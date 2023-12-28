Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My Fixed Income Portfolio Yields 7% And Is Positioned To Outperform The Index In 2024

Dec. 28, 2023 4:00 AM ETAGG, IEF, LQD, DCARX, TYA, TUA, SEIX, JAAA, JBBB, AGEPX, DLENX, SVOL, AGECX, AGEIX, AGEYX, AGUAX, DBLEX, DBLLX, DELNX, CLOI, CLOA, AAA, BKLN, EMB, VWOB
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
651 Followers

Summary

  • My 2024 fixed income portfolio aims to achieve current income in the 6-8% p.a. range and has specific allocations for alternatives, non-US credit, and below-investment grade credit.
  • I am investing along three key themes: The Fed's pivot, credit risk expectations, and developing market premium.
  • Core quality bonds, including iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, and DFA California Municipal Real Return Portfolio Institutional Class are key holdings in the portfolio.

financial graphs background

lucadp

Introduction

As a new writer for Seeking Alpha this year, I wanted to cap off 2023 with my thoughts on how I am positioning my income portfolio to tackle next year. That way, next December, I can revisit this and describe how

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
651 Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LQD, DCARX, TYA, TUA, SEIX, JAAA, JBBB, AGEPX, DLENX, SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
DCARX--
DFA California Municipal Real Return Portfolio Inst
TYA--
Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.