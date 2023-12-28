Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO: Avoid In 2024

Dec. 28, 2023 12:00 PM ETNIO Inc. (NIO) Stock, NIOIF Stock5 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NIO's stock has underperformed against the broader market in recent months.
  • Despite the rise in deliveries, NIO's bottom line continues to suffer.
  • The company is likely to continue to burn cash at an unsustainable rate and dilute its shareholders at the same time.
IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show

Leonhard Simon

NIO (NYSE:NIO) has underperformed against the broader market since late September when my latest article on the company was published, and I don't see any major catalysts that could help the company improve its operations and help

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.69K Followers

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based seasoned investor, who firsthand experienced what’s it like to live in an environment full of systemic geopolitical shocks when the war came to his home country. Despite this, he managed to build an all-weather portfolio that has been able to thrive in volatile markets.

Bohdan leads the investing group BlackSquare Capital. Its goal is to help investors find event-driven geopolitical ideas that can generate strong returns during periods of economic and political uncertainty. To achieve this goal, the group provides weekly idea reports, geopolitical research, real-time portfolio tracking, valuation models, and much more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi and/or BlackSquare Capital is/are not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's/It's/They're solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Comments (5)

w
wby8256
Today, 1:17 PM
Comments (133)
Spot on commentary. Battery swapping is a terrible business model, doomed to failure for many reasons. I found a great article that helps to explain: spectrum.ieee.org/...
t
terrie000
Today, 12:56 PM
Comments (1.06K)
It is a very one sided article.

This is all looking back in the past numbers.

Did you know battery infrastructure is all over China now? Literally? It is the ONLY ev company that has such logistic and more partnerships will start using those structures to swap battery. NIO can turn profit with battery charging business alone if they can get all EV cars adopt its battery tech.

The 2.2b is extending its cash burn for another 2y. And the stock price has risen maybe around 20% since the “dilution” happened. Is it really hurting shareholder when the dilution caused a price share spike by 20%, is it?

Anyway, more due diligence needed in this article. $10 end of year. $25 in 2024.
w
wby8256
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (133)
@terrie000 "NIO can turn profit with battery charging business alone if they can get all EV cars adopt its battery tech." And the chances of that happening are slim and none. Please be serious.
k
kingdavig
Today, 12:05 PM
Comments (124)
Avoid your articles... Got it
ramgaana profile picture
ramgaana
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (3.63K)
It is still 2023 today. Is it OK to buy today? LOL
