still, it takes a very flexible management to navigate the system and know all the key players to maintain a viable business through all of this.

Finances

Another risk reduction decision is the debt-free balance sheet with a big cash balance. That is probably mandatory when a company decides to do business with politically unstable countries like Gabon. It is far too soon to determine the stability of the new government. But the general perception in the whole area is that companies like Vaalco are needed for the countries to earn badly needed foreign currency. As long as that is the case, then this company should do ok.

Vaalco Energy Financial Summary And Shareholder Returns (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Vaalco Energy management has been using the period of stock price weakness to repurchase shares. That is a big vote of confidence in the future of the company and its business despite the instability in Gabon. The company also returns some cash to shareholders with a dividend payment.

The Gabon Business

Management surprised the market with surprisingly strong production numbers for the third quarter. As a result, guidance has been raised.

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Gabon Business Progress (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

The offshore operation is a business with relatively large upfront costs for a company of this size. Therefore, production expansion tends to come in "lumps" rather than the even growth experienced in the unconventional business which is onshore.

The risks are far more material to the annual outcome because the costs are so high for a company of this size.

Management has plans to expand into Equatorial Guinea in the future. Now, whether this expansion lowers risk due to diversification is up for debate, as many argue it is only diversification into potentially more of the same periodic instability.

Egypt

Offsetting the "excitement" on one side of the African continent is the relative stability of Egypt. That business has a relatively new contract with the government that allows for bigger secondary recovery projects with longer cost recovery times. Other cost improvements also happened with the new contract.

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Egyptian Business (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Vaalco Energy has avoided competition with far larger customers by becoming a secondary recovery expert. Egypt supports the business because it earns the country more foreign exchange. Egypt is probably one of the more stable African (and Middle East) countries with a friendly business environment. Both of those considerations reduce the risk of doing business in the country.

However, the introduction of the first horizontal well in Egypt may invite competition because the unconventional business is not considered secondary recovery even though it often revives the fortunes of older fields. If that horizontal well is successful, it will be interesting to see what it does to the desirability of older fields and the competition to operate those fields.

In the meantime, the company does have considerable holdings in Egypt that will likely keep it busy for quite some time to come even if there is no new acreage it can acquire.

This business is growing for the first time in years as management cuts costs and modernizes the operations since the business was acquired. Egyptian wells were relatively cheap wells to drill to begin with. The chart above details how those wells are becoming even cheaper.

Canada

The Canadian business was actually ignored for a few years. But this business provides a valuable offset for the business in Gabon (and probably Equatorial Guinea in the future). Furthermore, Canadian production can be sold as produced whereas the African business depends upon periodic "lifts" or sales. Those periodic sales necessitate either a large cash balance because sales come in lumps or some suitable financing arrangement until the sale is made and cash is received. The Canadian business reduces those cash needs somewhat. Therefore, the Canadian business is likely to be expanded in the future.

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Canadian Business (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation November 2023)

Vaalco Energy has joined the industrywide search here for more condensate (and liquids in general). New intervals have recently become cost competitive that have more valuable production than the previously "given" dry gas production in this area. That is probably beginning to make this business a priority it was not before.

Condensate, in particular, is needed to make the heavy oil production flow through pipelines to market. Canada often imports the condensate it needs to fill the industry production shortage. As shown in the slide above, that progress to more liquids is happening.

Conclusion

Management acquired the Canadian and Egyptian business for some badly needed diversification given the issues in Gabon currently. But management is also showing an energy level focused on the acquired businesses that has not been obvious to investors in quite some time. The result is both of the acquired businesses are doing far better than one would have expected before the acquisition occurred.

Similarly, management has some expansion of the offshore business planned. But that expansion will take some time to become apparent. The acquired businesses should smooth out the lumpiness of the offshore business growth over time.

The diversification also allows for expansion into supportive areas with less social unrest. For now, the whole business appears to be secure. The company finances are conservative enough to handle the risk involved in some areas of the business.

Vaalco Energy, Inc. stock is a speculative strong buy for those that can handle the periodic unrest in some areas of business as well as the sizable risks of the offshore business. Most other investors will want to look elsewhere.