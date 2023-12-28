Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rates Plunge, High Yields At Risk

Dec. 28, 2023
Summary

  • Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not.
  • Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps.
  • One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn't nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.
  • I'm attributing that to investors not understanding how earnings work or how hedges impact earnings.
Group of cute pets on white background. Banner design

Getty images wasn't going to add value to this article anyway. Here are some cute animals.

Liudmila Chernetska

The price-to-trailing-book ratio is exceptionally high for some agency mortgage REITs. Not so much for others.

It's interesting to note that Q4

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RITM-D, GPMT-A, DX-C, EFC-A, RITM-C, EFC-B, PMT-C, PMT-B, AGNCP, CIM-D, RITM-B, RITM, SLRC, GPMT, RC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Scott Kennedy are supporting contributors for The REIT Forum. Our ratings and outlooks will often overlap. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members. I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks. If you see this article anywhere other than Seeking Alpha or Thereitforum.com, please alert me.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (11.64K)
Besides it high yield Agnc main catalyst for its SP is its mostly dividend..
Don't fool yourself that a main factor
L
Lawyerup904
Today, 8:18 AM
Comments (20)
I really enjoyed the snarkiness ! Unfortunately I went to law school because I can’t add. Is there an mReit worthy of a long term relationship for that guy that just wants to plop down a couple k and just let the dividend snowball do its thing as with Arcc in the BDC sector ?
R
Rhoda711
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (4.39K)
Thank you for your insights.
Do you think the floating rates have been adopted because interest rates are expected to drop?
LuukWierenga profile picture
LuukWierenga
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (195)
MREITS have the worst long term record. Just stay away from them.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (1.71K)
@LuukWierenga interesting comment… why are you reading this article if you’re opposed to mREITs?
m
maneugeni
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (34)
Is there a reason you do not follow ABR?
U
Unleashed1985
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (1)
@maneugeni You can find the reason in his disclosure.
W
Wfdeac23
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1)
@maneugeni it's in the fine print

I have an indirect conflict of interest with ABR and STWD. Neither I, nor any contributor for The REIT Forum, will provide investment advice, reply to questions, or engage in discussions regarding these two mREIT stocks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

