Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners: Why Wall Street Is Wrong To Fear CapEx Creep

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners has ramped up growth CapEx ambitions to the dismay of Wall Street.
  • Leverage may rise in 2024, and I expect free cash flow to not fully cover growth capital spending.
  • Wall Street appears to be overlooking the company's track record of execution.
  • I reiterate my strong buy rating as this is a management team worth investing in for the long term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

African-American man operating concrete boom pump truck

kali9/E+ via Getty Images

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) has offered investors a two-part gift. First, management has increased their growth project pipeline, which in theory should lead to faster growth rates. Second, that same announcement has led to weakness in the stock price, sending the

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
31.04K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

rgpeterson4592 profile picture
rgpeterson4592
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (154)
The Jury is definately still out regarding where interest rates will head next year. J. Powell, in his last commentary after the FED Meeting struck a more "Dovish Tone", giving lip service to possible cuts starting next year, the result being a new "Bullish" spirit in the Market, a "Santa Clause Ralley"!
But Powell hasn't dismissed the possibility for an additional rate hike in 2024 as well, it all depends on where the monthly inflation rate and unemployment end up in the early part of the year. I've heard Analysists predict both a quarter point increase earlu in 24, as well as quarter point cuts starting in March, with as many as Six Cuts during the year, which will it be? No one knows, it's all speculation.

As an "Income Investor", I don't mind the speculation about EPD's Capital Expansion Budget for the new year; I have been rolling my dividends into new share purchases, so the lower share price and higher interest rates work for me!
Time will tell how this decision to raise expendatures will fair, a rise in rates could slow their plans, but falling rates would make the expenditures more cost effective for their part.
Right now the 2 year rate is still inverted over the 5 & 10 year rates, an indicator of pending recession, so if inflation remains above 2% the FED may likely add another quarter point in the 1st qtr. But this is also an Election year, and like it or not Powell is working for the Incumbent President, so he's likely to avoid causing more consumer pain if at all possible; and cuts in 2024 would be good for the Party in power!
b
bayousaint
Today, 10:06 AM
Comments (1.52K)
The author makes a good point, pointing to EPD's project execution track record, which is outstanding compared to other MLP's (like ET). Plus, they low debt means that the new cash from these projects should drive distributable cash flow much higher. I'm in. Long EPD.
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 10:03 AM
Comments (5.83K)
Thanks for your take here, Julian. A few years ago when EPD decided to entirely escape the capital markets it did seem that various advocates might manage to exclude fossil fuels from those market. To my mind that made it a prudent move. But since then more have learned that, at best, the "energy transition" will not be fast or smooth. And the capital markets in the US seem unlikely to close off fossil fuels. In that context I am content to see EPD take on a little debt so long as they don't permanently push up Debt/EBITDA. Leverage-neutral, self-funded growth appeals a lot to me. Being income focused, EPD is my largest position.
Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EPD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EPD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.