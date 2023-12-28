Mike Coppola

Overview

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) delivers a comprehensive range of communication, technology, information, and entertainment products and services globally. The company operates through two key segments: Verizon Consumer Group and Verizon Business Group.

In the Consumer segment, Verizon offers wireless services through the Verizon and TracFone brands across U.S. wireless networks, utilizing wholesale agreements and other partnerships. Additionally, it provides fixed wireless access broadband using its wireless networks. The Business segment focuses on delivering a comprehensive suite of wireless and wireline communication services and products. These include data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security, and managed network solutions and products.

I've been a shareholder of VZ for about five years now and have seen little to almost no return since. However, I think that the tide may be turning and the current price level is too attractive to ignore. Going into 2024, VZ will be classified as a "Dog Of The Dow" and this investing strategy has historical data backing its viability. We've seen the price fall from $60/share down to the low $30s and now I think is an opportune time to add more to my position.

Data by YCharts

Dog Of The Dow

Going into 2024, VZ is identified as a member of the "Dogs of the Dow," a strategic investment approach involving the acquisition of the ten highest-yielding stocks from the 30 stocks comprising the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Despite its apparent simplicity, the Dogs of the Dow strategy has demonstrated an average annual return of 8.7% since 2000, outperforming the Dow Jones' 7% annual average return.

Kiplinger

While it's not advisable to base investment decisions solely on a specific "strategy," I find it interesting to highlight such distinctive metrics. Personally, I have always enjoyed monitoring these types of performance indicators. While there's plenty of different sources to learn about the success rate of this strategy, here is the short summary over the last five years.

The Dogs underperformed the Dow in 2017, recording 19% versus 25%.

The Dogs faced a 1.5% loss in 2018, whereas the Dow experienced a 6% decline.

2019 brought gains of 15.4% for the Dogs, lagging behind the Dow’s 22.3% surge.

2020 proved challenging for the Dogs, incurring a -12.6% loss against the Dow’s 7.2% gains.

In 2021, the Dogs enjoyed a gain of 25.3%, outperforming the Dow Jones 30 index’s 21%.

2022 the Dogs returned 2.2% versus the Dow Jones return of -7.0%.

Resilient Financials

VZ Q3 Presentation

For fiscal year 2023, Verizon has revised its free cash flow guidance, anticipating it to surpass $18 billion, an increase from the previous estimate of $17 billion. The company maintains its earlier guidance for cash flow from operations, ranging between $36.25 billion and $37.25 billion. VZ expects capital spending plans to align with the higher end of the previously guided range of $18.25 billion to $19.25 billion.

Consumer revenue experienced a 2.3% year-over-year decline to $25.3 billion, attributed to wireless equipment revenue declines offsetting growth in service and other revenue. Wireless service revenue increased by 2.9% year-over-year, with postpaid churn at 1.04%, and wireless retail postpaid churn at 0.85%. Thankfully, the EPS reported beat estimates and revenue was inline with expectations.

Verizon Business generated $7.5 billion in revenue during the period, representing a 4% year-over-year decline. This was driven by ongoing declines in wireline and wireless equipment revenue, partially offset by higher wireless service revenue. Despite the mixed results, Verizon stands strong in its financials and continues to grow where it matters: Free cash flow growth and debt reduction.

VZ Q3 Presentation

Despite the boost in free cash flow guidance, Verizon maintains its adjusted earnings per share guidance for the full year, projecting earnings between $4.55 and $4.85 per share. Additionally, the company anticipates wireless service revenue growth between 2.5% and 4.5%, with adjusted EBITDA forecasted to be in the range of $47.5 billion to $48.5 billion.

Growing Mobile Market

I think it's worth mentioning the growing smartphone market as Verizon is a prime suspect to benefit in this area. VZ stands poised to benefit significantly from the anticipated expansion in the smartphone market, driven by a strong growth trajectory in connected mobile devices within the United States. Projections indicate a noteworthy upswing, with the total number of connected mobile devices expected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR] of 7% until 2028. Verizon currently boasts around 10.3 million broadband subscribers in total, and among them, almost 2.7 million are subscribed to its fixed wireless service.

