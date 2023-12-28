Lemon_tm

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is one of the largest BDCs with a market cap of ~ $2.6 billion. Looking at the overall strategy and structure, we can notice that GBDC implements a rather prudent approach, which has at least up until COVID-19 supported alpha performance relative to the BDC sector.

Ycharts

By a "prudent approach" definition, I mean the following focus points as per the official investment policy:

Invests in first lien first out senior secured floating rate loans

Focus on the borrowers in resilient industries backed by partnership-oriented, top-quality private equity firms

Now, if we look back at the chart above, it is rather evident how GBDC has suddenly struggled to maintain consistency in the alpha results compared to the broader BDC index.

Let's now explore some of the key risk and return drivers within GBDC and try to understand the main reason behind the lagging performance and whether it would make sense to allocate into this BDC relative to the other peers.

Portfolio structure

In terms of the investment types and the ability to capitalize on the current interest rate environment, GBDC is well-positioned.

Golub Capital Investor Presentation

Approximately 95% of the total exposure lies in the debt instruments, from which the dominating chunk is attributable to the first lien category. In addition, ~ 99% of the corresponding debt investments carry a floating rate component.

On the one hand, this is great since the reliance on first lien inherently provides enhanced risk protection and almost fully variable debt allows passing through the currently favorable SOFR.

But on the other hand, this raises some further questions on why there has been so visible underperformance, especially considering the fact that not all BDCs have so huge exposure to first lien and variable debt.

Golub Capital Investor Presentation

The columns above illustrate how well-structured GBDC is from both the diversification and risk allocation perspective.

Moreover, the historical data on non-accrual investments and companies with depressed prospects to pay back the assumed loans has been very solid.

Golub Capital Investor Presentation

As we can see, the portion of poorly performing loans has been minimal in the past couple of years, which includes the COVID-19 period. As of now, many BDCs have started to record rising levels of potentially difficult loans (i.e., the likes of 1 - 2 rating categories), where the relevant portions are much higher than just a couple of basis points.

Finally, the dividend of GBDC is also quite attractive as it yields ~10% and is underpinned by a strong coverage ratio of 135%.

Thesis

So, now we have arrived at two elements, which, in my opinion, have held the share price back from experiencing a similar level of returns as the overall industry.

First is the compression of valuation.

Ycharts

In the past 3-year period, GBDC has exhibited a rather constant decline in the price to book multiple, at one point even reaching close to 20% of a discount to book (could be viewed as NAV as well). In the last year or so, there has been, however, some bounce back, but still a bit short of the 2021 levels.

It is worth mentioning here that over this period, GBDC has not faced a major struggle in the non-accrual front or any other idiosyncratic risks, which could be deemed out of the business as usual.

However, the second element, which has (highly likely) imposed a significant drag on GBDC's share price, is the leverage profile.

As of the latest quarterly data points, GBDC has a debt-to-equity level of 122%, which is quite above the sector average (especially if we adjust for the extreme outliers).

This leverage is made worse by the fact that more than half of borrowings have been assumed at floating rates, which has, in turn, offset some of the potential benefits that could have been gained via ~ 99% floating rate investments.

Having said that, this is not a fundamental issue that would impact negatively GBDC's long-term prospects of delivering superior returns. It is just that compared to most other BDCs that in most cases have been lucky by taking fixed-rate loans (at a higher magnitude) before the surging SOFR, GSBD is temporarily in a worse position. As time passes (on average 2 -3 years), the remaining chunk of BDCs will have to eventually refinance these previously assumed (cheap) debts at market level rates, thereby neutralizing the current benefit of capturing lucrative spreads between the cost of capital and portfolio yields.

Otherwise, I would agree with David Golub - CEO - who in the most recent earnings call confirmed that this has been one of the strongest years for GBDC:

We saw strong credit results, I view fiscal 2023 as one of GBDC's best years ever from a credit perspective and GBDC's Investment Manager during the year permanently reduced its base management fee rate from 1.375% to 1.0% per annum that was effective July 1.

Note that while GBDC was underperforming sector peers, the Management decided to take an additional shareholder-friendly step to reduce the base management fee of 0.375%, which should eventually make it easier to register improved results.

The bottom line

In my opinion, currently, we have an interesting opportunity to enter GBDC, while it still lags behind the BDC index as the key drivers for this are of a temporal nature. While the Fund has indeed a slightly high leverage, the fact that ~ 95% of investments are located in first lien segment and that historically (including as of now) the asset quality has remained rock solid, is a clear testament of the underlying resiliency. This coupled with 135% dividend coverage significantly neutralizes the worries about potentially excessive leverage.

All in all, the defensive characteristics of GBDC's portfolio and a fairly attractive dividend yield of ~ 10% make this a great investment going into 2024, where there is an elevated uncertainty around economic risks.