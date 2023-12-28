Brandon Bell

One of the best proxies of Food Inflation is the health of the supermarket industry, particularly publicly traded grocers like Kroger

Looking back on 2023, it was the year that the Disinflation theme clearly emerged as U.S. headline CPI peaked at 9% in late 2022 to now visit the 3% region as of the last 3 monthly inflation reports.

Categories such as Energy, Food, Shelter, and Health Care began to moderate on year-over-year terms, and that has allowed the headline inflation figure to allow base effects to drift lower to the levels that we see today.

Make no mistake - the rate of price increases via CPI has slowed down but the high prices created by the last two years of inflation means that goods & services are now structurally higher. This means consumer wallets are more stretched than ever despite the rate of inflation slowing down.

Kroger was initially a beneficiary of high food prices, and the stock reflected this macroeconomic environment in Spring-Summer of 2022 as inflation skyrocketed higher from 4-7% at the headline level. As inflation has begun to moderate, food prices have experienced disinflation and this is now showing up in Kroger's operating margins which have started to moderate lower. The fundamental shift from accelerating inflation in 2022 to disinflation in 2023 has resulted in a technical structure of range-bound price action for the stock on longer timeframes.

KR has been consolidating for the past 3-4 months and market auction theory suggests that breakouts are preludes to consolidation periods and consolidation periods are preludes to breakouts. But breakouts are typically only sustainable if the fundamental and macro context is aligned.

We'll review Kroger's latest business outlook to see whether a breakout is coming.

Kroger Range-Bound Structure (Trading View)

The Catalysts for KR and Fundamental Outlook

At the macro level, Kroger's top-line growth, operating margins, and free cash flow generation model is premised on the market forces of the average selling prices on its groceries while factoring in food input costs.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics breaks out Food Inflation into 2 categories - Food at Home and Food Away from Home. We can see that since May and the 2nd half of 2023, both categories have been quite subdued with food inflation ranging from 0% to .3%. Compared to the robust price acceleration of food in 2022, this data set suggests that food disinflation is currently in motion.

Combined with the fundamental operating model at Kroger, this macro setup has range-bounded the stock as the most important levers (food pricing) have been dictated by the broader market.

Inflation Trends (Bureau of Labor Statistics)

In its latest quarter, Kroger saw same store sales (excluding fuel) drop .6% and the company lowered its 2023 same store sales growth outlook to .6%-1% compared to the prior 1-2% guidance provided. The company estimates that they will likely achieve $4.5-$4.6 for earnings per share in 2023 and maintain gross margins in the low 30% profile and operating margins in the low single digit region.

Although its latest quarter was considered to be softer than expectations by the Street, the stock price continued to remain stable - implying that supply & demand forces believe that the current trading range in the low to mid 40s continues to be fair market pricing for now.

Kroger has advantages that smaller competitors do not have as KR has incredible scale, private label capabilities, and large amounts of consumer data to make actionable inventory grocery decisions.

We can see below that in the markets where Kroger operates, they are major players in the grocery store where many consumers shop.

KR and Albertsons Presence (Axios)

Given its large scale presence, most of Kroger's customer transactions are being processed from its loyalty database which allows it to better shape promotional offers and boost customer foot traffic and shopper conversion. Its customer data is vast and potentially can be used to sell marketing insights for advertising purposes in the future. This is a significant competitive advantage because Kroger is perceived to be either the largest (#1) or second largest (#2) in most of the markets that it participates in. This helps the company reduce paid advertising and organic reach is substantial, and its distribution and supply chain expenses are spread over a larger revenue base.

Kroger is the largest pure grocer in the U.S. only behind Walmart in overall grocery sales so its size and scale allows it to apply cost leverage with many of its vendors as well as pursue a large private label business which accounted for more than $30 billion in FY 2022 sales and was about 30% of unit sales.

Even if its Albertsons deal falls through, Kroger's current scale allows it to keep generating 3-5% in earnings growth where 2-4% comes from sales and 1-2% comes from margin expansion. These metrics are solid for a grocery store business model where margin expansion is typically very difficult without the scale that Kroger possesses.

Risks, Thoughts on Entry and Valuation

The current primary overhang for Kroger's business model (and later its stock price) is that food margins are kept lower than in 2022 due to accelerating disinflation and potentially deflation in 2024. Competition in the grocery business is intense, and given that it is already a high-volume/low-margin business model, Kroger will have to keep prices low to maintain robust same store sales growth. Given that sales growth trends are softer than expected from the previous quarters, investor enthusiasm surrounding KR's margin expansion aspirations may be subdued.

The company will also have to keep pace with industry disrupting trends such as digital delivery (think Uber Eats, Instacart, Blue Apron) continues to be a growing theme among consumers. Ultimately, traditional shopping at the grocery store in-person will prevail in my opinion but given the industry's low margins, Kroger does need to ensure that same store sales growth is at least flat/modestly improving to fend off competition.

Grocery ECOM Sales (Emarketer)

The company is priced fairly (and rather cheaply) at 9.9X Forward P/E which is near the trough of its 3-year relative valuation framework. This market pricing assumes that expectations of strong returns from Kroger's newer digitization and e-commerce prospects are low.

Data by YCharts

The company's market leadership in groceries and strong execution suggests to me that the downside potential in its current trading range is not significant given that its valuation is already near a historical trough.

At the same time, ongoing disinflation, low margins, and a more value conscious consumer means that upside potential is also capped.

Kroger will be a good profitable entry at the right price, but today's levels are a Hold with a positive view on its fundamental positioning. The likely scenario is more range-bound action before the next catalyst causes a breakout. Once a breakout occurs, I favor higher prices rather than lower for KR.