VZ recorded 251,000 fixed wireless net additions and 69,000 net new Fios internet customers during the period. Fios-related revenue was $2.9 billion, reflecting a slight 0.2% year-over-year decrease. However, as a prominent player in the telecommunications industry, VZ is strategically positioned to capitalize on this expanding market. The company's robust infrastructure, extensive network coverage, and innovation uniquely position it to cater to the evolving demands of a growing base of smartphone users. Leveraging its expertise in providing reliable and high-speed wireless services, Verizon is well-equipped to meet the escalating connectivity requirements.

Furthermore, the growth in connected mobile devices goes beyond smartphones to encompass a diverse range of products and devices. What I am referring to are items such as smartwatches, tablets, and other connected gadgets, contributing to an increasingly interconnected ecosystem.

Dividend & Valuation

As of the latest declared dividend of $0.665/share, the current yield sits slightly above 7%. The current payout ratio sits at a comfortable 54% which alleviates me of any stress of a future dividend cut. Verizon has consistently raised their dividend for 19 years in a row and have managed to maintain a five year dividend CAGR of 2.02% despite the already high yield.

Data by YCharts

While the dividend growth has been great, the price performance has been subpar. However, going forward I believe that entry here in the $35 - $38/share range can be hugely beneficial. We can reinforce this conclusion using a discounted cash flow model to determine an estimated fair value of VZ shares. Management expects revenue growth between 2.5% - 4.5% so to be conservative, we will use 2.5% as an input. Also, the EPS estimate for year end 2024 is 4.61x.

Money Chimp

Using these metrics, we can calculate that the fair value of VZ shares comes to about $55/share. This would represent a potential upside of 47% from the current price level. For reference, this aligns when we compare the current P/E ratio of 7.78x against the sector median P/E of 13.51x. This P/E undervaluation also suggests an approximate 42% upside if VZ were to meet the sector median. VZ points to undervaluation when we also compare the current P/E of 7.78x against the 5 year average P/E of Verizon shares of 10.22x.

These identified metrics are estimates but we do believe the impending interest rate cuts will serve as an additional catalyst moving forward. The Fed is anticipated to have three interest rate cuts in 2024. Interest rate cuts can act as a catalyst for Verizon by positively influencing the company's borrowing costs and, consequently, its financial performance. As interest rates decrease, Verizon can access capital at lower costs, reducing the burden of debt and potentially increasing profitability.

Lower interest rates may also stimulate consumer spending and economic activity, leading to increased demand for telecommunications services. Additionally, reduced interest expenses can enhance Verizon's cash flow. Overall, I believe that interest rate cuts can create a favorable financial environment for Verizon, contributing to improved operational efficiency and potentially bolstering investor confidence in the company's growth prospects.

Risks

Over the past decade, Verizon has experienced a stagnation in its revenue base. Despite being an essential service for customers, the company's revenue growth has struggled to keep pace with inflation, reflecting the challenges it faces in expanding its top line. This is the perfect reasoning to be wary of management's future growth expectations. There is a risk of growth not reaching the estimated 2.5% - 4.5% range and performance can be lackluster.

Looking ahead, Verizon may need to spend a lot of money on improving its networks, possibly even starting work on a new 6G network. While Verizon has enough money to pay its dividends, there's a worry because the company isn't growing much in the long term. Even though Verizon is working hard to make its technology and networks better, the real challenge is turning those efforts into more money. It's important for Verizon to make smart choices about new technologies and what customers want to stay on a good path and keep investors happy.

Takeaway

As a shareholder for five years, I see the upcoming classification as a "Dog of the Dow" in 2024 as an attractive opportunity. The Dogs of the Dow strategy, with a historical average annual return of 8.7%, provides a compelling investment perspective.

Verizon maintains its dividend and expects wireless service revenue growth of 2.5% to 4.5%. The growing smartphone market presents an opportunity for Verizon to thrive, given its strategic position and robust infrastructure. From a dividend and valuation standpoint, Verizon's current yield of over 7% and a comfortable payout ratio of 54% suggest stability. Although the stock's price performance has been modest, a potential upside is evident. A discounted cash flow model estimates a fair value of $55 per share, implying a 47% upside.

However, risks exist, including the historical revenue stagnation and the need for substantial investments in network improvements. The challenge lies in translating technological advancements into revenue growth. The company's ability to navigate these challenges and make informed decisions about emerging technologies will be crucial. Despite these risks, Verizon's resilience, financial stability, and strategic position in a growing mobile market make it an intriguing prospect for investors.