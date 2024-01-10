Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/10/24

Jan. 10, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (11.78K)
The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals pushed back this week on a Biden administration effort to tighten regulations on dishwashers and washing machines.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office that led to the Department of Energy replacing a less strict Trump-era rule on those appliances with a more stringent rule for energy and water use.

Critics lamented the much longer amount of time needed for cleaning under the Biden rule and said Americans were paying more for the appliances that left the clothes and dishes less clean.

"This decision allows manufacturers to build better dishwashers, not be encumbered by counterproductive federal regulations," said Devin Watkins, an attorney for the Competitive Enterprise, a group that helped lead the pushback on the Biden administration's new rule.

The critics filed suit against the Biden administration, and the court ruled in against the Biden administration, suggesting the DOE violated federal law with its effort and may not have legal standing to regulate the appliances nearly as much as the agency has claimed.

The court ruled that it "is unclear that DOE has statutory authority to regulate water use in dishwashers and clothes washers."

"But even if DOE has water-usage authority over the relevant appliances, the Department…failed to adequately consider the negative consequences of the Repeal Rule, including the substitution effects of energy-and-water-wasting rewashing, prewashing, and handwashing," the court ruled. "And in all events, the DOE failed to adequately consider the impact of the energy conservation program on 'performance characteristics.'"

It remains unclear if the Biden administration will appeal.

"A federal appeals court shut down part of Biden's effort, striking down administration mandates targeting everyday dishwashers and laundry machines," O.H. Skinner, the executive director for the Alliance for Consumers, said in a statement after the ruling. "Importantly, the court also explained that the left's 'energy efficient' appliances simply do not live up to their billing because making people wash things twice is the opposite of being good for consumers or 'efficient.'"

"Whether household appliances or electric vehicles, 'energy efficient' products compromise performance and waste energy," Skinner added. "No surprise then that the administration has had to resort to mandates to get these products into people's homes."

A coalition of states filed the lawsuit, backed by some consumer and interest groups. The states in question are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

"It's not 'energy efficient to have to wash your dishes and clothes twice (for hours)," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, who led the lawsuit, wrote on X. "The Biden Administration's dishwasher rule saved neither energy nor water. For families- moms, dads, and kids who do laundry and dishes, this is a big win! We want appliances that work. I'll keep fighting these irrational attacks on families and consumers by bureaucrats in D.C."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.78K)
Joe Biden has talked about climate change endlessly since taking office, but a new survey shows that most voters in swing states do not care about the issue at all.

This would only be surprising to the left, but most people are not thinking about supposed climate change when they’re struggling to pay for basic items like food, heating energy and gas for their cars.

Besides the economy, people across the country are also deeply concerned about issues like crime and the mess Biden has made at the southern border.

Only a small fraction of likely voters in swing states think one of President Joe Biden’s key issues, climate change, is the most pressing problem faced by the country today, according to the results of a new poll.

The survey, conducted by MWR Strategies, found that 3% of respondents pointed to climate change as the most important problem facing the U.S. today, while 59% of respondents identified the economy and inflation as either the most or second most important issue for the country. When asked how much money respondents would be willing to pay to fight climate change, the median answer was $10, with 35% of all respondents and 17% of Democrats surveyed indicating that they would not want to pay anything.

“These survey results show Americans care most about their wallets and their access to reliable and affordable energy, not the radical green energy agenda Joe Biden has embraced,” Stephen Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, said of the poll’s results.

The poll also found that 51% of respondents, including 63% of polled Republicans, said that they opposed an energy tax on imported goods.

This news will further enrage Democrats.

There are so many other important issues America has to deal with as a country.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (11.78K)
In an escalation of earlier reporting that showed multiple "journalists" working for the Associated Press and The New York Times participating in the October 7th attack on Israel, live-stream footage has now been uncovered that illustrates even more direct coordination with Hamas terrorists.

Hassan Eslaiah, who was freelancing for CNN, Reuters, and the AP, filmed himself riding into Israel on October 7th carrying a grenade. Another "journalist" was also implicated, though the Times defended his work despite evidence he had advance knowledge of the attack.

The claim from the Times was that these "journalists" had simply been caught up in quickly unfolding events and were merely trying to do their jobs. That claim has now been proven false. According to Honest Reporting, a UK media watchdog, two "journalists," both of whom did freelance work for the AP and Reuters at the time, live-streamed themselves showing off pictures of the atrocities, with one even bragging that he had helped take Israelis hostage.

Abu Mostafa then tells people to cross the border into Israel, proclaiming it a one-in-a-lifetime event that won't happen again. All of this occurred as Hamas' murderous rampage was still in full swing.

This is a massive scandal that will unfortunately never be treated as such. American news agencies were paying these men to participate in terrorist acts against innocent people. In fact, as mentioned in the report, one of Reuters' "photos of the year" was the picture of an Israeli soldier being dragged out of a tank and lynched. The guy on that video bragging about participating in that act was paid for his photo of it.

As has been said many times, there are no journalists in Gaza. There are simply terrorist sympathizers who are allowed to cosplay as journalists. These two men are examples, but they are hardly the only examples. Hamas does not allow freedom of the press, and it is insane that major outlets like the AP and Reuters pretend otherwise.

The evidence keeps piling up that the fake media are the enemy of the people.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (11.78K)
There was an uproar on the social media platform X on Tuesday afternoon as news hit about what was happening at James Madison High School in New York City.

The city is evacuating almost 2,000 illegal aliens who are staying in a tent on Floyd Bennett Field due to concerns about the weather because the field is not a livable environment in the face of a potential torrential rain storm and high winds.

But city officials are now moving the illegal aliens into the second-floor gym of James Madison High School in Brooklyn.

But what about the kids who are supposed to be learning there?

