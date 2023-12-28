Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Haier Smart Home Finds Bargain In Commercial Refrigeration Acquisition

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.82K Followers

Summary

  • One year after becoming a blue-chip stock, the home appliance maker announced it will buy the commercial refrigeration business of U.S.-based Carrier Global Corp.
  • Haier Smart Home has agreed to acquire Carrier Global’s commercial refrigeration business for $640 million, translating to a relatively low price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation of 11.
  • As a veteran of overseas acquisitions, the appliance maker will be looking to improve Carrier Commercial Refrigeration’s market-lagging performance.

CeBIT Technology Trade Fair

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Just a year after becoming a blue-chip stock with its inclusion in the benchmark Hang Seng Index, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. (OTCPK:HRSHF, 6690.HK; 600690.SH; 690D.DE) is cooking up another milestone with a major new acquisition. This time, the

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.82K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HRSHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HRSHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CARR
--
HRSHF
--
HSHCY
--
QIHCF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.