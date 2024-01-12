Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/12/24

Jan. 12, 2024 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.98K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (13)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (11.82K)
While Democrat voters riot for ethnic cleansing of Jews, Joe Biden's propaganda army claims the real Nazis are grandmas wearing MAGA hats.

Fake corporate media will blanket your eyes and ears with that slander against the vast majority of America while ignoring the left's unchecked acts of political violence.

We already know corporate media rigs elections with news coverage so prejudiced it's no longer just biased but now outright propaganda. Fake corporate U.S. outlets act effectively like outlets in Communist China, which only differ in levels of pretended distance from government control. Just recently, it surfaced that the White House keeps an actual spreadsheet reviewing media coverage and holds off-record meetings with reporters telling them how to "do better next time".

While Democrat voters riot in streets and state legislatures to support terrorists whose actual position is ethnic cleansing of all Jews, Joe Biden and his propaganda army will be telling us that the real Nazis are grandmas wearing MAGA hats who stood peacefully on Capitol grounds three years ago. What's more, millions of people will believe it because they saw it on the teevee.
John Wilson profile picture
John Wilson
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (12.16K)
Someone said: "On his deathbed, Putin's greatest regret will not be having invaded Ukraine - It will be not having invaded Ukraine while Trump was president."
-----
That statement fails to realize that when Trump was president, the little Naughtzee Zelenski would not have been allowed to think he could join NATO and therefore there would have been no Ukraine war because THE U.S. WOULD NOT HAVE ENABLED HIM!!

Biden is single-handedly responsible for allowing this war to happen and the multiple 100,000s of deaths on both sides.

Thanks to Obama/Biden's proxy war with Russia, it has escalated to a point where the madman Zelensky is considering hitting Russian missile sites inside Russia (with US missiles). Russia warns:

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A senior ally of President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that any Ukrainian attacks on missile launch sites inside Russia with arms supplied by the United States and its allies would risk a nuclear response from Moscow. www.msn.com/...
To the Blue and Yellow war mongers here: your man, demented Joe and his little Ukrainian dictator have escalated a war that did not have to happen into an impending nuclear war.

Crazy thing is how the far left actually wants this and demands pouring more money and weaponry into this war.
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (32.52K)
I understand the point that is made about the concentration of wealth and how those who don't have it complain. But, I had no wealth at one time, I saved, invested and have something now. I think more could be in a position of 'having' something in this rather than complaining simply that the rich get richer.

[The wealthiest 10% of U.S. households now own nearly 93% of the stock market. This stat is a crucial bit of context amid the heavily hyped surge of smaller retail investors who flocked to the stock market amid COVID, While it's true a record 58% of American households own stocks via mutual funds or as individual shares, the aggregate amount that most own is tiny.

In the past decade, the S&P 500 gained 155%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index went up a whopping 250%.

The U.S. market is simultaneously at its most unequal point on record — and the most democratized. Weird, but true.]
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (11.82K)
"NEW: The Border Patrol union confirms to me that agents are being blocked by Texas soldiers, and the union is praising Abbott for seizing control.

@BPUnion statement:

“Governor Abbott is not harming Border Patrol operations, he is enhancing them. His seizing control of Shelby Park allows our agents to deploy to troubled spots that experience high numbers of gotaways. Governor Abbott’s actions should be seen as a force multiplier.”" twitter.com/...
--------Bill Melugin@BillMelugin_
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (11.82K)
President Donald Trump’s lawyer was asked about presidential immunity on Tuesday, by Federal Judge Florence Pan. The specifics of the question surrounded if President Trump could order SEAL Team Six to assassinate an American citizen (or presidential candidate) and if Absolute Immunity would apply.

President Trump’s attorney was prepared to answer the hypothetical question with a “qualified yes“; however, unfortunately the lawyer was not prepared to give Judge Pan a real-world example of this action that recently took place. It’s not a hypothetical; it was done recently. President Obama did exactly this.

Anwar al-‘Awlaqī; (April 1971 – 30 September 2011) was an American Islamic scholar and lecturer who was killed in 2011 in Yemen by a U.S. government drone strike ordered by President Barack Obama. Al-Awlaki became the first U.S. citizen to be targeted and killed by a drone strike from the U.S government.

President Barack Obama had absolute immunity for ordering the intentional killing of American citizen, Anwar al-Awlaqi. The issue of him being a presidential candidate is a non sequitur.