The school only got notice today that the illegal aliens would be coming.
New York Republican lawmakers, including Thomas Sullivan, who is a candidate for Assembly, and City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, weighed in, sounding the alarm about what a bad policy this was and talking about the priorities here. They also reported the kids would be doing virtual classes tomorrow. Vernikov said it was the kids who were being punished here.

Vernikov said that using the school as a migrant shelter was not a tenable situation and that they had warned the city they were going to have a problem with the Floyd Bennet Field location. Vernikov also said the illegal aliens were bypassing the scan system on the campus.

The situation so provoked people's ire that it even got the attention of people like Megyn Kelly and Fox's Bill Melugin, who has become an expert on the border through his coverage. Bill Melugin talked about the reaction of the parents (who have to be furious), and Kelly chastised people for voting Democrat and putting the kids in this situation.

So… these Brooklyn kids now have to suffer thru remote learning (which is nothing of the kind) so illegal migrants can live in their school. Keep voting Democrat Brooklyn! twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (11.78K)
Michigan is going to be a tough contest because Wayne County is one of the primary places where Democrat operatives manufacture ballots. However, that said, President Trump is now leading Joe Biden by 8 points, slightly more than the estimated 5% fraudulent ballots the Democrats can create.

MICHIGAN – President Joe Biden’s support is on shaky ground in Michigan, and he trails Republican Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup 10 months before the Nov. 5 election, according to a new statewide poll commissioned by The Detroit News and WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

[…] The survey of 600 likely general election voters in the battleground state found only 17% said Biden, the Democratic incumbent, deserved another term leading the country. That number marked a low for a major public officeholder in modern Michigan political history, said Richard Czuba, founder of Lansing-based Glengariff Group, which conducted the poll.

Likewise, in a potential contest between Biden and Trump, who is facing a historic onslaught of criminal charges, 47% of likely voters said they preferred the Republican, while 39% selected Biden, an 8-point advantage for Trump, according to the survey with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points. In addition, 3% said they would vote for another candidate, and 11% said they were undecided.

Trump’s lead over Biden widened to 11 points when voters surveyed were given a list of third party candidates.

It would appear Joe Biden's war on cars is backfiring.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (11.78K)
Amidst the tangled web of Hunter Biden's alleged transgressions are many questions about the selling of his "art." The untrained painter somehow went from total obscurity in his craft to making nearly a million dollars by selling his work to supposedly anonymous buyers.

Before those deals were made, the ethical issues were already apparent, and the White House claimed that it had set up a system where the buyers would be anonymous. That would supposedly eliminate the ability of the purchasers to gain favor with the Biden family by dropping huge sums of money on amateur paintings.

Hunter Biden's art dealer is telling a different story, though. He testified before the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, and he revealed that the buyers were not kept anonymous from Hunter Biden.

Not only did Hunter Biden know who was buying his art, but it was also being purchased by big-time Democratic Party donors. That includes Kevin Morris, who has been bankrolling the president's son throughout his more recent legal troubles. What exactly is Morris getting out of his relationship with Hunter Biden? That's a huge elephant in the room that has never been dealt with.

It wasn't just Morris, though. Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali also started buying paintings from Hunter Biden after his father got elected to the presidency.

That timing doesn't seem coincidental. Why else would Naftali, a wealthy "investor," start buying bad paintings the moment the Biden family was elevated to power? Was she looking to receive something in return? These are all questions that must be answered, and that's what the House Oversight Committee is hoping to do.

Clearly, Joe Biden and his handlers misled (or outright lied to) the American people when they said a system to keep the buyers anonymous was set up. Was that system meant to be part of the cover-up, though? That would seem to be one probable explanation. By keeping the buyers anonymous, the White House would then never have to explain why Democratic Party donors were buying Hunter Biden's artwork. Was that the scam being played all along?

This all looks terrible for a president who is already besieged by various scandals. The Biden family may be the most corrupt family to ever enter the U.S. political arena. Around every corner is yet another attempt by the president and his family to enrich themselves through spurious methods. Will any of them ever be held accountable? That's another issue entirely.
B
Bg1991
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (651)
@PaulM_2 It's a brazen low tech bribery scheme where money is funneled from son to father indirectly!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (11.78K)
Republican Sens. Steve Daines, Mont., and Bill Hagerty, Tenn., have signed on to an effort from Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville to prevent the use of the Department of Veteran Affairs healthcare resources for illegal immigrants.

Tuberville in December introduced the "No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act" amid reports that the Biden administration was using VA resources to accommodate the unprecedented number of illegal entrants to the U.S., Fox News reported.

The Alabama lawmaker's office confirmed to Just the News on Tuesday that Daines and Hagerty had signed on as co-sponsors to the plan.

GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, N.C., and Marsha Blackburn, Tenn., did so in mid-December.

During an appearance on the "John Solomon Reports" podcast last week, Tuberville insisted that, amid the influx, the VA was only able to accommodate roughly half of the nation's veterans, in part due to the use of VA resources for illegals.

"Now we have 22 million veterans in our country," he said. "And I was talking to a group the other day at a VA and they said, 'unfortunately, coach, we're only capable of serving 11 million of those 22 million.' And I said 'you got to be kidding me.' So, no. Eleven [out of] 22 million we can only serve.

"Now it's gonna get worse because these community care systems in the rural areas are now being allowed by the Biden administration to be used by illegal immigrants," he added. "And you can't make it up what what the Democrats are doing, and they're just pushing everything towards, you know, keeping more people here, getting more voters on their side."

"It's just it's – you hate it for our veterans. You hate it for our country, because this is just one of the many, many things I've seen in the three years I've been in the Senate that are taken away from the taxpayers and the American citizens and given it to somebody that is not a citizen of this country," he concluded.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.