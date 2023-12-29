Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

So, You're Thinking About Building A Cybersecurity Strategy?

Dec. 29, 2023 10:00 AM ETWCBR, HACK, CIBR
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.19K Followers

Summary

  • One of the biggest themes across megatrend investing (in our opinion) is cybersecurity.
  • As with many investments, there is a constant push and pull between the company fundamentals and the overall macroeconomic backdrop.
  • When we analyze ETFs focused on cybersecurity stocks, HACK and CIBR are the two largest on the basis of assets under management as of December 15, 2023.

Hardware security concept. Digital shield firewall with central computer processor and futuristic circuit board

da-kuk

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

One of the biggest themes across megatrend investing—at least, in our opinion—is cybersecurity. Every time a new technology is introduced, it simultaneously needs to be secured. This is true of autonomous vehicles, the metaverse, space, artificial intelligence… the list goes on.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.19K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCBR--
WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF
HACK--
ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
CIBR--
First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.