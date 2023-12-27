Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TIP: The Inflation Fight Is Not Over Yet

Dec. 27, 2023 11:12 PM ETiShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)1 Comment
Summary

  • The iShares TIPS Bond ETF has seen a strong recovery in recent months as bond yields have fallen more than inflation expectations.
  • Inflation expectations have fallen to near two-year lows despite surging risk appetite, creating an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to a recovery in inflation expectations.
  • A potential trigger for a recovery in inflation expectations could be a rebound in oil prices, which are yet to join in the risk rally.

Inflation increases. Commodities with financial data. Crude oil, wheat and gold with price change. Inflation in yellow letters.

The iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) has mounted a strong recovery over the past few months as bond yields have moved sharply lower. This has outweighed the impact of lower inflation expectations, which typically act as a drag

I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:36 PM
Comments (11.47K)
-Current 'real bond' yields, (i.e. the yield on Treasury Inflation Protected Securities aka "TIPS") are positive across the entire span of maturities. See link.

-Take-away: If an investor is concerned about inflation-risk over a long investment horizon, he/she can get a guaranteed return in excess of inflation over any term up to 30 years.

www.bloomberg.com/...

EXAMPLE:
-A pre-retiree has determined they want to start migrating their portfolio to generate more income for future spending needs.

-He/she has determined they desire some allocation to fixed-income funds, and have estimated their investment horizon to be 15 years.

-Because of their lengthy investment horizon, he/she is concerned nominal (traditional) treasury bonds are subject to inflation risk. TIPS can address this risk.

You can find the durations of these TIPS bond ETFs at the investment houses' websites:

LTPZ (PIMCO) : 19.4 yrs
*SCHP (Schwab) : 6.5 yrs

-How much can he/she allocate to LTPZ (19.4 yrs duration)?

-How much in SCHP (6.5 yrs duration)?

Formula: (H-S) / (L-S) = Percentage (%) allocation into longest duration ETF.

Key:
H= Investment horizon
L= Longest duration
S= Shortest duration

(15 - 6.5) / (19.4 - 6.5) = 66% in LTPZ.

The rest (34%) goes into SCHP

Cross-check: (0.66 x 19.4 yrs) + (0.34 x 6.5 yrs) = 15 yrs

An investor will need to re-do the calculation each year on his/her birthday (or similar easy to remember date) because their investment horizon slowly shrinks each year.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*Consider SCHP instead which has a lower expense ratio than TIP.

-iShares TIP; duration 6.6 yrs; Expense Ratio: 0.19%

-Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF; duration 6.5 yrs; Expense Ratio: 0.03%

www.schwabassetmanagement.com/...
