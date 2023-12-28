Michail_Petrov-96

Strategy

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MUNI) is an actively managed municipal bond fund launched on 11/30/2009. It has 441 holdings, a trailing 12-month distribution yield of 2.80%, an estimated yield to maturity of 3.68% and an expense ratio of 0.35%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described in the prospectus by PIMCO, the fund's objectives are current income and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks…

to maintain a fairly consistent level of dividend income, subject to market conditions, by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. Long-term capital appreciation sought by the Fund generally arises from decreases in interest rates or improving credit fundamentals for a particular sector or security (…) PIMCO will utilize a bottom up approach to seek to identify asset classes and securities that are undervalued.

The fund invests primarily in investment grade bonds, but may also invest in:

Derivative instruments, such as options, futures, swaps, mortgage- or asset-backed securities.

High yield securities ("junk bonds"), up to 30% of assets.

Securities denominated in foreign currencies, up to 15%.

Instruments tied to emerging countries, up to 15%.

Preferred and convertible securities, up to 10%.

In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was 352%, which is very high. In this article, I will take as a benchmark the largest municipal bond ETF: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB).

Portfolio

The next chart lists the states where MUNI has more than 1% of assets. They represent an aggregate weight of 82%, and 87% for MUB. Compared to the benchmark, MUNI underweights New York, California, and is more diversified geographically.

Geographical allocation in % of assets (Chart: author; data: PIMCO, iShares)

MUNI has 17.87% of assets invested in securities below investment grade (rated below BBB- or not rated), whereas MUB has less than 0.1% in this category.

Credit rating profile in % of assets (Chart: author; data: PIMCO, iShares)

About 84% of the fund's assets has a maturity of 10 years or less, vs. 39% for MUB.

Maturity profile in % of assets (Chart: author; data: PIMCO, iShares)

Performance

Since its inception in November 2009, MUNI has underperformed MUB by 34 bps in annualized return (including distributions). However, it shows a marginally better risk-adjusted performance (Sharpe ratio in the next table) thanks to a lower volatility

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility MUNI 44.71% 2.66% -11.15% 0.42 3.97% MUB 51.54% 3.00% -13.68% 0.4 5.05% Click to enlarge

For both funds, the capital appreciation has been about 5% in 14 years, as reported by the chart below (price return, excluding distributions). In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 42%, based on CPI. This represents a significant loss in inflation-adjusted value for shareholders.

MUNI vs. MUB, price return since MUNI inception (Seeking Alpha)

The annual sum of distributions has gone slightly down in the last 10 years, from $1.23 to $1.10 per share (-10.6%). Once again, this represents a significant loss of income stream for shareholders relative to a cumulative inflation about 29%.

MUNI distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

It is even worse for MUB, which has suffered a decrease in distributions of 30.3% (from $3.20 to $2.23 per share).

MUB distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

MUNI vs competitors

The next table compares characteristics of MUNI, MUB, and four of the most popular Muni bond ETFs:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB).

MUNI MUB VTEB SUB TFI FMB Inception 11/30/2009 9/7/2007 8/21/2015 11/5/2008 9/11/2007 5/13/2014 Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.05% 0.05% 0.07% 0.23% 0.65% AUM $1.36B $38.08B $33.41B $9.09B $3.79B $1.94B Avg Daily Volume $15.34M $663.78M $468.71M $74.91M $61.33M $14.95M Yield TTM 2.80% 2.65% 2.80% 1.73% 2.41% 2.99% Click to enlarge

MUNI is the smallest fund in this group regarding assets under management, or AUM. It has the second most expensive fee behind another actively managed fund: FMB. In the last 5 years, MUNI has been the best performer by a short margin:

MUNI vs. Competitors, 5-year total return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund ETF is an actively managed fund in municipal bonds with a flexible strategy and a high turnover. Compared to iShares National Muni Bond ETF, it shows a higher risk in credit rating, but a lower risk regarding maturity. The strategy has resulted in a slightly lower historical volatility since inception and a better preservation of distributions in the last 10 years. Despite a high expense ratio, it has been among the best performers in its fund category in the last 5 years. Nevertheless, losses in inflation-adjusted value and income stream don't make MUNI really attractive as a long-term investment. The Muni bond asset class is more useful as a component of a tactical allocation strategy switching between bond categories, but in this case a more liquid ETF like MUB is preferable.