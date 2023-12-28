fotograv

Lately, I’ve been writing about my desire to reduce exposure to physical retail. I’m not going to beat that dead horse anymore here…but instead, talk about one of the industries that I’ve become more interested in as a potential replacement: logistics.

The bullish thesis here boils down to this: I believe that eCommerce has secular tailwinds and all of those packages need to be delivered by someone.

With that being said, both United Parcel Service (UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have popped up on my radar recently.

UPS has been out of favor all year, presenting a relatively high yielding (4%+) value opportunity (UPS trades for just 16.3x forward EPS estimates).

FedEx, on the other hand, has been a market darling for much of the year (up until recently) and analysts continue to call for strong, double digit EPS growth moving forward.

Coming into its recent Q2 earnings report, FedEx shares were up by approximately 50% on a year-to-date basis.

Despite my interest in expanding my logistics exposure, I wasn’t in a hurry to buy into that rally.

Sure, even after that 50% move, FDX shares were trading for roughly 15x forward earnings, meaning that they didn’t look overpriced.

And 15x seems more than fair for a company like FedEx, especially if it’s able to meet its growth expectations moving forward.

But, due to the fact that consensus EPS growth expectations were nearly 20% during fiscal 2024, I knew that was a big “if”.

The fact is, both FDX and UPS remain economically sensitive. They both rely on consumer spending. And although macroeconomic data has remained strong throughout 2023, I am worried about it deteriorating in the coming quarters due to the lagging effects of raising interest rates.

Therefore, I wanted to see the company’s latest results/guidance before making a bet on that potential growth rate.

And it seems as though I was rewarded for my patience.

FDX shares are down double digits in response to their Q2 results.

Now it’s time for me to decide if this is a dip worth buying.

That’s what I’ll be discussing in this report.

FedEx: Benefitting From The Reindustrialization of America

A common theme that’s been driving many of my investing decisions throughout 2023 has been the idea of the reindustrialization of America.

We had a big idea conference earlier in the year at Wide Moat Research and I really bought into this particular theme.

A few years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on how fragile the global supply chain actually was.

Ongoing geopolitical issues across the world have negatively impacted the sentiment towards globalism.

Specifically, the worsening relationship between China and the US/allies regarding Taiwan has woken the world up to the national security concerns related to Taiwan Semiconductor’s incredible market share in the high-end chip fab space.

In response to this, the CHIPS Act has inspired massive digital infrastructure investment across the US.

Hundreds of billions of public and private dollars are being invested to build semiconductor fabs across the US.

But, this isn’t just a semiconductor story.

I believe that innovation in the advanced manufacturing space (primarily, regarding automation) will reduce the cost of domestic production and we’ll see an uptick in manufacturing across numerous sectors/industries over the coming decades.

The US economy remains robust and it’s clear that foreign companies want easy access to the domestic consumer base.

According to The World Bank, the United States has been the top foreign investment destination during 7 out of the last 11 years.

2023 results haven’t been tallied yet; however, as you can see, the US dominated the foreign direct investment category last year.

Visual Capitalist

And it’s not just the US that is seeing increased demand for manufacturing investments.

The North American trade block, overall, is a major beneficiary of this anti-globalization trend.

Mexico recently surpassed China as the United States’ largest trading partner.

MarketWatch

Proximity to the US consumer obviously helps here, but it’s worth noting that Mexico has attractive population demographics that results in relatively robust, well educated, and cheap labor.

Geopolitical concerns in Asia alongside rising fuel costs have made the proposition of manufacturing goods and shipping them across the Pacific to the US much less appealing in recent years.

And companies across the globe are noticing.

Back in August Mexico announced that it had received $29 billion in foreign direct investments during the first half of 2023.

That was a 41% increase when adjusting for recent M&A activity.

No country is perfect. Mexico continues to deal with organized crime that is a threat to its manufacturing growth. But, I still expect to see that country’s economic output grow in the coming years/decades and logistics companies in the US are set to benefit.

Since I think this trend has long-term legs, I’ve wanted to position my portfolio accordingly.

Throughout 2023 I’ve been making investments which should benefit from the changing manufacturing landscape across North America…with logistics playing a large role.

In recent years I’ve been adding to my industrial REIT positions: Prologis (PLD) and Rexford (REXR) which provide exposure to the logistics industry via their warehouse properties.

Those companies provide relatively high yields with strong fundamental growth prospects because of the high demand for warehouse space (especially near the most prosperous ports and shipping lanes).

With regard to overland shipping, I’ve also bought heavily into the railroad industry with large investments in Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP).

Railroads not only benefit from the deindustrialization trend, but they have some of the widest competitive moats that I’m aware of. Regarding my bullish outlook on the railroad industry, I recently wrote about my bullish outlook for CNI here and for CP here.

I’ve also bought Amazon (AMZN) several times throughout 2023 as well.

Back in September I wrote an article highlighting why I believed that Amazon is seriously undervalued and today, despite its continued rally, I still believe that to be true.

Frankly, when I look at Amazon’s current valuation it seems like investors are getting their retail/logistics segments for pennies on the dollar because of how strong their cloud and digital advertising growth continues to be.

