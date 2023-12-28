Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Golub Capital: The Recent Underperformance Creates A Great Buying Opportunity

Dec. 28, 2023 7:35 AM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)1 Comment
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.87K Followers

Summary

  • Golub Capital BDC has a prudent approach, focusing on first lien senior secured loans and resilient industries backed by top private equity firms.
  • However, the company has recently struggled to maintain consistent alpha performance compared to the broader BDC index.
  • In this article, I explain why this is a great opportunity to buy, while GBDC has not reached and exceeded its peer performance again.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is one of the largest BDCs with a market cap of ~ $2.6 billion. Looking at the overall strategy and structure, we can notice that GBDC implements a rather prudent approach, which has at least up until COVID-19 supported

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.87K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

1markb44 profile picture
1markb44
Today, 8:53 AM
Good article. I have a position in GBDC, so hope your thesis is right. On the management fee you need to change "of" to "by" for clarity.