If Presidents did not have absolute immunity, or if the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals removes absolute immunity from President Trump, then Barack Obama can immediately be charged and arrested for killing al-Awlaqi. There is no statute of limitations for murder. Yes, this is the cold truth of the matter.

Additionally, 16-year-old American Citizen, Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, was killed in a similar military assassination two weeks later by a drone strike. Abdulrahman, a child, was standing next to his father, the target; he was never accused of any wrongdoing; he was never charged with any unlawful conduct; he was an innocent bystander.

In 2011 when the Obama administration was questioned about killing the teenager, White House Spokesperson Robert Gibbs said, “I would suggest that you should have a far more responsible father if they are truly concerned about the well-being of their children. I don’t think becoming an al-Qaeda jihadist terrorist is the best way to go about doing your business.”

You can find the legal analysis from the Justice Department Memo Approving Targeted Killing of Anwar Al-Awlaki here www.nytimes.com/... There was no legal justification or approval for the killing of 16-year-old Abdulrahman al-Awlaki.

If the DC Appeals Court removes “absolute immunity” in order to prosecute President Donald J Trump, then the next administration can formally charge President Barack Obama with the specific and unlawful killing of an American citizen, with malice aforethought and specific intent to kill; ie homicide. Additional charges of manslaughter for the killing of the 16-year-old son are easily justified.

There is no statute of limitations for murder.

See how that works?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.82K)
Bill O’Reilly has reached his absolute limit. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (11.82K)
The taxpayers of Maine have just funded the construction of several brand new apartment buildings for people who illegally crossed our border.

People who were lucky enough to get these homes will live there RENT FREE for two years while they apply for work permits.

This raises many questions, but here’s a big one. Why can’t this be done for homeless Americans? Why do we even have homeless veterans if this can be done for non-Americans?

Do our leaders have any idea how insulting this is to millions of American citizens?

For years, the former naval air station base in Brunswick has been undergoing renovations. Businesses have slowly moved in, and housing developments are continuing to pop up on once-barren streets. That includes new apartments that, for the next couple of years, will be serving asylum seekers.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered at Brunswick Landing to celebrate 60 new apartment units going up in five buildings. Twenty-four of them are already complete. These units are designed to house asylum seekers, as they wait to receive work permits. That process can often take a while, since asylum seekers can’t even file for a permit until at least six months after filing their initial asylum applications.

This program is happening through the Maine State Housing Authority. Maine Housing will essentially pay the rent for these asylum seekers for up to two years. After that, they will be converted to a mix of market-rate and affordable housing, unless the state says the program needs to be extended.

Maine has plenty of American citizens who are poor and disadvantaged. Imagine being one of them and seeing this. It’s outr@geous.

But to use a tired, worn-out phrase, they voted for this kind of government so live with it. You won't find any sympathy from most people in red states.

Brunswick ME voted 70% for Biden.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (11.82K)
Public schools in Chicago have lost $23 million worth of laptops, iPads, and other electronic devices provided for ‘free’ to students. As many as 77,000 of these devices have just vanished into thin air.

Where did they go and who stole them?

Taxpayers are constantly lectured about public schools needing more funding and better equipment. Perhaps this is why so many people roll their eyes when they hear that argument.

An annual report from the Inspector General of Chicago Public Schools (CPS) revealed that millions of dollars worth of tech devices were reported lost or stolen “without appropriate search and recovery efforts.”

The fiscal year 2023 annual report released Tuesday states CPS schools reported 77,505 tech devices as lost or stolen during the 2021-22 school year, totaling well over $23 million in original purchase price.

The discovery, as a result of the district’s first post-COVID-19 inventory, calls the numbers “unacceptably high” and says the oversight process is in need of a “serious overhaul.”

The report said the missing items included laptops, iPads, Wi-Fi hotspots, printers, document cameras and interactive whiteboards.

“At three dozen schools, 100 percent of tech devices assigned specifically to students were marked lost or stolen, inventory data showed,” the district report states.

During the same school year, CPS shelled out upwards of $124 million on “technology assets,” which the report said was the most in the last five school years.

Will anyone be held accountable? Of course not. Government waste like this happens because they're spending other people's money.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.82K)
"REPORT: U.S. Army employee Janet Yamanaka Mello has been indicted after she allegedly stole $100 *million* from the United States Army.

