We're headed into the last week of 2023, and I am not sure anyone could have predicted where the markets would have ended up. After an unpredictable Fed, rates continuing to rise, a regional banking debacle, and an AI boom, the S&P 500 is up 24.33% YTD, while the Nasdaq has increased 43.12%. The Santa Clause rally is still intact as the S&P 500 appreciated by 0.45% this week while the Nasdaq rallied into the holiday weekend by 1.01%. I think we're going to keep the momentum going into the new year, as I don't see tax loss harvesting in the final week of 2023, resulting in a massive sell-off. I think that we will see a broad market rally in 2024 and new all-time highs being reached. My prediction is that as rates decline, businesses will expand due to the cost of capital becoming cheaper. This will also cause increased consumer spending as larger purchases that have been put on hold will be made due to lower financing costs. I also think that a significant portion of the $6.1 trillion sitting on the sidelines will move into the capital markets as there will be less of a reason for investors to sit in a risk-free rate of return that is declining as rates go lower.

After 147 weeks, I have allocated $14,700 to the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio series on Seeking Alpha. I have been building an income-producing portfolio from the ground up on a budget of $100 per week and documenting the weekly progress. At the end of week 147, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio finished up 7.57% ($1,112.97) on invested capital with a balance of $15,812.97. In week 147, a total of $8.19 in dividend income was produced, bringing the total amount of dividend income generated in 2023 to $945.18. This week, I added to one of my largest positions, Altria Group (MO), and the Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI). The combination of these purchases, and the dividends that were reinvested increased my forward projected dividend income by $10.19 (0.79%) to $1,301.37, which is a forward yield of 8.23%. The $1,300 level for dividend income was reached, and now I am waiting to see if December is another month where the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio generates at least $100 of dividend income. I feel good about where the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is, and I am looking forward to seeing where it ends up when 2023 ends.

The overall performance of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio since inception

We're headed into the end of 2023, and the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio looks like it will finish in the black. I am not trying to beat the market with this portfolio, but I am also not trying to lose money. My goal is to create a portfolio that can mitigate downside risk while generating a continuous stream of dividend income. The chart below indicates where the portfolio balance has been in relation to the invested capital since inception. Over the past 147 weeks, it's been fairly steady, with some periods of fluctuation. I am quite pleased with the progress and that the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio has surpassed $1,300 of forward dividend income.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio dividend section

Here's how much dividend income is generated per investment basket:

Equities $374.08 (28.75%)

ETFs $291.82 (22.42%)

REITs $260.34 (20%)

CEFs $224.31 (17.24%)

BDCs $150.81 (11.59%)

Collecting dividends can serve many functions in a portfolio. Some investors utilize dividends to supplement their income and live off of them. I'm building a dividend portfolio for myself 30 years into the future. In 2022, I collected $507.80 in dividend income from 533 dividends. In week 51 of 2023, I collected $8.19 in dividends, and in 2023, I exceeded the amount of income generated from dividends compared to 2022. In 2022, I generated $490.76 from dividend income, and in 2023, I generated $945.18, which is 192.60% of my total 2022 dividend income. I have collected 642 dividends, 120.45% of the total dividends generated in 2022.

These dividends allow me to gain additional equity in my investments while increasing my future cash flow in down markets. This style of investing isn't for everyone, but if you're looking to generate consistent cash flow while mitigating downside risk, this method has worked for me. I'm hoping to collect around $1,000 in dividends in 2023, which will be reinvested. Now that I have exceeded $1,200 of forward dividend income, and November was my 1st month generating over $100 of dividend income, my next goal will be to generate 12 consecutive months of generating at least $100 in dividend income.

We're coming down to the wire as the last week of 2023 is upon us. The amount of dividend income being produced is gradually getting larger, and November was my first month of producing more than $100 from dividends in this portfolio. After looking at the details for December, I think it's going to be close, and it really depends on what dividends hit my account over the next several days to determine if the $100 level in dividend income is maintained. I do think that 2024 is going to be a good year for the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio, and at some point, $100 of monthly dividend income will become the standard.

