BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is one of the largest energy companies in the world.

While companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron have invested more into oil and gas and focused more on shareholder returns through buybacks in recent years, some of the major European oil companies like BP have focused more on 'transition growth engines' such as renewable energy.

Given BP still depends on oil and gas as transition growth engines are not yet a substantial part of the company, M&A will likely be important for the company in the future as it could accelerate the company's transition.

Can BP's Transition Growth Engines Sustain the Dividend?

For BP, transition growth engines include renewables, bioenergy, convenience, EV charging, and hydrogen.

BP doesn't disclose how much money it makes from its transition growth engines as the company groups some of those businesses in its Gas with low carbon energy segment for its third quarter earnings report. BP also includes some of its transition growth engines in its Customers & products business.

According to BP's 2022 annual report, the company's Gas & low carbon energy business includes upstream activities that produce natural gas, integrated gas, and gas trading. It also includes the company's low carbon business which includes solar, offshore and onshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and power trading.

Meanwhile, BP's Customers & products business includes convenience and retail fuels, aviation, midstream, and refining & oil trading. It also includes EV charging and the company's bioenergy business.

Given some of BP's traditional energy businesses and transition growth engines are mixed together, it isn't possible to know the exact amount of profit that the transition growth engines are making.

Nevertheless, it is possible to see that BP's transition growth engines are not able to sustain the dividend based on the company's capital expenditures on them in the past few years.

In terms of investments, BP has said it has increased investment in transition growth engines, increasing total investment in that category from 3% in 2019 to 30% in 2022.

As the majority of BP's investments in its transition growth engines are relatively new, most of BP's assets are still in its legacy businesses such as oil and gas.

Given the return on capital on renewables has historically been lower than what the return on capital on oil and gas has been in terms of the past, it is fair to say that the majority of BP's profits come from oil and gas and other traditional energy businesses.

In terms of its dividend, BP has a forward annual dividend of $1.74 per share, with expected earnings of $4.90 per share for 2023. That means BP's dividend is around 35.5% of BP's earnings. Given the company's investments in its transition growth engines businesses have been growing and only last year reached 30% of capex and the returns on capital on some businesses such as renewables are not as great, it is fair to say that the company's current transition growth engines businesses are not enough to cover the dividend.

BP will need to continue to invest substantially more over a period of time in order to sustain the dividend. As such, BP's dividend still depends on how the company's oil and gas businesses do.

If they don't do well, the dividend might not be sustainable. Given the decline in oil and gas prices in 2020, for instance, BP had to cut its dividend.

If oil and gas does better than expected, there's a chance for rising dividends on the other hand.

Given all the substantial variables that affect oil and gas prices, I don't know where oil and gas prices will go in the near term.

Many experts think long term demand for oil and gas will decrease as the world tries to reduce its carbon emissions, however. According to the International Energy Agency's 'central scenario' projection, demand could decrease from 93 million barrels per day last year to 54.8 million barrels per day in 2050.

BP management is preparing for the change by investing more in transition growth businesses, given their capex spending.

In terms of the future, BP has previously said it will increase the proportion of capital expenditure on transition growth businesses to over 40% by 2025 and around 50% by 2030. By 2030, management aims to deliver earnings of $9-$10 billion from the transition growth engines.

If those projections come true, BP's transition growth engine earnings will at that time cover the current dividend cost of around $5 billion per year.

M&A

In addition to capex spending, I think M&A is important for BP as the company might need to buy some right companies in order to successfully transition to a greener future as it could accelerate the rate of change.

The market is changing pretty quickly, as the average global price of solar modules has decreased 30-40% from the first quarter to the third quarter of 2023, for instance. Meanwhile, technologies such as fusion which were always thought to be '30 years away' is now scientifically possible (although when is still uncertain).

If the energy landscape changes quickly, BP may need to change with it to succeed, and M&A would be a way for management to try to adapt.

With 2023 nearing a close, it should be said that there has been considerable amount of M&A in the industry this year, including Exxon Mobil agreeing to buy Pioneer Natural Resources and Chevron agreeing to buy Hess.

Both deals were all stock deals to increase the acquirer's oil and gas production and reserves.

Given its strategy of investing more in transition type projects such as renewable energy and the company's goal of cutting carbon emissions in the medium to long term, it seems BP is less likely than Exxon Mobil or Chevron to buy a major oil company.

Given BP is larger than Pioneer Natural Resources and Hess in both market capitalization and enterprise value, BP might be harder to acquire as well.

Furthermore, interim CEO and former CFO Murray Auchincloss said in October, "I don't need more resources in the United States and now would not be the time that I'd want to do it as I'd prefer to go countercyclical." Countercyclical presumably means when oil prices are substantially lower.

In terms of BP's CEO, the company is still looking for a permanent one, and so there is some uncertainty given how important the CEO is in terms of M&A. The new BP CEO may have a different policy from Auchincloss or he/she may have the same one.

In terms of being able to do M&A, BP has the resources given its market capitalization of around $102 billion as of December 27 in terms of a stock deal.

BP also has an improved balance sheet as the company's net debt has decreased from $51 billion in 2020 to $22 billion at the end of Q3 2023.

Having a stronger balance sheet could help with acquisitions in the future if management were to do them.

Valuation

As of December 27, analysts on average expect BP to earn $5.52 per share for 2024 versus an estimated earnings of $4.90 per share for 2023.

That gives BP a forward PE for 2024 of 6.46x, which is fairly attractive. BP's forward EV/EBITDA ratio of 3.36 is also fairly attractive.

If oil prices remain where they averaged last year or are higher for another 6 years or so, BP could be a pretty good investment if management allocates the surplus capital wisely.

If oil prices decrease fairly substantially, however, BP's profits will decrease a lot and the company's current price would seem pretty expensive.

I don't really know what's going to happen to the price of oil, and I think there is uncertainty with who will be the next CEO.

As such, I rate BP a 'Hold'. If I were to own BP, I would own it in a diversified portfolio with the 'Magnificent Seven' and a fair amount of U.S. Treasury bonds to try to benefit from innovation and also hedge to a degree against potential deflation.