Wall Street Breakfast: Looking Back At 2023

Looking back at 2023
Enjoy the last recap of Wall Street Breakfast's hottest headlines and top stories from 2023. We also want to give a shoutout, and a thank you, to all of our subscribers for your thoughtful feedback, comments and for opening the newsletter in your inbox each morning. WSB readership grew remarkably this year, broadening our community to over 4 million strong!
September
Hosts scramble: Airbnb (ABNB) hosts in New York went into panic mode as new regulations effectively banned short-term rentals. The city argued that the units took away much-needed affordable housing, and some were concerned the move could hurt Airbnb before the stock was added to the S&P 500. Many also cited fears that the stringent rules could set a precedent that destroys the benefits of the sharing economy.
On strike: The United Auto Workers went on strike against the "Detroit Three" after employees' four-year contracts expired and the two sides couldn't reach a negotiation. Workers walked out at factories owned by General Motors (GM), Ford (F) and Stellantis (STLA), marking the first-ever simultaneous strike. The walkouts halted production of popular vehicle models, including the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and GMC Canyon, and eventually involved nearly 50,000 workers before being resolved.
IPO exuberance: Arm Holdings (ARM) closed up 25% during its opening debut, reaching a valuation of nearly $68B, in a stellar trading debut that reignited IPO market hopes. Arm, majority-owned by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), sold more than 95.5M shares in the biggest initial public offering of the year, while Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son said he intended to maintain his 90% stake for "as long as possible." Other IPOs that followed included grocery delivery firm Instacart (CART), marketing automation firm Klaviyo (KVYO) and iconic shoemaker Birkenstock (BIRK).
Debt drama: Record-breaking red ink saw America's national debt top $33T for the first time. A spike in interest rates over the past year and a half also made the cost of servicing the national debt way more expensive, posing significant risks to the fiscal and economic outlook. "The U.S. debt situation is out of control, with no responsible body of people in the government willing to address it," SA analyst John Mason wrote in The Fiscal Mess Of U.S. Debt.
October
Payments resume: Millions of Americans started making payments again on their federal student loans after a pandemic-era pause that lasted for over three years. The resumption fanned concerns about the spillover effects on the U.S. economy, with more than 40M people owing over $1.6T in federal student loan debt combined. Discretionary spending was also widely expected to take a major hit, but that didn't show up during the holiday season.
Game on: Microsoft's (MSFT) revised $69B offer to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) passed muster with U.K. regulators. That cleared the way for the technology sector's biggest-ever acquisition, which had been more than a year and a half in the making. Microsoft refiled for the merger across the pond with remedies that included the divesture of cloud rights related to PC and console games after the FTC finally dropped its suit.
All-out war: Things heated up in the Middle East following the brutal attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis and injured thousands more. Defense stocks surged, while oil was volatile, and the ensuing war eventually expanded to threaten Red Sea shipping. With a sixth of world trade hanging in the balance, the U.S. and more than twenty other countries formed a naval task force to protect commercial vessels from Houthi attacks.
Historic ouster: Kevin McCarthy was removed as House speaker as a result of escalating infighting within the Republican majority. It marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader and underscored the growing governance challenges that threaten the sovereign rating of the U.S. Mike Johnson later filled the post, and while tensions remain high, the U.S. was able to avoid a government shutdown with a short-term funding bill that kicked the can into next year.
November
He's back: After a drama-filled few days that saw him jump ship to Microsoft (MSFT), Sam Altman returned to OpenAI as CEO with a new board. Most of OpenAI's staff threatened to quit after Altman was ousted in what Wedbush called an "embarrassing circus show," while SA analyst Michael Fitzsimmons said OpenAI was "hoisted by its own petard." OpenAI researchers had reportedly warned the previous board of an AI breakthrough that could potentially threaten humanity, which was likely a factor in Altman's ouster.
WeBankrupt: Just four years after it was assigned a $47B valuation, office-sharing company WeWork (OTC:WE) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, marking a big fall from grace for a firm that attracted major investment from the likes of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and JPMorgan (JPM). The downfall of one of the most promising startups of the 2010s is a big lesson for investors, highlighting just how quickly a business environment can change and how "growth at all costs" can be a major risk. To date, WeWork has never posted a quarterly operating profit.
Fraud and conspiracy: Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was found guilty on seven criminal counts related to fraud and conspiracy. While an appeal is likely, SBF could face decades behind bars. Interestingly enough, the collapse of FTX in November 2022 came after crypto hit its lowest point over the past three years, which was mainly due to the Fed's rate-hiking cycle and its impact on high-risk assets. Since SBF was arrested, things have actually been on the upswing, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) even climbing 158% YTD and making crypto one of the best investment classes of 2023.
Speed bumps: Daniel Kan, co-founder and product chief at General Motors' (GM) self-driving unit Cruise, resigned just a day after its CEO Kyle Vogt stepped down. The exits came less than a month after Cruise halted operations, issued recalls and halted production of its autonomous vehicles amid safety concerns. Cruise was already under federal investigation because of a hit-and-run incident in San Francisco, after which California promptly suspended its licenses, and lost around $1.9B in the nine months ended Sept. 30.
December
Dovish pivot: Investors bet firmly on the end of the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle. All three benchmark indices scored further gains after the FOMC's last meeting of the year, while yields plummeted. Central bank officials now see three rate cuts in 2024 and four in 2025, but Chair Jerome Powell cautioned that the Fed was "just at the beginning" of discussing policy easing.
Epic win: The current U.S. app store duopoly landed in hot water with a legal ruling that spelled trouble for the closed ecosystems. Fortnite maker Epic Games won an antitrust case after a jury found that Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) Play Store operated illegally, threatening billions of dollars in revenue for the tech giant. The win was also important in light of Epic's loss against Apple (AAPL) in a similar case.
Crude strategy: Energy prices continued their descent, with benchmark West Texas Intermediate (CL1:COM) down 22% so far in the fourth quarter and the average price of stateside gasoline falling 18% to $3.21 a gallon. It came as the U.S. pumped crude at a record rate, surpassing even Russia and Saudi Arabia. OPEC members were forced to respond to the record American production, with the Saudis slashing their output, but the deeper cuts did not resonate with oil bulls and even formed some cracks within OPEC+.
Steel of a deal: In an industry-shaking transaction, Japan's Nippon Steel (OTCPK:NPSCY) agreed to acquire U.S. Steel (X) for a whopping $14.9B. The takeover of the 122-year-old American steel giant by a Japanese producer prompted unions and politicians to speak up, with the United Steelworkers urging regulators to "fully scrutinize" the deal and several Senators voicing opposition. "The management teams at both firms believe there will not be any major regulatory issues at play," wrote SA Investing Group Leader Daniel Jones. "Obviously, this is something we will have to watch."
