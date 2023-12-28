Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 2024 Small-Cap Playbook: Value And Dividends

Dec. 28, 2023 8:00 AM ETDES
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. small caps have struggled in recent years, but there may be value in small-cap strategies based on fundamentals rather than broad market ownership.
  • The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Index (WTSDI) has seen changes in sector composition during its annual rebalance, with increased exposure to Financials and pickups in Energy and Utilities.
  • WTSDI has consistently outperformed the Russell 2000 Value Index since its inception in 2006, and dividend-weighting the small-cap market has proven to be successful.

A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

By Brian Manby, CFA

U.S. small caps struggled for the past two years as rising borrowing costs and pressure from higher interest rates challenged the asset class and stifled risk appetite.

Since 2021, investors in beta products tracking

