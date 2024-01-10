This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
New York Republican lawmakers, including Thomas Sullivan, who is a candidate for Assembly, and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, weighed in, sounding the alarm about what a bad policy this was and talking about the priorities here. They also reported the kids would be doing virtual classes tomorrow. Vernikov said it was the kids who were being punished here. Vernikov said that using the school as a migrant shelter was not a tenable situation and that they had warned the city they were going to have a problem with the Floyd Bennet Field location. Vernikov also said the illegal aliens were bypassing the scan system on the campus. The situation so provoked people's ire that it even got the attention of people like Megyn Kelly and Fox's Bill Melugin, who has become an expert on the border through his coverage. Bill Melugin talked about the reaction of the parents (who have to be furious), and Kelly chastised people for voting Democrat and putting the kids in this situation. So… these Brooklyn kids now have to suffer thru remote learning (which is nothing of the kind) so illegal migrants can live in their school. Keep voting Democrat Brooklyn! twitter.com/...