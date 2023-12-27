DavidLeshem

Continuing my series of articles on small-cap exchange-traded funds, today I would like to discuss the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ), a fund with a fairly strong factor mix, overweight in solidly profitable, adequately valued companies, which has outperformed a few peers since its launch in 2017. I believe XSHQ deserves a Buy rating. On the negative side, risks and disadvantages also do exist; they are addressed below in the article.

Investment strategy

The S&P SmallCap 600 Quality Index has been the basis of XSHQ's strategy since the fund's inception in April 2017. Its website contains the following brief description of its key principles:

The Index is composed of 120 securities in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index that have the highest quality score, which is calculated based on the average of three fundamental measures: return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually on the third Friday of June and December.

Portfolio: mostly attractively valued, highly profitable mid-caps

As of December 26, XSHQ had a portfolio of 120 common stocks, predominantly from the industrial, financial, and consumer discretionary sectors. This is a comparatively fresh version of the basket, as the index has been rebalanced earlier this December.

Unlike the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR), which tracks the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, XSHQ has no exposure to real estate.

Created by the author using data from the funds; weights as of December 26

Other sectors that the quality ETF has much smaller exposure to are health care, financials, and IT.

Among other notable differences is that XSHQ has a solid allocation to energy, which might look counterintuitive at first glance as, for example, oil & gas names have rather unstable margins and capital efficiency parameters that are directly connected to the commodity cycle. Here, I should mention that XSHQ did have significant sector allocation shifts in the past and will more likely have them in the future. For example, using the Wayback Machine, I took a look at the fund's sector mix in December 2020. The snapshot taken on December 4, 2020, shows that, as of December 2, the fund has just 80 bps allocated to energy. Obviously, the severe oil price crisis amid the pandemic was the essential reason why most small/mid-cap energy companies were unable to qualify for inclusion in the quality index. As the oil price solidly rebounded, translating into substantial profits and cash flows of E&P players, etc., they made the cut. So, depending on the petroleum prices in the future, XSHQ's exposure to the sector might fluctuate, at times substantially.

Now, let us address a few factors separately.

The size factor

It is necessary to understand that XSHQ is essentially a mid-cap ETF. I suppose the following chart perfectly illustrates that.

Created using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund; market cap data as of December 27

As my dear readers can see, most of its holdings have market values well above $2 billion (63 in total, highlighted in green). Moreover, their weight in this mix is around 76.5%, so it is no coincidence that the weighted average market cap stood at about $3.29 billion as of December 27. So I believe investors who are on the lookout for a 'small-cap' discount and are not ready to tolerate such a massive allocation to mid-caps should avoid this ETF.

Quality: impressively robust

For a fund with no exposure to large caps, XSHQ has an impressively robust quality. The parameters below are supposed to provide more context on that:

Metric 26-Dec ROE 29.3% ROA 12.3% Quant Profitability B- or better 85.7% Quant Profitability D+ or worse 0.4% Click to enlarge

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund; financial data as of December 27

More specifically, perhaps the most notable fact is that XSHQ has a microscopic allocation to poor-quality stocks (Quant Profitability D+ or worse), while about 85.7% score excellently on that front (B- or higher). For a mostly mid-cap fund, this is an exceptional result. For context, the iShares U.S. Small-Cap Equity Factor ETF (SMLF), which I have covered earlier this December, with a Hold rating assigned, had an about 65.6% allocation to such stocks as of December 18; SMLF has a WA market cap similar to XSHQ's.

A remark worth making is that the Return on Equity looks attractive at approximately 29%, but it is less reliable than, for instance, Return on Assets, as it is skewed by the companies with a lofty ROE resulting from burdensome borrowings reflected in their triple-digit Debt/Equity ratios, like in the case of Frontdoor, Inc. (FTDR).

However, ROA, a much more reliable parameter, is also surprisingly robust, partly because the fund has almost no exposure to loss-making firms.

