The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) covers the Japanese market but hedges Yen exposure. In our last article on the ETF we focused on the fact that the Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is a strictly superior approach to this market. Here, we instead detail why the Yen hedge is no longer useful and that Yen exposure is not only acceptable but desirable. The hedge is actually somewhat counterproductive, although Japan exposures are not a bad bet currently.

Fundamental Argument

The first argument for why a hedge against the Yen is useless is its fundamental undervaluation. We don't put too much stock in this since the Law of one Price is quite stupid and doesn't hold up even over extended periods of time. But it is true currently that PPP based exchange rates using Big Macs shows that the Yen should be around 80 Yen to the USD instead of almost double that. You can refer to The Economist for the data.

Deltas

Much more relevant are the developments we are seeing. Many have continued to speculate that the BoJ will pivot. We have been saying for more than a year now that it will not happen, and we continue to be right while BoJ-pivot speculators have been continuously wrong.

The data continues to bear out the obvious, which is that there is very little inflationary tendencies in Japanese consumer behaviours, which remain harmfully modest. While GDP had seen a spike in this year due to a weak Yen and an export-levered economy, domestic consumption fell, especially on imported goods suffering from imported inflation, but even on domestic goods despite the first major wage increases in this year's Shunto.

While the wage increases are a key and even BoJ-proclaimed data point that is being looked at to speculate on the BoJ pivot, which again has been a major outlier in its accommodative policy, there is very little likelihood of a translation of wage increases into consumption when the tone of the Japanese consumer is so perennially cautious. Other inflation measures are also quite muted, and Japan wants inflation.

But what the BoJ does domestically doesn't matter. All that matters is the difference in rates between the USD and the Yen. There is home bias, and there are pair trades going on that only need the Fed pivot, which has already happened, to trigger a Yen resurgence. Yen has gone from lows back to the July levels. More than a 5% increase. As we commented recently, we think the growth mandate is the focus now, and the Fed has reasons to be worried about the economy, with the inverted yield curve finally being the financial augur that it has always been trusted to be.

Bottom Line

The BoJ pivot speculation is overdone, but concerns in the US of economic uncertainty are underdone. Rates will converge and that's going to be great for the Yen. You wouldn't want to miss out by having DBJP.

However, DBJP has exposures you might want to Japan, which has idiosyncratic support from corporate governance reform, that is harvesting low-hanging fruit in terms of capital structure optimisation across that massive market, although we are somewhat wary of Japan's consumer durables and industrial focus where major demand sinks might continue to see economic hardship. Still, we prefer FLJH since its expense ratio is 0.09% to DBJP's 0.47%. Without Yen exposure and a terrible relative expense ratio: No, thanks to DBJP.