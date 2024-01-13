Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 01/13/24

Jan. 13, 2024 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:23 AM
Comments (11.84K)
"This was his reward for invading the US: 7 months of free meals (3x a day) plus free comfortable hotel rooms in NYC." twitter.com/...
Past is Prologue profile picture
Past is Prologue
Today, 1:17 AM
Comments (15)
It’s going to be sub zero in Chicago this weekend. Is this global warming or climate change or what? I’m so confused. someone please set me straight.

when it was really hot this summer it was global warming. When it didn’t snow it was global warming. Now that it is frigid cold is it climate change? Which is it… and are people making it warmer or colder…?

Hard to keep track. I always thought the climate is ever changing.

Thousands of years ago before man ever did anything other then make a fire with a few logs.. it was much colder and much hotter. Why is today any different?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Comments (11.84K)
A state that allows pre-teens to take dangerous transgender chemical therapies, undergo permanently disfiguring “gender affirming” surgeries, and lets them choose abortions without parental consent is now looking to “safeguard” kids by banning them from playing tackle football.

The extreme, left-wing California state legislature that is dominated by woke Democrats is once again looking to ban football for kids, despite several past failures to pass such legislation.

The youth tackle football ban (Assembly Bill 734) would ban any child under the age of 12 from joining a tackle football team in schools or private leagues.

According to KCRA-TV, this is the third time that Democrat Assemblyman Kevin McCarty of Sacramento has introduced the bill after two failures. Similar bills introduced in Illinois and New York to ban youth football have also failed to pass.

Thus far, AB 734 jumped its first hurdle toward becoming law by earning a 5-2 vote in committee to let the bill go to the assembly for a vote. The bill has until the end of this month to pass or it will not survive this session.

So in the state of California, a woman gets to choose whether her child lives or dies in her womb. But she can’t decide what sport he plays? Will the people in that state ever wake the hell up?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.84K)
President Trump will be traveling to Iowa tomorrow night (Saturday) for scheduled events on Sunday and Monday. The weather is predicted to be a significant issue this year as blizzard conditions might be likely for parts of Iowa. However, President Trump confirmed his intent to continue the schedule.

Current Polling: Trump 52.4%, Haley 17.2%, DeSantis 12.6% and Ramaswamy 11.9%

The Hawkeye State Poll finds Donald Trump holds a dominant lead just ahead of the Iowa Republican Caucuses, with support from caucus-goers above 50%.

Be prepared for the fake media and the remaining campaigns to spin a 2nd place finish, no matter how far behind, a "victory" for the candidate who "beat the expectations". At the same time, even if President Trump wins by 35 points, the media will spin it as a "disappointment" because he "should have won by even more". It's how they roll.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.84K)
Govt of Volodymyr Zelensky Kills American Citizen Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine Prison

After outlining the fraud behind the election of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and after telling the truth about events inside Ukraine during the conflict with Russia, American journalist Gozalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian government and thrown in prison. According to several sources, Gonzalo Lira (55) is dead.

Tucker Carlson stated, “Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments. Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several weeks ago we spoke to his father, who predicted his son would be killed.”

Indeed, Lira outlined the details of the fabricated case against him as well as the torture he was enduring while captive [SEE HERE]. When the government arrested him no one was pretending it was simply for his videos and free speech; everyone knew the Ukranian government arrested Lira because the truth he was telling was against the interests of the Zelenskyy regime.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (11.84K)
The world’s largest multinational corporations, bankers and finance agents are meeting in Davos at the World Economic Forum next week – gathering together with their political beneficiaries. However, as noted by Reuters, the biggest concern of the assembly of global influencers is the risk that Donald J. Trump represents.

….There are trillions at stake.

Ending the Ukraine war would be detrimental to the group; this is one of the immediate concerns they carry. President Trump negotiating a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine (or Israel/Hamas) conflict is against the interests of the multinationals.

Downstream issues around the elimination of the climate change agenda, the Trump impediment to the creation of central bank digital currencies, the rise of nationalism as a protective measure against the growing impact of global corporations, and the Trump opposition to globalist institutions like the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization or Western World Bank are also discussion topics.

In essence, the World Economic Forum fears Donald J. Trump. Ironically, and yet not coincidentally, the theme of the WEF gathering this year is “rebuilding trust.” However, fear of the non-pretending is what this Reuters article is describing. www.reuters.com/...
John Wilson profile picture
John Wilson
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (12.17K)
@PaulM_2 "Ending the Ukraine war would be detrimental to the group; this is one of the immediate concerns they carry."

Then Niki Halley is the WEF candidate. She is their "John Bolton."
She is pro war and does not want a negotiated end to the war:

Citing her experience at the United Nations during the Trump administration, Haley came out strongly for support of Ukraine in its war with Russia. (at the CNN Town Hall)
and...
"This is a war about freedom and it's one we have to win," www.usatoday.com/...
Yes, no matter how many people have to be killed and even if the US is totally bankrupted and its arsenal is depleted, Niki Haley is "ALL IN" in this proxy war with Russia through the WEF little dictator Zelensky.

She would continue the Biden insanity in Ukraine.

And, like a female John Bolton, she will also be pumped up for the "next war" with Iran.
