A Peak In Excess Liquidity May Mean A Peak In The Stock Market

As the market pushes further into the overvalued territory and becomes more detached from fundamentals, it becomes crystal clear that there is still too much liquidity in the system and that the Fed's process of draining liquidity has further to go. However, the end of this process is closer than it appears.

The heavy lifting, for the most part, is now behind us, as the Fed's reverse repurchase facility has fallen dramatically, draining much of the excess liquidity from the system. Since the summer, the reverse repo facility has fallen to around $800 billion from a peak of almost $2.5 trillion. Much of the liquidity that goes into this facility comes from money market accounts. As a result, the institutional money market funds park this money in this overnight facility because they have excess cash and no place to park it while earning an annualized interest rate of 5.3%.

Bloomberg

What has helped speed up the process of drawing down reserve balance has been the Treasury, which has issued trillions in debt since the debt ceiling was signed this past summer, with most of that issuance coming in the form of short-date T-bills. The Treasury will be issuing plenty more debt in 2024, which should help to drain the repo facility over the next 3 to 6 six months.

Bloomberg

Adding Liquidity

Because the reverse repo facility is a liability on the Fed's balance sheet, when the reverse repo facility rises, it reduces reserve balances held at the Fed. When the reverse repo facility falls, reserves at the Fed rise. This is more or less what happened in 2022, with the reverse repo facility rising dramatically as investors sought the safety and interest rate paid in the Fed reverse repo facility. But in 2023, as overnight rates on T-bills rose above the 5.3% level that the Fed's facility paid and the Treasury issued more debt, the repo facility began to decline. The big decline in reserves in 2022 worked to drain liquidity, while in 2023, the big decline in the reverse repo facility worked to raise the reserves and add liquidity.

Bloomberg

Looking to 2024

In 2024, that is likely to change again for different reasons. At first, liquidity will stay ample as the reverse repo facility balances drain. However, once the repo facility balances stop declining and find a floor, the liquidity train of 2023 will officially be over. At that point, reserve balances will drain as the Fed continues with the quantitative strengthening program.

Additionally, the Bank Term Funding Program is due to end in March. This was a program that the Fed created in March following the failure of SVB. This is a program where banks could use their held-to-maturity securities as collateral, and the Fed, in exchange, gives the banks a loan at the par value of the securities. Since March, this has added around $128 billion to the Fed balance sheet and reserves. If the Fed opts not to continue this program, it will work to reduce around $128 billion from reserves as soon as March.

Bloomberg

The Drain

In the first quarter, the Treasury plans to borrow $816 billion, while the reverse repo facility, as of December 26, is at $793 billion. The entire facility may be drained by the time we get to the end of March. That will be additive to liquidity through much of the first quarter. However, it is important to note that this money will go into the Treasury General Account at the Fed. Those changes in the TGA will mitigate some excess liquidity created by the decline in the reverse repo facility. Additionally, the Fed will be working to continue draining about $95 billion per month from its balance sheet and then add on the removal of $128 billion from the BTFP in March, which would reduce reverse by $413 billion further when combined with QT. So if the repo does fall to zero, the initial rise in reserve balances would be partially offset and, more importantly, begin to drain thereafter.

This would be very important because, after March 2024, liquidity in the reserve balance would begin to fall consistently, with nothing to offset the decline. The reserves would continue to fall until the Fed decided to stop the QT process.

It seems clear that something in the stock market changed in March 2023 following the failure of SVB, and that change seems to stem back to the surge in the balances sheet at the Fed, followed by the draining of the reverse repo facility in June. It has been even more noticeable in assets like Bitcoin.

Bloomberg

However, the added liquidity source will be no more once the repo facility is drained from the system. It will be a sign that for the time since 2018, fundamentals will matter, and they will.