Amazon is the 800 lb gorilla in the room when it comes to rising competition for the likes of FedEx. And that threat isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

Amazon has been spending ~$50 billion a year on capex post-pandemic to help meet surging fulfillment demand from its retail segment.

In 2022, that figure was $59 billion.

The company recently updated guidance for 2023’s capex result to be in the $50b area.

And management specifically stated, “We expect fulfillment and transportation CapEx to be down year-over-year, partially offset by increased infrastructure CapEx to support growth of our AWS business, including additional investments related to generative AI and large language model efforts.”

After a few years of massive logistics investments, I expect to see Amazon pivot back to investments cloud/digital advertising business (because that’s where the best margins can be found).

The AI race is heating up and Amazon is going to want to compete there.

This is a good thing for FedEx (lower fulfillment-related capex from AMZN equals less competition).

What’s more, even as Amazon’s logistics business grows, I don’t expect to see it service its competitors’ fulfillment needs.

That leaves the door open for FedEx and UPS from a demand standpoint because every year the eCommerce pie gets bigger and bigger.

FedEx’s Q2 Results

So, with that high level bullish thesis in mind, let’s transition into FedEx’s recent results.

As I already mentioned, FDX’s Q2 report inspired a lot of selling.

The stock was down 12% or so after the results.

Since then, management announced a $1b accelerated buyback program to take advantage of this weakness.

That’s a bullish signal, in my book.

And honestly, when looking through the results, I agree with that bullish sentiment. I think the market overreacted to the Q2 results/management’s forward-looking commentary. Here’s why.

We’ll start with the bad news: FDX missed Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

FDX posed $22.2 billion in revenue during Q2, which was down by 2.6% on a y/y basis (missing analyst estimates by $230m).

The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $3.99, which missed consensus estimates by $0.21/share.

The good news is, in the face of falling sales, FDX’s DRIVE efficiency measures are kicking into full gear, increasing operating margins from 5.3% to 6.4%, which allowed the company to grow its EPS by 25.5% (from $3.18/share a year ago to $3.99/share today).

DRIVE’s success was a constant theme throughout the Q2 earnings call (FDX management mentioned its DRIVE initiatives more than 20 times during the conference call and Q&A session).

Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s CEO, mentioned that these initiatives have the potential to make his company less cyclical.

He noted that Q2 was the second quarter in a row that FDX has increased earnings in the face of falling sales.

Subramaniam went on to list all of the DRIVE savings that the company has seen across its operating segments and said that FDX is still on pace to generate $1.8b in DRIVE-related savings for the full-year.

The company is calling these “permanent” cost reductions, meaning that investors can expect to see lasting positive impacts on the bottom-line moving forward.

These efficiency maneuvers are playing a key role in the company’s full-year profit outlook.

As you can see below, those $1.8b in savings are making the difference between positive and negative growth in terms of full-year operating income.

FDX Q2 ER Presentation

More importantly, this isn’t a story that’s expected to play out during fiscal 2024 alone.

During an investor presentation earlier in the year, FedEx highlighted its long-term DRIVE plans, which included billions more of cost savings looking out to fiscal 2027.

FDX Press Release

Analysts believe that these savings, alongside FDX’s focus on higher margin volumes (such as B2B air freight as opposed to last mile retail deliveries) should deliver growing profits for years to come.

That comes in the face of poor guidance…

During its Q2 report, FDX reduced its full-year sales guidance from expectations of flat growth to a low-single digit decline on a y/y basis.

The company’s bottom-line guidance was in-line; however, the lowered top-line guidance has sparked fears of a deteriorating economy and shipping environment.

This fear inspired FDX’s double digit post-earnings sell-off.

Yet, that move seems overdone to me, in light of the DRIVE-related EPS growth that’s expected to occur during the next several years.

Valuation

Currently, FDX shares have a blended P/E ratio of 15.2x.

That’s about the stock’s 5-year average P/E of 13.9x; however, it’s essentially in-line with FDX’s 10-year average of 15.4x and it’s below its 20-year average of 16.8x.

FAST Graphs

FDX’s average P/E ratio continues to fall over time and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that this trend has occurred during the period in which we’ve seen Amazon rise to prominence in the retail/logistics space.

Simply put, when AMZN is a major competitor, investors aren’t willing to pay a premium for shares because historically, that’s a battle that few companies have been able to win.

Like I said already, I don’t think this is a zero-sum competition for FedEx because I don’t really imagine a future where AMZN fulfills orders for its eCommerce competition (i.e. delivering goods ordered from Wal-Mart or Target).

That’s good for FDX, but the fact remains, AMZN’s entrance into the shipping space had added another large player to this industry, meaning it’s no longer the duopoly that it once was with FedEx and UPS duking it out alone.

I don’t know if this trend of a lower and lower historical fair value premium will continue for FDX or not; however, instead of focusing on historical averages, I’m more interested in PEG ratios compared to FDX’s future growth prospects.

Right now, analyst consensus is calling for EPS growth of 19% in fiscal 2024, 24% in fiscal 2025, and 15% in fiscal 2026.

