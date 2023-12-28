Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Undervalued Stocks I Am Buying

Dec. 28, 2023 11:05 AM ETPYPL, GOOGL, NEE1 Comment
Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • As we close out the year and investors look at Tax Loss Harvesting, today we will discuss 3 options to buy.
  • All 3 stocks offer a combination of growth while also trading at a reasonable valuation.
  • In a time when stocks appear inflated as a whole, today, we look at 3 undervalued positions.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

Today we are going to take a look at 3 individual stocks, some of which I get asked about a lot. In today's piece, I will cover these three stocks and look into why I believe their valuations are intriguing.

This article was written by

Mark Roussin profile picture
Mark Roussin
10.26K Followers

Mark Roussin is an active Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the state of California. Mark has worked as a CPA, serving both public and private Real Estate corporations for over 10 years. Today, he provides his followers insights to both undervalued dividend stocks mixed with high-growth opportunities with a goal of them reaching financial freedom in the long-term. Mark tends to invest primarily in dividend stocks with a strong emphasis on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs).

Mark has partnered with iREIT on Alpha, one of Seeking Alpha's top investing groups for income-minded investors, providing daily in-depth REIT research. The service boasts a community of like minded investors and offers access to iREIT's various portfolios that can be tracked in real-time. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, GOOGL, NEE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 11:43 AM
Comments (8.09K)
Well, out of this selection, I like PayPal's purchase option the most.

The stock is very good value based on its 5y PEG ratio of only 0.52 and therefore a strong buy.

Long $PYPL

It is difficult to be satisfied with a little, but it is easy to be satisfied with a lot.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL--
PayPal Holdings, Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
NEE--
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.