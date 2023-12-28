Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Visa: Not Great Value, But Strong Growth And Margins

Dec. 28, 2023 10:09 AM ETVisa Inc. (V) Stock
Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
77 Followers

Summary

  • Visa is the largest player in the payment services industry with a strong market share.
  • Despite a low valuation, Visa's exceptional margins and revenue growth make it a must-have investment.
  • Operational considerations, revenue and profitability, valuation, risks, and peer comparisons are important factors to consider when investing in Visa.
  • My analyst rating for Visa is Buy, based on the effective business model far outweighing the valuation risks.

Visa Plans Largest IPO In U.S. History

Justin Sullivan

Visa (NYSE:V) is an exceptionally large organization in the payment services industry. My analysis shows me it is the biggest player in terms of market share. The valuation of the company is not its strongest point (Quant Factor Grade

This article was written by

Oliver Rodzianko profile picture
Oliver Rodzianko
77 Followers
I am an independent financial analyst and currently contribute to three major investment publications: Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool & GuruFocus. I manage a private stock portfolio structured around value and growth investing, with a prime focus on US equities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About V Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on V

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
V
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.