Insane.

Mello was reportedly able to gather $100 million with fraudulent paperwork before authorities noticed.

Mello then used the money to purchase millions of dollars of real estate, cars and jewelry according to the Western District of Texas U.S. Attorney's Office.

She reportedly purchased 31 properties including a 58 acre property along with 78 vehicles.

Mello would file fraudulent paperwork asking for funding for her Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development (CHYLD) organization to provide "services to military members and their families."

Prosecutors say the scheme went on for six years. She is facing over 100 years in prison." twitter.com/...

That this fraud could last for 6 years is proof that Army bureaucrats are incompetent and/or lazy and/or complicit in her scheme.

Where was the yearly audit, or the surprise audit, or the biennial audit?

And if there was one, how many incompetents or corrupt people were involved?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.82K)
Too Predictable – Joe Biden Begins Strikes in Yemen

As the U.S. and “coalition partners” begin military engagement against the Houthi rebels, no one in Western media will draw contrast to the State Dept earlier this year sending another $444 million via USAID (a CIA front group) to Yemen. Factually, the U.S. has spent $5.4 billion, yes that’s with a “b”, in Yemen through the State Dept.

We are now going to begin military operations against elements within Yemen as part of something called “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” a new international effort deal with Houthi threats.” As this war front is initiated, ask yourself what we spent $5.4 billion to achieve in Yemen, if we are now forced to use the U.S. military.

Given the scale of dedicated U.S. naval and air military resources in the region, direct engagement with Yemeni “terrorists” was always certain. This will expand the overall conflict zone and pull the U.S. into ancillary combat missions. Please pay no attention to the State Dept/CIA assets on the ground in Yemen who are likely coordinating the appearance of direct targeting from the “terrorists.” Yeah, we do that.

As a result of the USA (and any ally stup!d enough to believe the effort) shadowboxing ourselves in Yemen, Iran and the various proxies will likely not respond there. However, U.S. military personnel deployed in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq will likely come under fire.

Meanwhile, please remind yourself to ignore….. Chairman Xi smiling from Beijing as the -not coincidental- Taiwan elections are right around the corner [lolol like, the day after tomorrow 🙄]. Apparently, no one is noticing the timing motive for stimulated military activity from Chinese ally Iran, or something…. Just like we were not supposed to notice the Chinese were doing drills with the Yemeni military when the whole “drones and missiles” thing started. Move along folks, look over here, Hunter Biden shiny things – nothing to see way over there folks, move along.

That’s January. What about February/March?

The American public is growing tired of seeing billions spent on Ukraine, and the administration is having a difficult time maintaining support. Throughout the EU, this is also the consensus opinion of the ordinary European. Now, very organized protests begin in Germany, Holland and Poland. How to deal? Create a common enemy and a bigger crisis…. that creates social cohesion and consensus as demanded by corporate media.

And Slo Joe orders airstrikes on the very same day that Hunter appeared in court on his tax charges…what a total coincidence! (insert eyeroll here)

Wag that dog, baby, wag that dog!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (11.82K)
Every policy move he makes blows up in his face.

He is a disgrace to this nation.

"FLASHBACK: February 4, 2021: President Biden announces he is ending arms sales to Saudi Arabia for their war against the Houthis, says it will "end the war in Yemen"." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.82K)
When Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz speaks, smart people listen. On Wednesday's episode of the Fox News Channel's "The Story," Cruz told host Martha McCallum that he wholly backs House Republican-driven impeachment hearings against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The Texas firebrand told McCallum it's not that Mayorkas is "bad at his job":

"Look, I think the House is doing exactly the right thing. I think Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached. I think he should have been impeached two years ago. You got to understand, it’s not that Mayorkas is bad at his job; it's that he is openly defying federal law. He is not trying to secure the border."

On the contrary, Cruz said, Mayorkas has been doing his damnest to expedite illegal immigration at every turn — in part by ignoring existing federal immigration laws.

"He is instead trying to accelerate illegal immigration. He is trying to process illegal immigrants faster. We’ve had over that... Joe Biden’s entire tenure 9.6 million illegal immigrants flood into this country. And Mayorkas is ignoring the laws on the books and is subjecting the American people to enormous risk."

As is his wont, Cruz brought the devastating receipts — which he dropped not only at Mayorkas' feet but at the feet of the serial-lying twins, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well.

