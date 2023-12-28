da-kuk

Investment Thesis

In a striking display of fiscal prowess, Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) has achieved a staggering 106% increase in net revenues, reaching $26.5 million in the first half of 2023. In today's article, we dive into the company's remarkable growth trajectory, highlighting its diversified product portfolio and exceptional 523% boost in cloud platform sales. We'll also touch upon Xiao-I's strategic initiatives, from global expansion to innovative product launches, and examine the financial strategies underpinning its success amidst a challenging stock market scenario.

Looking forward, the investment thesis for Xiao-I hinges on key technical levels. A bullish turnaround is anticipated, with the stock price needing to surpass $2.71 to confirm a positive trajectory. Should this shift occur, the stock is projected to reach a pivot point of $4.60 by H1 2024, supporting a cautious buy rating.

Rapid Top- And Bottom-Line Growth

Xiao-I delivered substantial growth in net revenues, soaring by 106% year over year to hit $26.5 million in H1 2023. In the same context, on a trailing twelve-month basis, the company hit $61.8 million in revenues, a 69% year-over-year increase. This significant increase highlights the company's ability to capture market demand and capitalize on AI demand effectively.

Fundamentally, the augmentation in revenues can be attributed mainly to diversified product offerings and a notable growth in cloud platform product sales, surging by an extraordinary 523% year over year to $22.7 million in H1 2023. This meteoric rise indicates a substantial market acceptance of Xiao-I's cloud platform solutions. Similarly, the dramatic increase suggests an addressable solid market with an accelerating penetration rate for Xiao-I's AI-driven cloud platforms.

While cloud platform product sales skyrocketed, other revenue streams experienced varying trends. For instance, technology development services and the sale of software products saw declines of 72% and 62%, respectively, in H1 2023. However, the maintenance and support service experienced only a 5% decrease, and the sale of hardware products witnessed a moderate increase of 64%.

Assessing the cost of revenues, they have increased by 61% year over year to $6.0 million, demonstrating a comparatively slower rate of growth against net revenues. This indicates improved cost efficiency due to economies of scale as Xiao-I expanded its operations. Thus, the controlled cost increase relative to revenue growth reflects effective cost management practices.

Towards the bottom line, Xiao-I obtained a solid increase in gross profit, marked by 124% year over year, to $20.5 million in H1 2023. This growth in gross profit highlights the company's ability to scale its revenues substantially and effectively. In percentage terms, the gross margin stands at 77.3%, marking a substantial increase of 6.2% from 2022's 71.1%.

Overall, this enhancement in the gross margin indicates Xiao-I's improved efficiency in managing its cost of revenues relative to the top line. Finally, the shift in product mix towards subscription-based cloud platform products contributed significantly to this improvement, suggesting the company's strategic focus on higher-margin offerings.

Strategic Initiatives Driving Growth

On the product side, Xiao-I's introduction of Hua Zang, its large language model, signifies its focus on targeting the growing AI demand. This product is anticipated to have widespread applications across industries, potentially supporting new revenue streams.

Additionally, the launch of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution reflects Xiao-I's focus on providing cutting-edge products in the document management space, aligning with the industry's shift towards intelligent operations.

On the global expansion front, establishing a U.S. subsidiary, Xiao-I Plus Inc., demonstrates Xiao-I's strategic move to capitalize on US market demand. This step aims to broaden its market presence and capture international opportunities, reflecting its lead in becoming a key player in the global AI market.

Furthermore, securing a contract for an AI contact center project with a leading Chinese aviation group demonstrates Xiao-I's strategic partnerships to drive growth. Such collaborations provide avenues for revenue diversification and market penetration.

Strategically, Xiao-I's substantial increase (708% year over year) in research and development (R&D) investment, surpassing 2022's total investment, showcases its moves to edge on technological advancements. This augmented investment reflects a significant increase in professional service fees deployed primarily to four third parties. This includes fees related to the purchase of supercomputing, intelligent computing, and software outsourcing.

Notably, Xiao-I's provision of a significant interest-free credit line (through Shanghai Xiao-i Robot) of $13.8 million (RMB100.0 million) to Zhizhen Guorui and subsequent loan amounts to $11.0 million (RMB79.9 million) reflects the company's financial leverage and support for related entities. This strategic maneuvering reflects Xiao-I's strategic alliances for investments in growth opportunities.

Finally, acquiring less than 51% equity interest in Zhizhen Guorui for $2.9 million indicates Xiao-I's strategic long-term investments in related companies. Hence, this move aligns with its broader strategic vision or business synergy to leverage complementary strengths.

Xiao-I's Hua Zang Ecosystem: Revolutionizing AI with Customized, Secure Solution

Xiao-I has recently launched the Hua Zang Ecosystem, a new initiative designed to provide faster, cheaper, and more effective services, focusing on streamlining the path to commercialization.

Specifically, the AI company has made significant strides in the AI industry over its two-decade history, including a notable patent infringement lawsuit against Apple's Siri. With over 316 authorized patents as of November 2023, Xiao-I has been a key contributor to the China AI Industry Intellectual Property Rights White Paper for four consecutive years. Its Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model, launched on June 29, 2023, features controllability, customization, and delivery, offering various applications across various industries.

The Hua Zang Ecosystem, centered around this LLM, aims to establish a comprehensive service ecosystem focusing on commercialization. This ecosystem includes a foundational model, products, and services designed to support B2B customers. The Developer Platform facilitates efficient LLM training and deployment, while the ecosystem offers marketing, financial support, and technical training services. Xiao-I collaborates with partners like Orient Securities and Nextify to demonstrate its ecosystem's capabilities.

Xiao-I's data privacy and security commitment stands out, especially in the financial sector. With a significant presence in China's banking sector, the company ensures data localization and customization to meet specific business needs. The Hua Zang Ecosystem exemplifies Xiao-I's dedication to advancing AI technology while addressing privacy, security, and commercial applicability.

Finally, there is intense competition among homogeneous general large-scale models in China's market. However, amid fierce rivalry among similar competitors, Xiao-i differentiates itself with a unique strategic approach in its AI-era operating system strategy, carving a distinct path in the landscape.

Xiao-I's Stock Saga: Navigating the Downtrend with a Bullish Horizon Ahead

The stock price of Xiao-I experienced a significant decline in 2023, and the downtrend still prevails, as indicated by the supertrend and 13-week exponential moving average (EMA). The stock can be accumulated at the current level, with the potential for further downside. However, systematic dollar-cost averaging can be applied to lower the average buy price.

To confirm the bullish trajectory, the price must attain a proper close above $2.71 (above immediate resistance). Only after entering the bullish trajectory above $2.71 may the price hit the pivot at $4.60 by the end of H1 2024, based on the current momentum and bottom line trend.

On the upside, in the markup phase, the price may experience a modest resistance at the pivot. However, the price may progress upwards and hit $6.71 during Q4 2024, ending 2024 with a high of $7.61. The resistance's upper bound (based on Fibonacci retracement) at $7.61 may also serve as a vital level for partial profit booking for long-positions established under or near $2.43.

Takeaway

The company's strategic shift toward high-margin, subscription-based cloud platform products, which saw an extraordinary 523% sales growth, is a significant driver of this success. However, this growth is counterbalanced by declines in other revenue streams like technology development and software product sales. Finally, the stock price of Xiao-I crashed in 2023, and long-term investors might consider this an opportunity for accumulation at current levels, averaging down their position.