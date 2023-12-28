Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BP: M&A Will Likely Be Important In The Future

Dec. 28, 2023 4:42 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP) Stock
The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
658 Followers

Summary

  • BP is investing more into its transition growth engines such as renewables, bioenergy, convenience, EV charging, and hydrogen.
  • BP's investments in its transition growth engines currently do not make the company's dividend sustainable, however.
  • As such, the sustainability of BP's dividend still depends on oil and gas.
  • With demand for oil and gas expected to decrease in the long term and the energy landscape increasingly changing, I think BP might need to do well in M&A to successfully transition into the future.
  • BP currently does not have a permanent CEO who will help decide the company's M&A strategy. BP is a 'Hold' given the CEO uncertainty.

BP"s Canadian head office

jewhyte

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is one of the largest energy companies in the world.

While companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron have invested more into oil and gas and focused more on shareholder returns through buybacks in recent years, some of

This article was written by

The Panoramic View profile picture
The Panoramic View
658 Followers
The Panoramic View is dedicated to covering the latest developments in the market with a particular focus on dividend stocks and stock movements. PM for questions

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.