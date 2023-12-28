Wall Street Breakfast: Looking Back At 2023

Today's Markets

In Asia, Japan -0.4%. Hong Kong +2.6%. China +1.4%. India +0.6%.

In Europe, at midday, London -0.2%. Paris -0.4%. Frankfurt -0.2%.

Futures at 6:30, Dow -0.2%. S&P flat. Nasdaq +0.3%. Crude -1.2% to $73.25. Gold -0.5% to $2083.40. Bitcoin -0.1% to $42,953.

Ten-year Treasury Yield +3 bps to 3.82%

Today's Economic Calendar

8:30 International Trade in Goods (Advance)

8:30 Initial Jobless Claims

8:30 Retail Inventories (Advance)

8:30 Wholesale Inventories (Advance)

10:00 Pending Home Sales

10:30 EIA Natural Gas Inventory

11:00 EIA Petroleum Inventories

1:00 PM Results of $40B, 7-Year Note Auction

4:30 PM Fed Balance Sheet



What else is happening...

Wall Street watch: S&P 500 languishes just short of record close.



Microsoft (MSFT), OpenAI sued by NYT (NYT) over copyright infringement.



Auto crown? Toyota (TM) reports record global output on strong demand.



Senators call on Musk to recall defective Tesla (TSLA) parts.



Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks climb on ETF hopes.



Apple Watch (AAPL) ban paused by appeals court.



FDA's new drug approvals for 2023 rise 51% from last year.



FTC sues Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) for deceptive advertising.



Amazon Prime (AMZN) is getting ads. How does it compare to other streamers?