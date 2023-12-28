Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQ: You Have Been Pumped And Warned By The Bond Market

Dec. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)2 Comments
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fed's dovish pivot at the December FOMC meeting has exacerbated the bond-buying binge that kicked off in light of the Treasury QRA announcement in October 2023, pushing long-duration treasury yields lower.
  • With economic data still indicative of a "Goldilocks" environment, the recent easing of financial conditions (lower yields) has gotten market participants all bulled up going into the new year.
  • However, the bond market's aggressive rate-cut outlook for 2024 is directly at odds with the consensus view of a soft landing.
  • The US treasury yield curve is going through an uninversion process, which has historically been a precursor to spikes in unemployment rate.
  • While the tech-led stock market is cheering lower yields and potential rate cuts, for now, the bond market is likely pointing toward an economic downturn. Considering medium-term risk/reward, I rate the tech-heavy QQQ ETF a "Sell" at current levels.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Feeding the Flame; Putting Gasoline on Fire

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous note on the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) in September 2023, I rated QQQ a "Sell" at $354, with the prediction of a decline down to the $310-330 range based on a surge in long-duration treasury yields

How To Invest In This Environment?

In order to navigate this tricky economic period, we are pursuing "Bold, Active Investing with Proactive Risk Management" at our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor". With a laser focus on valuations, profitability, and balance sheet strength, we are buying the winners of tomorrow! Furthermore, we are utilizing index-based options to guard against significant broad-market declines. Join us today to prepare for whatever the market may throw at you in 2024!

LEARN ABOUT THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
6.77K Followers

Ahan Vashi has 10+ years of investing experience with a professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. He holds a Master of Quantitative Finance from Rutgers and a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Ahan leads The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management. Features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more..

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

At TQI, we are using QQQ Puts as option-based tactical hedges to guard against significant broad market declines.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Article Update Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.1K)
We're currently running a holiday raffle with 3 free annual memberships to TQI up for grabs. Check out the details here:
seekingalpha.com/...
p
punjabivestor
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (445)
Disagree:

1. Bond market factoring in rate cuts not because of economic slowdown, but rather because inflation falling and the fed doesn’t want to keep real yields too restrictive. This counters your main thesis

2. If there is a drawdown, it will be 5-10% not 25% unless we have a black
Swan (reemergence of inflation, new war, etc….)

But I agree QQQ is due for a drawdown, just not that bad
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.