No matter how you slice it, those numbers are fantastic (and it’s important to note that it’s been over a week since FDX reduced its sales guidance, so that’s largely baked into these strong EPS growth estimates).

And looking at the stock’s current ~15x multiple, we’re talking about a sub-1.0x forward PEG ratio.

Once again, that’s fantastic.

Buying high growth stocks at a reasonable valuation allows an investor to benefit fully from the company’s fundamental growth.

If FDX is able to meet analyst estimates here, I don’t see any reason why it would experience multiple contractions.

Where else in the market can you find double digit growth with sub-15x multiples attached?

And honestly, if this rate of growth occurs, I think multiple expansion should be in order.

I’d say that 18-20x is more than fair for a company - even with a cyclical long-term outlook - growing its earnings at this rate.

Therefore, I think it’s reasonable to expect to see strong double digit total returns from FDX (assuming analysts are right about its bottom-line growth prospects).

If FDX were to maintain a P/E ratio in the 15x area and meet analyst EPS expectations between now and the end of fiscal 2026, investors are looking at an opportunity that could generate a 20% annualized rate of return between now and then.

And if that strong growth results in multiple expansion, those ROR prospects rise even higher.

FAST Graphs

The Dividend

What’s more, this isn’t just a growth at a value/reasonable price story…FDX offers solid shareholder returns as well.

I already mentioned management’s willingness to buy back shares.

Well, the dividend situation is attractive as well.

After their recent weakness, FDX shares yield 2.03%.

Their 5-year dividend growth rate is 15.01%.

Simply put, those are attractive figures. A 2%+ yield with double digit dividend growth is always going to catch my eye.

Moving forward, I think FDX’s dividend is likely to continue to grow.

The company’s forward-looking EPS payout ratio is just 28.4%.

Really, the only issue that I have with FDX’s dividend scorecard is its annual increase streak.

FDX has only increased its dividend for 3 years.

The company froze its dividend at $2.60/share from 2019-2021.

However, taking a longer-term view, we see that FDX has raised its dividend in 17 out of the last 20 years.

So, while I hate to see a recent freeze on the books, it’s not enough to remove FDX from my watch list.

From a dividend safety/growth standpoint, FDX shares score high enough for me to consider ownership.

Conclusion

Overall, this one is tough for me.

It's hard to turn down double digit total return potential; however, the threat of macroeconomic headwinds create a lot of question marks surrounding FedEx's forward-looking growth prospects.

At the end of the day, I think the decision to buy FDX on this dip comes down to one’s trust in the analyst consensus estimates.

This is a solid company for sure.

Is it one of the highest rated stocks on my watch list?

No.

But, if those forward-looking growth results come to fruition then my quality concerns won’t matter much.

The company’s 20-30% total return prospects (in the event that they meet EPS growth expectations) would surely make this a market beater.

If FDX manages to grow its EPS at a rate that is close to current consensus estimates, then I think investors will look back at this $250 price level in a few years and talk about how much of a bargain it was.

For instance, if FDX hits that ~$25.00/share level in earnings during fiscal 2026, then we’re talking about a 10x forward P/E here (roughly 2.5 years down the road).

That’d be an extremely cheap multiple for a company growing its earnings at a 15% rate.

But, the problem is…expectations are sometimes very different from reality.

There are no guarantees that FDX compounds its bottom-line at the expected rate.

If consumer struggles continue and we sink into recession…well, there’s little doubt in my mind that FDX will underperform analyst expectations.

Furthermore, there is execution risk to the proposed DRIVE savings. If the company falls short on those goals then it won’t generate the margins required to see 15-25% EPS growth over the next several years.

If these things happen, all of the PEG ratios running through my head right now regarding FDX’s price and future estimates will be meaningless.

That’s the problem with a stock like this…it’s always going to be economically sensitive. And therefore, unpredictable.

There’s no way around that when its volume growth is largely determined by macroeconomic health.

FedEx’s DRIVE plans can certainly help to smooth out earnings volatility, but they won’t turn this into a low-BETA, defensive stock.

And ultimately, the cyclical nature of FedEx’s business may be what keeps me out of the stock.

FDX’s consensus outlook looks very attractive, but I prefer to own shares of companies with more reliable fundamental growth prospects during tough economic climates.

Potential upside aside, I’m not ready to hit the buy button on this one myself…yet.

Right now, I’ll keep buying Amazon for logistics exposure (since those shares come along with secular growth from the cloud, digital advertising, and AI stories as well) and focus my income-oriented purchases on more predictable areas of the market.

I'm not in a rush to add FDX to my holdings right now because of my existing allocation towards cyclical/industrial stocks.

FDX will remain on my watch list though, because if its sell-off accelerates, the company provides investors with another double digit dividend increase in April, and FDX’s yield creeps up towards the 3% mark, the yield + growth proposition will become too attractive to pass up.

I need to see a wider margin of safety here to sleep well at night adding to my cyclical exposure.

A lot of things will have to go right for me to own this one, but I’d much rather buy FDX around the $200 mark than the $250 area.

In the meantime, I'll happily bide my time on the sidelines collecting a 5% yield on my cash. Patience is key when the markets are making new all-time highs.