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

The growth factor

Focused on quality, XSHQ does not offer much regarding growth. For example, in the portfolio, there are numerous companies with negative forward revenue and/or EPS growth rates, as shown in the scatter plot below:

Created by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Anyway, portfolio-wise, figures look generally healthy, as illustrated by the weighted-average growth rates below:

Metric 26-Dec EPS Fwd 18.6% Revenue Fwd 7.5% Click to enlarge

Calculated by the author using data from Seeking Alpha and XSHQ

Regarding EPS, it is worth understanding that the figure is solidly influenced by a few outliers with triple-digit forward growth rates, mostly from the energy sector, including the following:

Company Weight Sector EPS Fwd Wabash National Corporation (WNC) 0.5% Industrials 416.97% HCI Group (HCI) 0.2% Financials 330.26% Helmerich & Payne (HP) 1.3% Energy 236.08% RPC (RES) 0.2% Energy 219.85% Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 0.4% Industrials 214.28% CONSOL Energy (CEIX) 1.8% Energy 164.18% PDF Solutions (PDFS) 0.4% Information Technology 124.69% Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Value exposure is adequate

The value story inside the XSHQ portfolio is also healthy. The weighted-average earnings yield approaching 10% looks strong, especially considering this level was achieved without compromising on quality and (almost) not compromising on growth.

Metric 26-Dec Market Cap $3.291 billion EY 9.6% P/S 2.65 Quant Valuation B- or better 42% Quant Valuation D+ or worse 36% Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

It is worth noting that the EY is mostly bolstered by energy players:

Symbol Weight Sector EY Vital Energy (VTLE) 0.3% Energy 41.2% Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI) 1.1% Communication Services 29.9% CVR Energy (CVI) 0.5% Energy 24.9% Comstock Resources (CRK) 0.3% Energy 24.4% Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) 1.2% Energy 24% Click to enlarge

Data from Seeking Alpha and the fund

Also, we see fairly substantial exposure to stocks with attractive Quant Valuation grades, about 42%. SMLF had less than 27% as of the previous coverage.

XSHQ beat IJR and other small-cap ETFs in the past

Incepted in April 2017, over the May 2017–November 2023 period, XSHQ outperformed a few peers, including IJR, the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS), and the iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT), yet still failed to best the market, proxied with the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) in the table below:

Portfolio XSHQ IJR IJS IJT SMLF IVV Initial Balance $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Final Balance $15,590 $15,174 $14,482 $15,333 $15,988 $21,507 CAGR 6.98% 6.54% 5.79% 6.71% 7.39% 12.34% Stdev 20.37% 22.24% 23.98% 21.35% 20.86% 17.19% Best Year 24.01% 26.60% 30.53% 22.37% 26.54% 31.25% Worst Year -15.02% -16.19% -12.84% -21.32% -12.18% -18.16% Max. Drawdown -30.38% -36.12% -40.32% -32.91% -31.91% -23.93% Sharpe Ratio 0.34 0.32 0.28 0.33 0.36 0.66 Sortino Ratio 0.54 0.46 0.41 0.47 0.52 1.01 Market Correlation 0.88 0.9 0.87 0.92 0.93 1 Click to enlarge

Data from Portfolio Visualizer

XSHQ also lagged SMLF slightly. Nevertheless, it had the lowest standard deviation in the small-cap group.

This year, it has outperformed all the funds mentioned except for IVV.

Data by YCharts

Final thoughts

I would assign a Buy rating to this vehicle today, as I believe its factor combination is nicely calibrated for 2024 and potentially beyond.

However, the ETF does have a few disadvantages. For instance, as I said above, XSHQ was unable to beat IVV in the past; to give a bit more color, it underperformed the S&P 500 ETF every single year since its inception, except for 2022. So there is a risk that while XSHQ will deliver gains in the future, it might fail to beat the market again nonetheless. Also, it is a suboptimal choice for investors searching for pure small-cap portfolios.

Also, while having an adequate expense ratio of 29 bps, the fund has a comparatively small AUM and bleak average daily share volume.