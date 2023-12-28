RSPT: The Equal Weight Play For Technology Bulls Into 2024

primeimages

This was the year of Technology, particularly market-cap weighted Technology. I suspect that if Technology is destined to continue to outperform, equal-weight would be the way to go on broadening breadth. For this reason, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) is worth a look.

RSPT is an exchange-traded fund that focuses on technology stocks within the S&P 500 index. Unlike other ETFs that use market capitalization-weighted indexes, RSPT allocates equal weight to each of its holdings. This strategy, initiated in 2006, allows the fund to maintain a balanced exposure to its 66 holdings, regardless of their market capitalization. With assets under management exceeding $3.5 billion, RSPT is a significant player in the Technology ETFs category.

RSPT's Top 5 Holdings

RSPT's portfolio is composed of various technology stocks, each carrying an approximate weight of less than 2%. The fund's top holdings include:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - A leading provider of microinverter-based solar plus storage systems. ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) - A global innovator of engineering simulation software. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - A multinational corporation specializing in semiconductor and infrastructure software products. First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) - A leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. Teradyne, Inc. (TER) - A supplier of automation equipment for test and industrial applications.

You can tell right away why this is a different kind of Technology fund. Far more diversified than market-cap weighted averages, and these stocks are never at the top, which are usually held for the Apples and Microsofts of the world.

Sector Composition and Weightings

RSPT maintains a 100% allocation in the Information Technology sector. This allocation allows the fund to tap into the growth potential of the tech sector while balancing out the risks associated with individual stocks.

Equal weighting of course results in a different mix of industry weights. Again - I find this to be a big positive for Technology exposure that's different.

Comparison with Peer ETFs

RSPT's equal-weight strategy sets it apart from other ETFs such as the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund (VGT) and the Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF (QQQE).

VGT, for example, is a cap-weighted fund with heavy holdings in large tech companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL). On the other hand, QQQE is another equal-weighted ETF, but not exclusively focused on the IT sector.

Pros and Cons of Investing in RSPT

Investing in RSPT offers a unique opportunity to gain diversified exposure to the technology sector.

Pros:

Diversification: The equal-weight approach ensures a balanced exposure to various tech stocks, reducing the risk associated with individual stocks.

Potential for High Returns: RSPT has a history of outperforming both the S&P 500 index and non-IT sector-focused equal-weighted ETFs.

Cons:

High Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.40%, RSPT is relatively more expensive than other ETFs in the category.

Volatility: Like all sector-specific ETFs, RSPT can be more volatile than broad-market funds.

To Invest or Not to Invest?

For investors seeking diversified exposure to the technology sector, RSPT presents a compelling case. Its equal-weight strategy provides a balanced exposure to tech stocks while potentially offering high returns. Given that during election years, large-caps tend to underperform mid and small-cap stocks, having more exposure to these names while being bullish on a sector to me makes a lot of sense.