Coupang: 2 Reasons For An Upside Revaluation In 2024

Dec. 28, 2023 11:07 AM ET
Summary

  • Coupang's shares have disappointed in 2023.
  • The acquisition of luxury goods retailer Farfetch Holdings could drive further revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow growth for Coupang in FY 2024.
  • The South Korean firm is seeing double-digit Y/Y revenue and customer growth. The Korean e-Commerce market is expanding rapidly as well.
  • Coupang's shares are cheap relative to Amazon and have revaluation potential.

Coupang headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

South Korean e-Commerce company Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) has not met my return expectations in FY 2023 as the company's share price languished, despite improving operating fundamentals. The biggest drivers for a potential revaluation to the upside in FY 2024 are

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CPNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

f
francster
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (554)
I’m heavily invested in CPNG as matter of fact it’s my largest position currently. But I completely disagree with your Amazon comparison. Amazon is a completely different company now the e-commerce is only a portion of that firm along with AWS which has a huge premium hence why it’s trading at such higher premium. Coupang has upside but they’re offerings just not cloud services nor other streaming services Amazon has. I still think it’s a 50+ stock in few yrs once they gain the market trust but it could easily stay dead money for another few yrs if they don’t execute well in other regions and keep their competitive advantage in South Korea.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (1.71K)
very nice write t y @The Asian Investor
