Politics And The Markets 01/14/24

Jan. 14, 2024 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.99K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

d
daustin97222
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (22.76K)
Commercial Real Estate could cause 2184 banks to fail

seekingalpha.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (29.65K)
That proves nothing except that you're an idiot. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (11.85K)
Thanks Democrats.

Beauty, cleaning, and hygiene products have been on lockdown for years at some retailers in the Golden State.

Now it has become so bad that two companies, Target and Walmart have started locking away socks and underwear. This has caused some irritability on the part of customers who now have to wait to get their products. Retail stores in the Bay Area have been hit the hardest.

“One Walmart store in the Hilltop area has started locking up underwear, and according to the report, clerks say their store is being ravaged by shoplifters almost every day.” Fox Business reported.

To the customer it may appear to be in poor taste, but unfortunately some of these retail outlets have theft occurring on a daily basis.

“Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, outlined a plan to crack down on retail and property crimes throughout the state.” Fox Business reported.

It appears a little late in the game for Governor Newsom to start talking tough on retail crime. Where has he been all these years?

Many California stores have been victims of smash and grab thefts due to very weak laws and prosecutors that are unwilling to bring criminals to justice. TGP reported on one last August.

A disturbing trend of ‘smash and grabs’ is plaguing Democrat-run California.

Looks like Amazon will be getting some new business from unhappy retail shoppers.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.85K)
Judge Aileen Cannon denied without prejudice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s motion to compel Trump to disclose his defense strategy in the classified documents case in Florida.

In November, Jack Smith tried to force Trump to disclose his decision on whether he would use an “advice-of-counsel” defense in the classified documents case.

This could have forced Trump to waive attorney-client privilege.

Thankfully Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, denied Jack Smith’s request.

“Denying without prejudice Special Counsel’s Motion to Compel Disclosure Regarding Advice-of-Counsel Defense. The Court has reviewed the Motion, Defendants’ Opposition, the Special Counsel’s Reply, and is fully advised in the premises. Assuming the facts and circumstances in this case warrant an order compelling disclosure of an advice-of-counsel trial defense, the Court determines that such a request is not amenable to proper consideration at this juncture, prior to at least partial resolution of pre-trial motions, transmission to Defendants of the Special Counsel’s exhibit and witness lists, and other disclosures as may become necessary. The Special Counsel’s Motion is therefore denied without prejudice,” Judge Cannon wrote on Friday.

In October Jack Smith filed the same motion asking for Trump to state his defense strategy in the January 6 case in DC.

“The defendant has provided public notice that he intends to rely on an advice-of-counsel defense at trial,” Smith wrote on October 10. “When a defendant invokes such a defense in court, he waives attorney-client privilege for all communications concerning that defense, and the Government is entitled to additional discovery and may conduct further investigation, both of which may require further litigation and briefing.”

Obama-appointed Judge Tanya Chutkan partially granted a motion filed by Jack Smith’s prosecutors and ordered Trump to say if he will use ‘advice of counsel’ defense in the January 6 case.

Chutkan partially granted Smith’s motion.

“Accordingly, the government’s Motion for Formal Pretrial Notice of the Defendant’s Intent to Rely on Advice-of-Counsel Defense, ECF No. 98, is hereby GRANTED in part and DENIED in part,” Chutkan wrote in a 3-page order.

Trump may be forced to give up attorney-client privilege if Judge Chutkan allows jurors to consider if Trump’s “reliance on his attorneys raises doubts about criminal intent.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (11.85K)
Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters surrounded the White House Saturday night and attempted to breach the security the fencing outside the executive mansion in a threat to national security that prompted Secret Service agents and DC police in riot gear to rush to the scene.

“Fµck Joe Biden!” the mob demonstrators are chanting as they attempt to breach the White House.

The metal perimeter was shaken so hard, that portions of it were damaged shunting backward. Secret Service operatives rushed to prevent an absolute breach that would allow the rioters to march toward the White House.

The pro-Hamas rioters are also flinging bloodied dolls over the fence across the White House lawn as they attempt to and lodging them at the Secret Service operatives.

“No votes for Genocide Joe,” read some of the signs they are carrying and, “Joe Biden has blood on his hands.

The riot on Saturday is the second largest outside the White House since the war Israeli, Palestinian war began.

Americans across the country question whether the mob of pro-Palestine rioters will be subsequently targeted by the FBI following the demonstration with a litany of felony and domestic terror charges while January 6 political prisoners languish for the third year in pretrial detention.

Reports are emerging that all non-essential White House staff have been told to LEAVE THE BUILDING as a massive group of PRO YEMEN protesters push up on the fences on Pennsylvania Avenue.

If they were wearing red MAGA hats this would be all over the news. According to @Julio_Rosas11 on X, the fence was attacked so badly that the Secret Service and the DC Police had to make repairs. Secret Service agents are reportedly in riot gear.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

