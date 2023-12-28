Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GXC ETF: Unfavorable Macro Backdrop Offset By Favorable Technical And Valuation Sub-Plots

Dec. 28, 2023 11:23 AM ETSPDR® S&P China ETF (GXC)VT, EEM
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • The SPDR S&P China ETF has performed poorly in 2023, with total returns of -13%.
  • The Chinese economy is expected to have a slow recovery in 2024, with growth expected to come in at 4.6% vs 5.2% in 2023.
  • Consumer dynamics in China remain weak, with low consumer confidence and little inclination to spend, impacting the consumer cyclical stocks which dominate GXC's portfolio.
  • On the charts, the risk-reward looks attractive, whilst valuations are cheap.
Flag of China painted on a cracked wall. Chinese real estate and debt crisis

Tomas Ragina

Introduction

The SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC), a $675m-sized product that covers close to 1,200 Chinese domiciled stocks, has been a disappointment of sorts in 2023. In a year where global equities were rather resilient, delivering +20% returns, and emerging markets too were rather steady, witnessing +8% upside, GXC’s portfolio

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.16K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GXC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GXC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GXC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.