Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

When Multiple Megatrends Collide, Lives Might Be Saved

Dec. 28, 2023 5:02 AM ETWDNA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • The technologies of the AI, genetics and biotechnology revolutions are inspired by each other and, in turn, inspire each other, continuously accelerating innovation and impact.
  • Moderna is pivoting from its massive success in rapidly producing its revolutionary COVID-19 mRNA vaccine to becoming a platform company upon which many different goals can be achieved using mRNA therapies.
  • While we think the macroeconomic dynamic is important, it’s also important to recognize that science is continuing to advance at astounding rates.

Research, experiment and medical trial being done by a scientist in a lab, science facility or hospital. One young, serious and professional researcher organizing, sorting or making a discovery

Sean Anthony Eddy

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA, Global Head of Research

The big story of this moment in human history is what WisdomTree BioRevolution ETF (WDNA) partner Jamie Metzl calls "superconvergence." The technologies of the AI, genetics and biotechnology revolutions

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.19K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDNA--
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.