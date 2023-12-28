Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ozempic Can't Help Your Overweight In Big Tech: Global ETF Diversification Ideas For 2024

Dec. 28, 2023 3:38 AM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, EWW, FLMX, MEXX, FLTW, EWT, EWY, FLKR, KORU, FLHK, EWH, EWS, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, EWZ, BRF, FBZ, EWZS, FLBR, BRZU, BZQ, KSA, FLSA
Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.34K Followers

Summary

  • The artificial intelligence race has sustained record high-concentration ratios for the S&P 500 Index, but also poses risks.
  • The 2024 election avalanche may create short-term economic divergence globally and market volatility.
  • Nearshoring benefits Mexico, less so Canada, while Brazil’s low sub-10x price-to-earnings valuation still presents opportunities, in our analysis.
  • Asia offers diverse investment opportunities, with the semiconductor cycle looking up in South Korea and Taiwan.

Professional dividend multiplication. Trading stocks. World demand analysis

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

By Dina Ting, CFA, Head of Global Index Portfolio Management, Franklin Templeton ETFs and Marcus Weyerer, CFA, Senior ETF Investment Strategist, Franklin Templeton ETFs EMEA

If you’re sitting down to take in some investment projections

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.34K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
EWW--
iShares MSCI Mexico ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.