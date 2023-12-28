Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2 High Yielders I'm Buying In 2024, And I'm Eyeing One

Dec. 28, 2023 12:15 AM ETBAC, TD:CA, FHN, OCSL, TRMD, ZIM, TD
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.98K Followers

Summary

  • I invested mostly in treasuries this year due to rate hikes. In 2024, I'll probably put more money in stocks.
  • Companies that are indebted and/or richly valued are expected to benefit from rate cuts, while low-quality companies may not be saved.
  • To profit off the Fed's expected rate cuts, you need to pick high-quality stocks.
  • In this article, I reveal two high-yield stocks I'm buying in 2024 and a third I'm seriously considering.

New year 2024. Calculator and US dollars

New year 2024. Calculator and US dollars

Life Background/iStock via Getty Images

A new year means a new market. And in 2024, I’m eager to keep buying stocks. This year, I invested more money in term deposits than stocks, due to the rise in

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
9.98K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, BAC, OCSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAC--
Bank of America Corporation
TD:CA--
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
FHN--
First Horizon Corporation
OCSL--
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
TRMD--
TORM plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.