The Dividend Tracker is indicating that I am on track to generate around $36 of dividend income in the last week of December. This should put me somewhere around the $98 threshold for the month and close to the $100 target. As I have continued adding to my positions, I am expecting that the monthly income in 2024 that will be generated is going to be substantially higher than the corresponding months in 2023. I am excited to see how 2023 ends and how 2024 begins.

The Dividend Tracker

There are 29 positions that are generating at least 1 share per year through their dividends. These additional shares are projected to produce $97.02 in additional annualized dividend income. I don't think I am going to get any additional positions crossed over into the green quadrant in the last week of December, as I am trying to stay away from allocating capital toward REITs for a while. I am excited for all of the new shares that will be generated next year and for the powers of compounding to work their magic as time progresses. At the end of next year, the chart below should look significantly different as I plan on moving many positions into the green quadrant.

The Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Composition

In week 147, REITs remained the largest sector of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio as the Fed press conference made the sector considerably more attractive. I am trying not to allocate capital toward REITs as hard as it is for me because I do want to keep a maximum 20% sector weight within the portfolio. My cash position has increased to $169.60, and I am still determining what vehicle I will hold the cash in.

Individual equities now represent 37.16% of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio while generating 28.75% of the dividend income. REITs, ETFs, CEFs, and BDCs make up 62.84% of the portfolio and generate 71.25% of the forward income. Over the next several months, I am planning on adding to financial and BDCs quite a bit as I think they are both going to have a strong 2024 and would like to establish attractive cost bases on my invested capital.

I added to my position in Altria Group, and this helped Altria dethrone Verizon (VZ) as my largest holding in the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio. Altria is a battleground stock for several reasons, but I see it as a cash printing machine. The top 10 continue to flatten out as my 3 largest positions are getting closer and closer to 4%, and none of the positions are anywhere close to exceeding 5% of the portfolio. I will continue to allocate capital toward other positions and make this a more balanced portfolio.

Portfolio Statistics

Thank you for all the feedback on this section. I am glad many of the readers are finding this information helpful. Altria Group is once again in my largest position, and the statistics have changed a bit in the top 10 holdings. I have allocated $4,825.05 toward my top-10 positions, and so far, they have generated 9.4% of my invested capital ($453.69) in dividends. The positions are collectively worth $5,291.13, which is a 9.66% ROI ($466.08). These positions have an 8.93% forward dividend yield on invested capital, as they are expected to generate $430.87 in forward dividend income. The top-10 positions make up 33.46% of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio.

Week 147 additions

In week 147 I added to my positions in:

Altria Group (MO)

Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI)

Altria Group

I think that Altria is significantly undervalued and is being discounted because of the industry it's in, rather than being valued on fundamentals

Altria trades at 8.14x its 2023 earnings, and 7.93x its 2024 earnings.

Altria has a dividend that is expected to grow in the mid-single digit range annually through 2028, and with a yield that is almost 10%, I am happy adding to the position on a continuous basis.

I think that Altria will catch a bid in 2024 as capital flows back into the market, and there is a larger emphasis on dividend stocks since the risk-free rate of return will decline as the Fed cuts rates

Neos S&P 500 High Income ETF

Last week I wrote a dedicated article on SPYI (can be read here) outlining my bull thesis on this ETF.

SPYI is yielding around 12%, and its strategy sets up well to deliver income and potentially capital appreciation in a bull market

Unlike other option overlay ETFs, SPYI works on a spread where it buys out-of-the-money calls from a portion of the premium it collects from writing calls on its positions. This allows SPYI to benefit if the markets are in an upward trend.

I like the track record of SPYI's distribution and the potential for upside appreciation

Week 148 Gameplan

In week 148, I am planning on adding to my position in Pfizer (PFE) and maybe one of the PIMCO CEFs.

Conclusion

2023 is coming to an end, and the Dividend Havretsing Portfolio continues to fire on all cylinders. Despite several positions reducing their dividends, and several headwinds along the way, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is in the black, and its forward dividend income has progressed past $1,300 on an annualized basis. In next week's article I will list some of the objectives for 2024. Please start giving me suggestions for week 150, as I will be adding a position from the reader comments. Happy Holidays, and I want to wish everyone a happy new year.