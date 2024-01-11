Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 01/11/24

Jan. 11, 2024 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (11.8K)
In this video https://youtu.be/hMv66D7Nr2U presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is essentially describing the “splitter strategy”. Essentially, a process where the billionaire donors, hedge fund managers, corporations and multinationals – what we define as the Sea Island group (SIG), control the private corporation known as the RNC.

On this facet of his commentary, Ramaswamy is correct. However, from there he gets things wrong.

The Chris Christie exit is part of the continuum. Remember, within mutually aligned motives the candidate doesn’t need specifically to be an active participant; they only need to be looking out for their individual interests, usually financial.

When the ‘time to exit’ tap on the shoulder is received, it comes via a key backer saying, “there’s no longer a path.” The money stops, and the candidate suspends their campaign. That’s how the process works.

Did Christie get that tap on the shoulder, at the specific time needed to retain the “never Trump” effort, thereby creating further support for Nikki Haley? Yes, absolutely – again, that’s how it works.

The SIG moved all their poker chips to Nikki after they realized the weird behavior of DeSantis meant he was no longer a viable option. When Brian Kemp began creating distance with DeSantis, that’s when the shift to Haley began.

Immediately preceding the shift to Nikki Haley, and specifically because DeSantis was not gaining traction, the evangelical brothers Mike Pence and Asa Hutchinson also received their tap on the shoulder and withdrew from their Iowa effort.

Within the plan of the SIG, Pence/Hutchinson were only camped in Iowa to pull a coalition of evangelicals together to hand them to DeSantis. But that part of the effort never gained traction. As a consequence, the SIG shifted to New Hampshire, where their allied Democrats could assist.

Ramaswamy is correct in the statement that the billionaire donors within the SIG want a head-to-head between President Trump and Nikki Haley, but only because that’s all that remains of the collapsing roadmap. Where Ramaswamy is wrong is that when Haley loses, the SIG/Never Trump group will shift to supporting Biden (Newsom). That’s the UniParty. Ultimately, in the big picture, the foundational effort is not about supporting DeSantis or Haley, it’s about stopping Trump.

The hubris of Vivek Ramaswamy in this video then makes everything else he says ridiculous, and also explains why he cannot gain traction.

Who is Ramaswamy to say, “our America-First movement“? As if this is something he created.

Right there, in that statement, is where we notice who Ramaswamy is. He is trying to co-opt the MAGA Trump movement for his own motives and intents.

There is only one person who holds the allegiance of the American working class and the America First movement. That person is President Donald Trump. President Trump alone will decide later who will take that pragmatic economic-based MAGA movement forward – after his four-year term. This is not that time.

If Vivek Ramaswamy was authentic to his words, if he really wanted to advance the America First movement, he would accept the futility of his position and endorse Donald J. Trump. His unwillingness to do that says more about him, about his ‘glowing’ motives and intents, than anything he might say about Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (11.8K)
Over the last several years, the U.S. Military has struggled to meet recruitment goals across all branches, perhaps most of all with the Army.

One of the reasons for this has now been explained. White men are no longer enlisting in the numbers they did in the past.

Families which used to encourage young men to enlist are doing so in far fewer numbers for reasons which are obvious to many. New woke policies, the vaccine mandates and the embrace of DEI have all contributed to this.

"My sons will not serve. I don’t have a single veteran friend who’s encouraging his sons to serve. Most are actively discouraging them from doing so.

Send the Pride Brigade to fight your next ridiculous war for you. The “threats to democracy” are done with all that." twitter.com/...

That sentiment is probably more widespread than many military leaders realize.

Democrats have politicized our armed forces and there are consequences for that.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.8K)
John Anthony Castro, a Texas man known for his legal efforts to challenge former President Donald Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot, has been arrested on charges related to filing false tax documents.

Castro, who filed challenges in 27 states against Trump’s ballot placement, was indicted last week on 33 counts of aiding the preparation of false tax returns.

Castro operated a virtual tax preparation business that deceitfully inflated tax refunds for clients, The Hill reported.

Castro was the proprietor of Castro & Company LLC, a digital tax preparation firm with establishments in Orlando, Mansfield, and Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Castro promised significantly higher refunds than other tax preparers and often proposed to split the extra refund with taxpayers. To achieve these larger refunds, he reportedly created false deductions and submitted them without the taxpayers’ knowledge.

