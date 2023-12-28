JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

In my previous note on the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) in September 2023, I rated QQQ a "Sell" at $354, with the prediction of a decline down to the $310-330 range based on a surge in long-duration treasury yields and wildly optimistic valuation multiples commanded by market generals ("Magnificent 7" stocks):

After forming a local bottom at ~$340 in late October 2023, QQQ has surged higher in recent weeks and is now breaking out to new all-time (nominal) highs. While such a wild run wasn't my base case prediction, it was certainly an anticipated outcome that we had prepared for at my investing group.

Since mid-October 2023, long-duration treasury yields have been dropping like a rock after the latest Treasury quarterly refunding announcement called for lower-than-expected issuance of long-duration treasury bonds in Q1 2024. Janet Yellen's move to finance a larger portion of the US government's huge fiscal deficit spending via short-term treasury bills caught bond vigilantes off guard, and subsequently, we have seen a drastic drop in long-duration treasury yields [the 10-year treasury yield is down ~140 bps in the last couple of months - falling from ~5.20% to ~3.81%]. And, this drop in treasury yields has been somewhat exacerbated by the Fed's dovish pivot at the December FOMC meeting.

Typically, falling yields (lower discount rates) are supportive of asset prices (especially for long-duration assets). Hence, the ongoing rally in QQQ isn't all that surprising. As an investor, the "everything" rally is fun; however, I am deeply concerned about a complacent market heading into 2024.

The Market Is Betting On Goldilocks Economy And Everyone Is Now On One Side Of The Boat

With long-duration treasury yields moving lower, financial conditions have eased significantly, raising hopes of an elusive soft landing, which is firmly the consensus view on Wall Street based on recent trading multiple expansion and aggressive investor positioning.

As of 22nd December 2023, the Nasdaq-100 P/E ratio stood at ~30x, +25% higher than a year ago. While market breadth has improved tremendously during this latest upsurge in equities, the year-to-date rally in broad market indices is still largely attributable to select large/mega-cap tech stocks. Interestingly, most of these market generals have experienced a massive jump in their trading multiples this year, and are now more or less priced at levels last seen in late 2021/early 2022 [right before a -35% decline in QQQ].

While the market's willingness to pay more for QQQ earnings could be down to groundbreaking advancements in artificial intelligence boosting future earnings growth outlook, I don't see how investors could get any more bullish from here. According to investor sentiment indicators/surveys, everyone and their mothers are bullish on equities going into 2024:

While equity bulls would probably argue that falling inflation, a resilient economy, and impending rate cuts justify such high trading multiples and bullish positioning in stocks, the bond market's aggressive rate-cut outlook is directly at odds with the consensus view of a soft landing.

The Bond Market Is Sending Us A Warning

Historically, an inverted yield curve has proven itself to be a reliable predictor of economic downturns having accurately foreshadowed all ten recessions since 1955, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, with only one false positive in the mid-1960s.

Hence, when the US treasury yield curve inverted in mid-2022, most market participants called for a recession in 2023, which hasn't materialized so far with US GDP growing at 4.9% in Q3 and the unemployment rate still at 3.7%.

While a recession didn't arrive in 2023, we know that monetary policy works with long and variable lags. The Fed's aggressive monetary tightening (moving interest rates from 0 to 5.5% in 18 months) is yet to show up in the economy, but it very well might over the next 6-12 months. In my view, the labor market (consumer spending) will be the determinant factor in this cycle as it almost always has been in past cycles.

If we look at historical charts, a yield curve inversion has preceded all recent recessions; however, unemployment spikes tend to happen right after the yield curve un-inverts!

As you can see above, the US treasury yield curve has been uninverting since July 2023, and according to the bond market, we are about to see an uninversion of the yield curve via a bull steepening in the near future.

Currently, the bond market is pricing in seven rate cuts from the Fed for 2024, with the first rate cut projected to come as soon as March. If the economy is holding up fine, the Fed is very unlikely to cut interest rates so soon and so deeply because wages are still growing at 4% (inconsistent with 2% inflation) and inflation isn't quite down to the Fed target rate just yet. Given the bond market's aggressive outlook for rate cuts, I believe they are seeing a weaker economy than what is priced into the equity markets right now.

Concluding Thoughts

The stock market rally of 2023 is built upon the idea of a soft landing in the economy, which may or may not materialize. While the idea of bond yields coming down as a result of falling inflation is palatable, the economy holding up strong simultaneously is a big, big question mark.

As of today, the bond market is pricing in seven rate cuts for 2024, which is far more aggressive than the Fed's guidance of three rate cuts. With the bond market pricing pointing towards an imminent yield curve uninversion, I am concerned that the bond market is seeing a spike in the unemployment rate. And if unemployment shoots up, then the economy is very likely to enter a recession (hard landing).

Despite a significant decline in long-duration treasury yields, the tech-heavy QQQ ETF remains richly valued at ~30x P/E. The bond markets (collapsing treasury yields) are indicative of an impending economic downturn here. While investors are all bulled up going into year-end as per positioning data we reviewed in this note, I continue to rate QQQ a "Sell" going into the new year given my expectations of an economic slowdown in 2024.

Key Takeaway: I rate QQQ a "Sell" at $411.5

Thank you for reading, and happy investing. Please share your thoughts, concerns, and/or questions in the comments section below.