"We’ve seen crime, we see children being brutalized, we see women being sexually assaulted. We see over 100,000 drug overdoses last year, the highest in history. Seventy percent of that is Chinese fentanyl flooding across the southern border.

And those body bags are very much the fault of Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And so, I salute the house for doing the right thing. It needs to be done. This needs to stop."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.82K)
The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s latest list of television’s most inclusive shows reveals that a majority of those shows are no longer on the air or have not been renewed.

Gee, one can’t imagine why.

“The list compiles data regarding on-screen and behind-the-camera personnel to rank the 100 most inclusive broadcast and cable series from the 2021-22 broadcast season and streaming series from 2021 to 2023,” reports the Messenger. “The list also includes the top 20 producers of the most inclusive shows on TV.”

“The research team looked at over 560 series airing on broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms across 15 inclusion indicators.” And guess what those “15 inclusion indicators” are. Yep, more of this nonsense: “The indicators ranked gender, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+, disability, and age representation for series regular cast.”

But.

“A troubling trend already emerges when looking at the inaugural list: a majority of the most inclusive shows have already ended, been canceled, or are still in renewal limbo.”

Queen Sugar (OWN) [Ended in 2023 after seven seasons]
The Baby (HBO) [Aired one season in 2022]
Naomi (CW) [Canceled after one season]
All American: Homecoming (CW)
Twenties (BET)
Queens (ABC) [Canceled after one season]
The Kings of Napa (OWN)
4400 (CW) [Canceled after one season]
Sistas (BET)
P-Valley (Starz)

Of the top ten inclusive cable and broadcast shows, five are no longer on the air.

Of the top ten streaming shows, six have been canceled, while two were limited series not expected to return.

Raising Dion (Netflix) [Canceled after two seasons]
Gentefied (Netflix) [Canceled after two seasons]
The Garcias (Max) [Canceled after one season]
The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray (AppleTV+) [Limited series, aired in 2022]
Reasonable Doubt (Hulu)
Now and Then (Apple TV+)
Rap Sh!t (Max)
With Love (Amazon Prime) [Canceled after two seasons]
First Kill (Netflix) [Canceled after one season]
Swarm (Amazon Prime) [Limited series, aired in 2023]

Here’s the good news:

The report can be read as part of a larger narrative that Hollywood is pivoting away from diversity, equity and inclusion efforts that stepped up amid the George Floyd protests in 2020. The cancellation of these shows can be interpreted as part of a trend that also includes the exits of multiple DEI executives from major Hollywood companies last summer, as if studio leaders are deciding inclusion isn’t profitable enough.

We can only hope.

What Hollywood is doing to racial minorities can only be described as a grotesque disservice. Going all the way back to the eighties, mostly every field of entertainment — movies (Eddie Murphy), daytime TV (Oprah Winfrey), primetime TV (Bill Cosby), music (Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Prince, etc), comedy (Richard Pryor), and sports — were dominated by a flood of black talent the whole country embraced without ever thinking about race. In the eighties no one thought a thing about it when a white teenage girl tacked posters of black superstars to her wall.

What made those black celebrities straight-up 80’s superstars was their universal appeal, which gave them careers that lasted decades.

What Hollywood is doing to racial minorities is using them as Woke Cannon Fodder. These performers finally have a long overdue opportunity to hit the big time, but the unappealing, divisive, preachy, smug shows and roles they’re hired for kill their careers on the launch pad. Becoming a star requires one thing above all: audience goodwill. Entertainment today refuses to generate career-making goodwill. Instead, everything divides, scolds, lectures, and insults. This turns everyone of every color off, which is why we are buried in shows featuring non-whites, but no Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Pam Grier, Will Smith, Sidney Poitier, or 80’s Whoopi Goldberg has emerged. This is why no beloved Good Times, Family Matters, Fresh Prince, Scandal, The Wire, or Roc has emerged.

These oh-so-inclusive shows are not being canceled because America’s racist. Besides, no television show or movie needs a single white person to become a hit. There are 47 million black people in this country. If only 15 percent of them watch a show, it will be a hit. Where are all the left-wing Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden voters? If just ten percent of them tuned in, you have a hit show.

This survey doesn’t reveal a tolerance problem in America; it reveals a quality problem in left-wing Hollywood.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