Evidence of Castro’s fraudulent activities surfaced when an undercover officer in 2018, who had previously been quoted a $373 refund by a reputable tax preparer, was promised a $6,007 refund by Castro. The tax forms filed by Castro contained nearly $30,000 in fraudulently claimed deductions.

Outside his tax business, Castro, a GOP presidential candidate himself albeit a long-shot. He was born on the U.S. military base in Landstuhl, Germany and lives in Texas.

According to the New York Times, Castro has never been licensed to practice law in any state.

John Anthony Castro hates Trump supporters. He hates Trump and his supporters with a red-hot passion.

He has been persistent in challenging Trump’s candidacy, citing the 14th Amendment over Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots. His legal maneuvers have seen mixed success, with challenges being dismissed in states like West Virginia and Nevada, while still pending in others. Some states, like Maine, are considering the issue.However, similar challenges in Colorado and Maine have resulted in Trump being removed from those states’ ballots, decisions that are now awaiting review by the Supreme Court.

Castro has responded to the indictment by denying any wrongdoing and asserting that the case is a politically motivated attack against him. He claims that his firm had already resolved a tax dispute with the IRS in 2021 to the tune of $700,000.

“I don’t care if they offered me one day probation and a slap on the wrist in exchange for a guilty plea,” Castro told The Hill. “This is going to trial. I am going to convince all 12 jurors that I am 100 percent innocent and that this is political retaliation.”

The controversy has put a damper on Castro’s ability to travel for upcoming court appearances related to his 14th Amendment challenges in other states, as his release conditions confine him to the Northern District of Texas unless otherwise permitted.

If convicted, Castro could face up to three years in prison for each of the 33 felony counts.

John Castro is an extreme example of a secret sleeper Republican. There are many just like him who run as Republicans and vote like Democrats. He’s just more open than others about his true feelings.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (11.8K)
MASSIVE PUSHBACK – German Railway Workers Join Farmer Protest – German and Polish Truckers Providing Additional Support

Keep watching this story as much as possible folks. It might be difficult to find the details because western corporate media do not want to cover the specifics, but the pushback deep inside the EU is well organized, planned and strong.

On day one, the German farmers began their protest and began blocking transport hubs, main arteries and government buildings around the country.

On day #2 a large number of Polish truckers crossed the border to provide additional support and block the roads and border crossings.

Today, on day #3 of the protest, the German railway workers have joined.

You might remember the “solidarity” movement from the 1980’s when the general working class in Poland took to the streets and triggered mass protests; eventually forcing the collapse of the governing structure. Well, here we are 40-years later and a multi nation force is aligned in the effort to duplicate the outcome. This is massive pushback against the globalist and WEF system.

The railway strike forces transport companies to use trucking. The truckers are supporting the farmers. The farmers are blocking the roads. This is a multidimensional approach, well thought out and well planned. Do not disregard what is taking place and understand there are many EU politicians watching closely. Germany is by far the largest economy in the EU.

"The German main stream media have finally showed up and as expected they are now labeling the protesting farmers as 'far right' while politicians are saying kids are 'scared'.

Meanwhile, citizen journalists continue to show the unprecedented support that shows the reality." twitter.com/...

Misplaced corrective action, regardless of motivation, is neither prudent nor wise. This approach by the blue-collar and white-collar middle class is EXACTLY THE RIGHT APPROACH. This is the way to bring the elite ruling class to their knees. This is what they fear.

Yes, everyone who has a voice for sanity and love of country is considered far right. They are right alright, and going further to the right with every passing day.

And what's the deal with them always saying the kids are scared? Maybe they are scared, and if so, they are most likely scared because even they can see the big foot coming down on them.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (11.8K)
"Holy cow. The farmers are not messing around. This is Augsburg, Germany.

Today marks the third consecutive day of blockades and convoys, in protest of crippling tax hikes on diesel.

In a related development, German railway employees have commenced a three-day strike, demanding higher wages and paralyzing rail traffic.

It seems like everyone's fed up with the government." twitter.com/...

This is America's road map. Watch. the American fake media does not want you to see this, for fear you will learn how to win against an oppressive government.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.